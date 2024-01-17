Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 23, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: