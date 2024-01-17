Get Ready for a Spectacular Snow and Ice Show; Zehnder’s Snowfest January 24 – 28, 2024

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let the snow fall for the 33rd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest in the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, just 90 miles north of Detroit. This year, January 24-28, will offer another full schedule of world class snow and ice competitions and exhibitions. Visitors can stroll through Frankenmuth to see carvers at work chipping away to create great works of snow and ice art. There will be plenty of other fun activities for families that will include special events for kids and adults, live music in the warming tent, and more. Fireworks will light up the winter sky on Saturday, January 27th.



Plenty of Snow and Ice

This year’s big winter chill brought plenty of snow for the festival. “We have 60, two-ton snow blocks, and large ice blocks for 130 carvings that will line Main Street,” said Zehnder’s VP of Sales and Marketing John Shelton. Double and single block snow sculpting championships will feature world class sculpting teams, State of Michigan, and high school teams. The Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge begins on Friday, January 26, where teams compete in a two-day, multi-block competition at the Edwin L. Zehnder Park on South Main Street.

Visitors will be amazed with the professional ice exhibition featuring Greg Butauski, an award-winning Certified Master Ice Sculptor. Butauski and his Rock on Ice team will create a 25,000-pound ice-block masterpiece featuring an “Under the Sea” theme that will be in Zehnder’s parking lot.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their skates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to take a spin on the Frankenmuth Ice Rink located at the Edwin L. Zehnder Park.

Take the Chill Off

The festival Warming Tent is a popular place for visitors to enjoy refreshments, displays, and live music from country to rock. The popular U.S. 338th Army Band returns with a variety of music, and a karaoke contest is also scheduled. The “All Things Chocolate Baking Contest” takes place on Wednesday, January 24 with door prizes, food samples, demonstrations, and complimentary recipe books.

The Children’s Play area next to Toyberg on South Main Street will offer a free petting zoo and pony rides ($3 fee). Activities are planned for January 26, 27 and 28.

Enter the annual Snowfest Impressions Contest

Visitors are welcome to bring their cameras for the annual contest. Register online and winning entries can receive a Zehnder’s Splash Village Eat and Sleep Package, an Eat and Play Package at The Fortress championship golf course and dinner for two at Zehnder’s Restaurant.

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities for all ages, concerts, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to https://www.zehnders.com/snowfest/ or Zehnder’s Snowfest on Facebook.

All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.

About Zehnder’s

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its flagship 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging. Follow us at #Zehnder’s or on Facebook.