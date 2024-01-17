Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:

Record DatePayment DateTotal Cash Distribution Per ShareTotal Distribution Allocable to 2023Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		Capital Gain Distribution Per ShareUnrecaptured Sec. 1250 GainReturn of
Capital
Per Share
        
12/30/20221/31/2023$0.220000 $0.220000 $0.148204 $0.071796 $0.013099 $0.000000 
3/31/20234/28/2023$0.225000 $0.225000 $0.151573 $0.073427 $0.013397 $0.000000 
6/30/20237/31/2023$0.225000 $0.225000 $0.151573 $0.073427 $0.013397 $0.000000 
9/29/202310/31/2023$0.225000 $0.225000 $0.151573 $0.073427 $0.013397 $0.000000 
12/29/20231/31/2024$0.225000 $0.225000 $0.151573 $0.073427 $0.013397 $0.000000 
  $1.120000 $1.120000 $0.754496 $0.365504 $0.066687 $0.000000 
                    

The income tax treatment for the 2023 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

Record DatePayment DateTotal Cash Distribution Per ShareTotal Distribution Allocable to 2023Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		Capital Gain Distribution Per ShareUnrecaptured Sec. 1250 GainReturn of
Capital
Per Share
        
12/15/20221/3/2023$0.468750 $0.468750 $0.315776 $0.152974 $0.027911 $0.000000 
3/15/20233/31/2023$0.468750 $0.468750 $0.315776 $0.152974 $0.027911 $0.000000 
6/15/20236/30/2023$0.468750 $0.468750 $0.315776 $0.152974 $0.027911 $0.000000 
8/25/20239/6/2023$0.346470 $0.346470 $0.233402 $0.113068 $0.020630 $0.000000 
  $1.752720 $1.752720 $1.180730 $0.571990 $0.104363 $0.000000 
                    

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

