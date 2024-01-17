Perspective Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock, and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant will equal the price per share at which shares of common stock are being sold to the public in this offering, minus $0.001, which will be the per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. In addition, Perspective intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the public offering are being offered by Perspective.



Concurrent with the public offering, Perspective intends to sell, subject to the consummation of the proposed public offering and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, in a previously announced private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), 56,342,355 shares of its common stock to Lantheus Alpha Therapy, LLC (“Lantheus”), representing 19.99% of the number of shares of common stock that were outstanding as of January 8, 2024. The shares are expected to be sold to Lantheus at a price per share equal to the public offering price.

Oppenheimer & Co. and B. Riley Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the public offering.

The proposed public offering and concurrent private placement are subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the public offering or concurrent private placement.

Perspective intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the public offering and concurrent private placement for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, preclinical study and clinical trial expenditures, manufacturing expenditures, commercialization expenditures, working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions of new technologies, products or businesses and investments.

The securities described above in the public offering are being offered by Perspective pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275638) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on December 14, 2023.

The securities in the proposed public offering will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com, or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Phone: (703) 312-9580, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

The shares to be sold in the concurrent private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions in the United States. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION ACT OF 1995: To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and success of the proposed public offering and concurrent private placement, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds for the proposed public offering and concurrent private placement and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause Perspective’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by Perspective’s forward-looking statements. For Perspective, this includes satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the public offering and concurrent private placement, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, stock price volatility and uncertainties relating to the financial markets, the medical community and the global economy, and the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation, interest rates and the labor market. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect Perspective’s actual results are described in Perspective’s filings with the SEC, including its Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2022, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Perspective undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.