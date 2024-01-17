UNCF Launching Virtual Learning Series to Advance Opportunities for Black Teachers and Parents in K-12 Education

Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with Donors Choose and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announces the launch of the “Equity in Education: Advancing Opportunities for Black Teachers and Parents” virtual learning series. This new program will take place daily from 12- 1 p.m., Feb 12-16.



The American education system has a significant need for diverse teachers and a K-12 education workforce. The system also has problems with recruiting and retaining qualified and skilled Black teachers.



“UNCF recognizes the crucial role a diverse teacher workforce plays in guiding students of color to and through college. Studies consistently highlight the pivotal role Black teachers play in enhancing the educational and academic success of all children, with a special emphasis on Black children. UNCF's K-12 Advocacy team aims to equip educators, administrators and parents with cutting-edge, research-backed insights and best practices to address this need at both the collegiate and K-12 levels,” said Sekou Biddle, vice president, K-12 advocacy, UNCF. “We believe this virtual learning series can help with issues across the spectrum of problems.”



Event details are:

Monday, Feb. 12 — Build for Equity

Speakers: Dr. Jemelleh Coes, Justin Minkel, Leigh Ann Erickson

This presentation, sponsored by ETS (Educational Testing Service), explores the practices of educators and school personnel overseeing hiring, emphasizing the positive impact of diversifying the teacher workforce.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 — The Heart Work of Hard Work: Black Teacher Pipeline Best Practices at HBCU Teacher Education Programs

Speakers: Drs. Keeley Webb Copridge, Raeshan Davis, Latasha Mosley

Highlighting best practices from HBCU Teacher Education Programs, this session focuses on policies and processes that significantly contribute to the Black teacher pipeline.

Wednesday, Feb 14 — Insights into the Black Male Educators' Experience

Speaker: Kristina “Steen” Joye Lyles

The largest-ever survey on male teachers of color, sponsored by Donors Choose, reveals the experiences of Black male educators and offers insights on recruitment and retention strategies.

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Hear Us, Believe Us: Centering African American Parent Voices in K-12 Education

Speaker: Dr. Meredith Anderson

Centering on African American Parent Voices, this presentation sheds light on key issues in education from the perspective of parents and caregivers.

Friday, Feb. 16 —Reflecting on the past, present and future of Black Teachers in America’s Education system: A fireside chat with Dr. Dionne Danns:

Facilitator: Drs. Nadrea Njoku, Dionne Danns

Participants will have an opportunity to engage in an insightful discussion on the tremendous impact Black teachers have played in the development of America’s public education system. In addition, we will discuss Black teacher's experience in and out of the classroom presently during such a challenging time politically and ways that we can further support them in the future.



“UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute, which is supporting this series, is motivated to produce research and programming that continues to center HBCUs into the national conversation on Black teacher preparation. We know from previous research that there is a direct correlation between student success and the presence of Black teachers in the classroom. This learning series will highlight how HBCUs can play a critical role in the teaching workforce and extending the post-secondary education pipeline,” said Nadrea Njoku, assistant vice president of research, UNCF.



To learn more or to register for the virtual series, go to UNCF.org/EquityinEd.

