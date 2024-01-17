Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:



Record Date Payment Date Total Cash Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2023 Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Return of

Capital

Per Share 12/30/2022 1/31/2023 $ 0.220000 $ 0.220000 $ 0.148204 $ 0.071796 $ 0.013099 $ 0.000000 3/31/2023 4/28/2023 $ 0.225000 $ 0.225000 $ 0.151573 $ 0.073427 $ 0.013397 $ 0.000000 6/30/2023 7/31/2023 $ 0.225000 $ 0.225000 $ 0.151573 $ 0.073427 $ 0.013397 $ 0.000000 9/29/2023 10/31/2023 $ 0.225000 $ 0.225000 $ 0.151573 $ 0.073427 $ 0.013397 $ 0.000000 12/29/2023 1/31/2024 $ 0.225000 $ 0.225000 $ 0.151573 $ 0.073427 $ 0.013397 $ 0.000000 $ 1.120000 $ 1.120000 $ 0.754496 $ 0.365504 $ 0.066687 $ 0.000000

The income tax treatment for the 2023 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Total Cash Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2023 Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Return of

Capital

Per Share 12/15/2022 1/3/2023 $ 0.468750 $ 0.468750 $ 0.315776 $ 0.152974 $ 0.027911 $ 0.000000 3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $ 0.468750 $ 0.468750 $ 0.315776 $ 0.152974 $ 0.027911 $ 0.000000 6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $ 0.468750 $ 0.468750 $ 0.315776 $ 0.152974 $ 0.027911 $ 0.000000 8/25/2023 9/6/2023 $ 0.346470 $ 0.346470 $ 0.233402 $ 0.113068 $ 0.020630 $ 0.000000 $ 1.752720 $ 1.752720 $ 1.180730 $ 0.571990 $ 0.104363 $ 0.000000

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

