US Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness Online Course: Earn up to 3.0 Credits Towards RAC Recertification

This training course is designed to give pharmaceutical and biologic companies operating in the US an introduction to the fundamentals of product safety and regulatory compliance. It will also give you a jump-start on how to prevent common problems that are found during regulatory inspections for drug safety and pharmacovigilance.

It will include examples based on the top ten findings by FDA pharmacovigilance inspectors. You will be able to use this information straight away to make the changes you need to address these common failings and avoid the findings. You can be sure regulatory authorities will inspect your drug safety operations - and there is no excuse for poor preparation.

This training course is designed to give pharmaceutical firms operating in the US practical information, best practices and insight to help ensure compliance with the most recent drug safety and pharmacovigilance regulations.

Whether you're planning an internal audit of your processes, anticipating an audit from a business partner, or preparing for your FDA inspection, this course will give both old hands and new staff the insights needed to be ready for regulatory scrutiny of your drug safety and pharmacovigilance specialists, safety processes, safety systems and reporting.

Webinar Takeaway

An understanding of FDA regulatory requirements for drug safety

Knowledge of how to collect, assess, report and analyze adverse events to meet FDA requirements

Overview of US regulatory framework

The top ten findings from FDA pharmacovigilance inspections

The objectives and components of a pharmacovigilance audit

Practical steps to help you begin and implement your audit

Examples of what NOT to do

Who Should Attend:

Clinical safety staff

Pharmacovigilance specialists

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality management specialists

Management involved in clinical oversight

3.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 3.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

