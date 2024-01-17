Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Filed Against Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)  

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) securities between January 26, 2023 and January 3, 2024. Mobileye is a technology company engaged in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”) and autonomous driving software and hardware products.



What is this Case About

According to the complaint, on January 4, 2024, Mobileye issued a press release disclosing that it had “become aware” of a build-up of excess inventory including an estimated 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs held by customers. The Company stated this was a result of “supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022 and a desire to avoid part shortages” and “lower than-expected production at certain OEM’s during 2023.” The Company then disclosed “the lower-than-expected volumes in the EyeQ® SoC business will have a temporary impact on our profitability[.]” The Company also provided a preliminary financial outlook for 2024, in which it stated it “expect[s] Q1 revenue to be down approximately 50%, as compared to the $458 million revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023.” On this news, Mobileye’s stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $29.97 per share on January 4, 2024.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; and (3) that, due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial results.

