Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market to Reach US$ 8,913.1 Million at 5.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,420.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 8,913.1 million by 2034.

A rising number of people are struggling to come by for full laundry processing of clothes. Thus, a convenient and efficient product like apparel dry wash spray is capturing the attention of consumers. The proliferation of dry cleaning solutions is also boosting the market.

Key Segments of Apparel Dry Wash Spray Industry Research Report

By Nature By Form By Product Type By Application By Sales Channel Natural/Organic

Conventional Foam

Liquid

Powder Fabric Refreshers

Steamer Boosters

Ironing Sprays

Wrinkle Releasers

Static Removers Professional Upholsteries Draperies Clothing

Residential Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Direct to Consumers

Third Party to Consumers

Drug Stores

Other Sales Channels



The tendency of dry wash sprays to be easier on the fabric as well as being more effective in removing oil stains is driving the product demand over traditional washing methods. Thus, apparel dry wash sprays are earning a positive reputation in the market.

However, machine washing continues to hold sway in the market. Customers have grown accustomed to it and are less enthusiastic about switching to dry solutions like apparel dry wash spray. The aversion towards material used in the making of conventional apparel dry wash sprays is another hindrance to the market’s progress. Thus, the market players have challenges to contend with going forward.

“Manufacturers are shifting their focus on the production of organic/natural apparel dry wash sprays. This is expected to drive the market forward as consumer awareness of eco-friendly products is increasing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global apparel dry wash spray market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The East Asia apparel dry wash spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The apparel dry wash spray industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in Japan over the forecast period.

The apparel dry wash spray industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

Based on nature, conventional apparel dry wash sprays lead the market, with an expected market share of 74.4% in 2024.

Competitive Dynamics

The market for apparel dry wash sprays exhibits competition between multinational giants and local players, providing consumers with both cost-effective and innovative solutions. Sustainability is a key consideration for many players, leading to a shift towards eco-friendly practices and the use of organic ingredients.

Innovation and Sustainability Are Major Concerns for Market Players

Major companies in the market are concentrating on coming up with innovative products. Sustainability is also a key concern for market players. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Kao Corporation.

Recent Advances in the Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market:

In 2019, Love Home and Planet introduced a new dry wash spray designed to eliminate wrinkles from clothes, emphasizing its 100% vegan composition.

In 2016, Henkel AG & Co. successfully acquired The Sun Products Corporation, further solidifying its dominant position in the market through strategic acquisitions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 8,913.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures



