Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record annual net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 19%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $959.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up 23% as compared to $779.1 million in the same period of 2022.
The Company recorded quarterly net income of $123.5 million or $1.87 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $164.2 million or $2.53 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $208.2 million as compared to $244.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023 as well as a $9.7 million unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong 2023 results, including record net income for the full year 2023. Throughout the year, we continued to leverage our position in the markets we serve to sustain steady growth in loans and deposits. Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by record net interest income, increased net interest margin and growth in our loan portfolio while continuing to exhibit low levels of net charge-offs.”
Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Given current economic conditions, we continue to feel good about the position of our businesses throughout our footprint. Opportunities in our markets exist to grow earning assets and deposits. Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter continued to stay within our expected range, increasing by two basis points. In the current interest rate environment, we still expect to maintain our net interest margin within a narrow range around current levels during the first quarter of 2024 and stay relatively stable for the remainder of 2024, depending on the pace and magnitude of potential interest rate changes. We believe this stability in net interest margin along with steady growth will drive strong financial performance in future quarters.”
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted
- Net interest margin increased by two basis points to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The higher net interest margin as well as growth in earning assets drove record quarterly net interest income of $470.0 million, increasing $7.6 million.
- Total loans increased by $686 million, or 7% annualized.
- Total deposits increased by $404 million, or 4% annualized.
- Total assets increased by $705 million, or 5% annualized.
- Impacts compared to the third quarter of 2023 from changes in the interest rate environment during the fourth quarter of 2023 included the following:
- Non-interest income was impacted by a more unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value. Unfavorable net valuation adjustments totaled $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Book value per common share increased $6.24 to $81.43 and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $6.26 to $70.33, primarily the result of favorable changes in the fair values of certain assets and liabilities, and the resulting benefit to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
- Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.
Mr. Crane noted, “Our higher net interest margin coupled with growth in earning assets resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we grew our net interest income by $7.6 million. Our net interest margin increased by two basis points from the third quarter with deposit pricing pressures continuing to moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect this moderation to continue into the first quarter of 2024. Further, we continued to generate strong loan growth during the quarter, with total loans increasing $686 million, or 7% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was driven primarily by draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily funded by continued deposit growth during the period, as deposits increased by approximately $404 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. We believe leveraging our customer relationships, market positioning, diversified products and competitive rates will continue to generate deposits to fuel balance sheet growth. Non-interest bearing deposits increased slightly during the fourth quarter and remained stable as a percentage of total deposits at 23% at December 31, 2023. The combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin is expected to result in continued growth of our net interest income.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 1.55% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”
Mr. Crane concluded, “We enter 2024 with significant momentum. Total loans as of December 31, 2023 were $770 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, which, coupled with a stable net interest margin, is expected to help contribute to our momentum into the first quarter of 2024. We continue to win business and expand our franchise, keeping us well-positioned in the markets we serve.”
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $704.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $685.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was primarily the result of draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year.
Total liabilities increased by $320.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $404.5 million increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 23% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.8%.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $470.0 million, an increase of $7.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $7.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $509.1 million increase in average earning assets and a two basis point increase in net interest margin.
Net interest margin was 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 18 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. This increase was partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 18 basis point expansion on loan yields and 17 basis point increase in liquidity management asset yield. The 19 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 20 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $28.1 million as compared to $399.5 million as of September 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $42.9 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $19.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of moderate forecasted deterioration in macroeconomic factors and portfolio changes during the period. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $8.1 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Non-performing assets totaled $152.3 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $147.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.
The Company recognized $2.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $2.4 million in net losses in the third quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of unrealized gains and losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.
Other income increased by $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $1.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as well as higher swap fees, higher BOLI income and favorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million increase is primarily related to increased employee insurance costs and other benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Software and equipment expense increased $1.8 million primarily as a result of increased software licensing expenses as the Company invests in enhancements to the digital customer experience, upgrades to infrastructure and enhancements to information security capabilities.
Operating lease equipment cost decreased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of certain assets during the third quarter of 2023.
Occupancy expenses decreased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment in the third quarter of 2023 of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used.
Data processing expense decreased $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the termination in the third quarter of 2023 of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.2 million, which is a $1.0 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships.
FDIC insurance increased $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of an accrual recognized for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.
The Company recorded net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net OREO expense of $120,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The net OREO income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.
Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 26.98% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by an overall lower level of pre-tax income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits and an overall lower level of provision for state income taxes.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios, while increasing net interest income.
Mortgage banking revenue was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $20.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $74.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023 as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $47.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $44.7 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2023.
ITEM IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Business Combination
On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or (1)
basis point
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2023
|% or
basis point
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2022
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Net income
|$
|123,480
|$
|164,198
|$
|144,817
|(25
|)
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)
|208,151
|244,781
|242,819
|(15
|)
|(14
|)
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.87
|2.53
|2.23
|(26
|)
|(16
|)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.40
|0.40
|0.34
|—
|18
|Net revenue(3)
|570,803
|574,836
|550,655
|(1
|)
|4
|Net interest income
|469,974
|462,358
|456,816
|2
|3
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.71
|%
|2
|bps
|(9
|)
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|3.64
|3.62
|3.73
|2
|(9
|)
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.89
|1.59
|1.63
|30
|26
|Return on average assets
|0.89
|1.20
|1.10
|(31
|)
|(21
|)
|Return on average common equity
|9.93
|13.35
|12.72
|(342
|)
|(279
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|11.73
|15.73
|15.21
|(400
|)
|(348
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|56,259,934
|$
|55,555,246
|$
|52,949,649
|5
|%
|6
|%
|Total loans(5)
|42,131,831
|41,446,032
|39,196,485
|7
|7
|Total deposits
|45,397,170
|44,992,686
|42,902,544
|4
|6
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,399,526
|5,015,613
|4,796,838
|30
|13
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|56,259,934
|$
|55,555,246
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
|Total loans(1)
|42,131,831
|41,446,032
|41,023,408
|39,565,471
|39,196,485
|Total deposits
|45,397,170
|44,992,686
|44,038,707
|42,718,211
|42,902,544
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,399,526
|5,015,613
|5,041,912
|5,015,506
|4,796,838
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|469,974
|$
|462,358
|$
|447,537
|$
|457,995
|$
|456,816
|$
|1,837,864
|$
|1,495,362
|Net revenue(2)
|570,803
|574,836
|560,567
|565,764
|550,655
|2,271,970
|1,956,415
|Net income
|123,480
|164,198
|154,750
|180,198
|144,817
|622,626
|509,682
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)
|208,151
|244,781
|239,944
|266,595
|242,819
|959,471
|779,144
|Net income per common share – Basic
|1.90
|2.57
|2.41
|2.84
|2.27
|9.72
|8.14
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.87
|2.53
|2.38
|2.80
|2.23
|9.58
|8.02
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|0.34
|1.60
|1.36
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.15
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|3.64
|3.62
|3.66
|3.83
|3.73
|3.68
|3.17
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.73
|0.82
|0.86
|0.84
|0.71
|0.81
|0.91
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.62
|2.41
|2.44
|2.33
|2.34
|2.45
|2.33
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.89
|1.59
|1.58
|1.49
|1.63
|1.64
|1.42
|Return on average assets
|0.89
|1.20
|1.18
|1.40
|1.10
|1.16
|1.01
|Return on average common equity
|9.93
|13.35
|12.79
|15.67
|12.72
|12.90
|11.41
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)
|11.73
|15.73
|15.12
|18.55
|15.21
|15.23
|13.73
|Average total assets
|$
|55,017,075
|$
|54,381,981
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|$
|53,529,506
|$
|50,424,319
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|5,066,196
|5,083,883
|5,044,718
|4,895,271
|4,710,856
|5,023,153
|4,634,224
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|92.9
|%
|92.4
|%
|94.3
|%
|93.0
|%
|90.5
|%
|93.1
|%
|87.5
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|92.8
|92.1
|93.2
|92.6
|91.4
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|92.75
|$
|75.50
|$
|72.62
|$
|72.95
|$
|84.52
|Book value per common share
|81.43
|75.19
|75.65
|75.24
|72.12
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)
|70.33
|64.07
|64.50
|64.22
|61.00
|Common shares outstanding
|61,243,626
|61,222,058
|61,197,676
|61,176,415
|60,794,008
|Other Data at end of period:
|Common equity to assets ratio
|8.9
|%
|8.3
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.7
|%
|8.3
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)
|7.7
|7.1
|7.4
|7.5
|7.1
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|9.3
|9.2
|9.3
|9.1
|8.8
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|10.2
|10.2
|10.1
|10.1
|10.0
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.4
|9.3
|9.3
|9.2
|9.1
|Total capital ratio(5)
|12.1
|12.0
|12.0
|12.1
|11.9
|Allowance for credit losses(6)
|$
|427,612
|$
|399,531
|$
|387,786
|$
|376,261
|$
|357,936
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|1.01
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.91
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|174
|174
|175
|174
|174
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|423,404
|$
|418,088
|$
|513,858
|$
|445,928
|$
|490,908
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|60
|60
|59
|58
|58
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|2,084,323
|2,448,570
|2,163,708
|1,563,578
|1,988,719
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|3,502,915
|3,611,835
|3,492,481
|3,259,845
|3,243,017
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,856,916
|3,909,150
|3,564,473
|3,606,391
|3,640,567
|Trading account securities
|4,707
|1,663
|3,027
|102
|1,127
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|139,268
|134,310
|116,275
|111,943
|110,365
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|205,003
|204,040
|195,117
|244,957
|224,759
|Brokerage customer receivables
|10,592
|14,042
|15,722
|16,042
|16,387
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|292,722
|304,808
|338,728
|302,493
|299,935
|Loans, net of unearned income
|42,131,831
|41,446,032
|41,023,408
|39,565,471
|39,196,485
|Allowance for loan losses
|(344,235
|)
|(315,039
|)
|(302,499
|)
|(287,972
|)
|(270,173
|)
|Net loans
|41,787,596
|41,130,993
|40,720,909
|39,277,499
|38,926,312
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|748,966
|747,501
|749,393
|760,283
|764,798
|Lease investments, net
|281,280
|275,152
|274,351
|256,301
|253,928
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,551,899
|1,674,681
|1,455,748
|1,413,795
|1,391,342
|Trade date securities receivable
|690,722
|—
|—
|939,758
|921,717
|Goodwill
|656,672
|656,109
|656,674
|653,587
|653,524
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|22,889
|24,244
|25,653
|20,951
|22,186
|Total assets
|$
|56,259,934
|$
|55,555,246
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,420,401
|$
|10,347,006
|$
|10,604,915
|$
|11,236,083
|$
|12,668,160
|Interest-bearing
|34,976,769
|34,645,680
|33,433,792
|31,482,128
|30,234,384
|Total deposits
|45,397,170
|44,992,686
|44,038,707
|42,718,211
|42,902,544
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,326,071
|2,326,071
|2,026,071
|2,316,071
|2,316,071
|Other borrowings
|645,813
|643,999
|665,219
|583,548
|596,614
|Subordinated notes
|437,866
|437,731
|437,628
|437,493
|437,392
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,799,922
|1,885,580
|1,823,073
|1,549,116
|1,646,624
|Total liabilities
|50,860,408
|50,539,633
|49,244,264
|47,858,005
|48,152,811
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|61,269
|61,244
|61,219
|61,198
|60,797
|Surplus
|1,943,806
|1,933,226
|1,923,623
|1,913,947
|1,902,474
|Treasury stock
|(2,217
|)
|(1,966
|)
|(1,966
|)
|(1,966
|)
|(304
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,345,399
|3,253,332
|3,120,626
|2,997,263
|2,849,007
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(361,231
|)
|(642,723
|)
|(474,090
|)
|(367,436
|)
|(427,636
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,399,526
|5,015,613
|5,041,912
|5,015,506
|4,796,838
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|56,259,934
|$
|55,555,246
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|694,943
|$
|666,260
|$
|621,057
|$
|558,692
|$
|498,838
|$
|2,540,952
|$
|1,507,726
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,318
|4,767
|4,178
|3,528
|3,997
|16,791
|21,195
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|21,762
|26,866
|16,882
|13,468
|20,349
|78,978
|43,447
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|578
|1,157
|1
|70
|1,263
|1,806
|4,903
|Investment securities
|68,237
|59,164
|51,243
|59,943
|53,092
|238,587
|160,600
|Trading account securities
|15
|6
|6
|14
|6
|41
|22
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|3,792
|3,896
|3,544
|3,680
|2,918
|14,912
|8,622
|Brokerage customer receivables
|203
|284
|265
|295
|282
|1,047
|928
|Total interest income
|793,848
|762,400
|697,176
|639,690
|580,745
|2,893,114
|1,747,443
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|285,390
|262,783
|213,495
|144,802
|95,447
|906,470
|175,202
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|18,316
|17,436
|17,399
|19,135
|13,823
|72,286
|30,329
|Interest on other borrowings
|9,557
|9,384
|8,485
|7,854
|5,313
|35,280
|14,294
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,522
|5,491
|5,523
|5,488
|5,520
|22,024
|22,004
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|5,089
|4,948
|4,737
|4,416
|3,826
|19,190
|10,252
|Total interest expense
|323,874
|300,042
|249,639
|181,695
|123,929
|1,055,250
|252,081
|Net interest income
|469,974
|462,358
|447,537
|457,995
|456,816
|1,837,864
|1,495,362
|Provision for credit losses
|42,908
|19,923
|28,514
|23,045
|47,646
|114,390
|78,589
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|427,066
|442,435
|419,023
|434,950
|409,170
|1,723,474
|1,416,773
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|33,275
|33,529
|33,858
|29,945
|30,727
|130,607
|126,614
|Mortgage banking
|7,433
|27,395
|29,981
|18,264
|17,407
|83,073
|155,173
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|14,522
|14,217
|13,608
|12,903
|13,054
|55,250
|58,574
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|2,484
|(2,357
|)
|0
|1,398
|(6,745
|)
|1,525
|(20,427
|)
|Fees from covered call options
|4,679
|4,215
|2,578
|10,391
|7,956
|21,863
|14,133
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(505
|)
|728
|106
|813
|(306
|)
|1,142
|3,752
|Operating lease income, net
|14,162
|13,863
|12,227
|13,046
|12,384
|53,298
|55,510
|Other
|24,779
|20,888
|20,672
|21,009
|19,362
|87,348
|67,724
|Total non-interest income
|100,829
|112,478
|113,030
|107,769
|93,839
|434,106
|461,053
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|193,971
|192,338
|184,923
|176,781
|180,331
|748,013
|696,107
|Software and equipment
|27,779
|25,951
|26,205
|24,697
|24,699
|104,632
|95,885
|Operating lease equipment
|10,694
|12,020
|9,816
|9,833
|10,078
|42,363
|38,008
|Occupancy, net
|18,102
|21,304
|19,176
|18,486
|17,763
|77,068
|70,965
|Data processing
|8,892
|10,773
|9,726
|9,409
|7,927
|38,800
|31,209
|Advertising and marketing
|17,166
|18,169
|17,794
|11,946
|14,279
|65,075
|59,418
|Professional fees
|8,768
|8,887
|8,940
|8,163
|9,267
|34,758
|33,088
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,356
|1,408
|1,499
|1,235
|1,436
|5,498
|6,116
|FDIC insurance
|43,677
|9,748
|9,008
|8,669
|6,775
|71,102
|28,639
|OREO expenses, net
|(1,559
|)
|120
|118
|(207
|)
|369
|(1,528
|)
|(140
|)
|Other
|33,806
|29,337
|33,418
|30,157
|34,912
|126,718
|117,976
|Total non-interest expense
|362,652
|330,055
|320,623
|299,169
|307,836
|1,312,499
|1,177,271
|Income before taxes
|165,243
|224,858
|211,430
|243,550
|195,173
|845,081
|700,555
|Income tax expense
|41,763
|60,660
|56,680
|63,352
|50,356
|222,455
|190,873
|Net income
|$
|123,480
|$
|164,198
|$
|154,750
|$
|180,198
|$
|144,817
|$
|622,626
|$
|509,682
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|27,964
|27,964
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|116,489
|$
|157,207
|$
|147,759
|$
|173,207
|$
|137,826
|$
|594,662
|$
|481,718
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|1.90
|$
|2.57
|$
|2.41
|$
|2.84
|$
|2.27
|$
|9.72
|$
|8.14
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|1.87
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.38
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.23
|$
|9.58
|$
|8.02
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.36
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|61,236
|61,213
|61,192
|60,950
|60,769
|61,149
|59,205
|Dilutive potential common shares
|1,166
|964
|902
|873
|1,096
|938
|886
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|62,402
|62,177
|62,094
|61,823
|61,865
|62,087
|60,091
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2023(1)
|Dec 31,
2022
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|155,529
|$
|190,511
|$
|235,570
|$
|155,687
|$
|156,297
|(73
|)%
|0
|%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|137,193
|114,297
|103,158
|146,806
|143,638
|79
|(4
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|292,722
|$
|304,808
|$
|338,728
|$
|302,493
|$
|299,935
|(16
|)%
|(2
|)%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,804,629
|$
|5,894,732
|$
|5,737,633
|$
|5,855,035
|$
|5,852,166
|(6
|)%
|(1
|)%
|Asset-based lending
|1,433,250
|1,396,591
|1,465,848
|1,482,071
|1,473,344
|10
|(3
|)
|Municipal
|677,143
|676,915
|653,117
|655,301
|668,235
|0
|1
|Leases
|2,208,368
|2,109,628
|1,925,767
|1,904,137
|1,840,928
|19
|20
|PPP loans
|11,533
|13,744
|15,337
|17,195
|28,923
|(64
|)
|(60
|)
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|58,642
|51,550
|51,689
|69,998
|76,877
|55
|(24
|)
|Commercial construction
|1,729,937
|1,547,322
|1,409,751
|1,234,762
|1,102,098
|47
|57
|Land
|295,462
|294,901
|298,996
|292,293
|307,955
|1
|(4
|)
|Office
|1,455,417
|1,422,748
|1,404,422
|1,392,040
|1,337,176
|9
|9
|Industrial
|2,135,876
|2,057,957
|2,002,740
|1,858,088
|1,836,276
|15
|16
|Retail
|1,337,517
|1,341,451
|1,304,083
|1,309,680
|1,304,444
|(1
|)
|3
|Multi-family
|2,815,911
|2,710,829
|2,696,478
|2,635,411
|2,560,709
|15
|10
|Mixed use and other
|1,515,402
|1,519,422
|1,440,652
|1,446,806
|1,425,412
|(1
|)
|6
|Home equity
|343,976
|343,258
|336,974
|337,016
|332,698
|1
|3
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|2,619,083
|2,538,630
|2,455,392
|2,309,393
|2,207,595
|13
|19
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|92,780
|97,911
|117,024
|119,301
|80,701
|(21
|)
|15
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|57,803
|71,062
|70,824
|76,851
|84,087
|(74
|)
|(31
|)
|Total core loans
|$
|24,592,729
|$
|24,088,651
|$
|23,386,727
|$
|22,995,378
|$
|22,519,624
|8
|%
|9
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,092,532
|$
|1,074,162
|$
|1,091,164
|$
|1,131,913
|$
|1,169,623
|7
|%
|(7
|)%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|230,211
|245,450
|381,043
|235,684
|237,392
|(25
|)
|(3
|)
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|452,734
|424,054
|405,042
|389,922
|380,875
|27
|19
|Insurance agency lending
|921,653
|890,197
|925,520
|905,727
|897,678
|14
|3
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|5,983,103
|5,815,346
|5,900,228
|5,043,486
|5,103,820
|11
|17
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|920,426
|907,401
|862,470
|695,394
|745,639
|6
|23
|Life insurance
|7,877,943
|7,931,808
|8,039,273
|8,125,802
|8,090,998
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Consumer and other
|60,500
|68,963
|31,941
|42,165
|50,836
|(49
|)
|19
|Total niche loans
|$
|17,539,102
|$
|17,357,381
|$
|17,636,681
|$
|16,570,093
|$
|16,676,861
|4
|%
|5
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|42,131,831
|$
|41,446,032
|$
|41,023,408
|$
|39,565,471
|$
|39,196,485
|7
|%
|7
|%
(1) Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2023 (1)
|Dec 31,
2022
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,420,401
|$
|10,347,006
|$
|10,604,915
|$
|11,236,083
|$
|12,668,160
|3
|%
|(18
|)%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,797,649
|6,006,114
|5,814,836
|5,576,558
|5,591,986
|(14
|)
|4
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|1,614,499
|1,788,099
|1,417,984
|1,809,933
|2,463,833
|(39
|)
|(34
|)
|Money market
|15,149,215
|14,478,504
|14,523,124
|13,552,277
|12,886,795
|18
|18
|Savings
|5,790,334
|5,584,294
|5,321,578
|5,192,108
|4,556,635
|15
|27
|Time certificates of deposit
|6,625,072
|6,788,669
|6,356,270
|5,351,252
|4,735,135
|(10
|)
|40
|Total deposits
|$
|45,397,170
|$
|44,992,686
|$
|44,038,707
|$
|42,718,211
|$
|42,902,544
|4
|%
|6
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|23
|%
|23
|%
|24
|%
|26
|%
|30
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Money market
|33
|32
|33
|32
|30
|Savings
|13
|13
|12
|12
|11
|Time certificates of deposit
|14
|15
|15
|13
|11
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
|1-3 months
|$
|1,314,517
|3.64
|%
|4-6 months
|2,040,662
|4.53
|7-9 months
|1,679,572
|4.57
|10-12 months
|960,154
|3.98
|13-18 months
|501,492
|3.49
|19-24 months
|56,895
|2.65
|24+ months
|71,780
|1.62
|Total
|$
|6,625,072
|4.15
|%
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|1,682,176
|$
|2,053,568
|$
|1,454,057
|$
|1,235,748
|$
|2,449,889
|Investment securities(2)
|7,971,068
|7,706,285
|7,252,582
|7,956,722
|7,310,383
|FHLB and FRB stock
|204,593
|201,252
|223,813
|233,615
|185,290
|Liquidity management assets(3)
|9,857,837
|9,961,105
|8,930,452
|9,426,085
|9,945,562
|Other earning assets(3)(4)
|14,821
|17,879
|17,401
|18,445
|18,585
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|279,569
|319,099
|307,683
|270,966
|308,639
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)
|41,361,952
|40,707,042
|40,106,393
|39,093,368
|38,566,871
|Total earning assets(3)
|51,514,179
|51,005,125
|49,361,929
|48,808,864
|48,839,657
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(329,441
|)
|(319,491
|)
|(302,627
|)
|(282,704
|)
|(252,827
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|443,989
|459,819
|481,510
|488,457
|475,691
|Other assets
|3,388,348
|3,236,528
|3,061,141
|3,060,701
|3,025,097
|Total assets
|$
|55,017,075
|$
|54,381,981
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,868,976
|$
|5,815,155
|$
|5,540,597
|$
|5,271,740
|$
|5,598,291
|Wealth management deposits
|1,704,099
|1,512,765
|1,545,626
|2,167,081
|2,883,247
|Money market accounts
|14,212,320
|14,155,446
|13,735,924
|12,533,468
|12,319,842
|Savings accounts
|5,676,155
|5,472,535
|5,206,609
|4,830,322
|4,403,113
|Time deposits
|6,645,980
|6,495,906
|5,603,024
|5,041,638
|4,023,232
|Interest-bearing deposits
|34,107,530
|33,451,807
|31,631,780
|29,844,249
|29,227,725
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,326,073
|2,241,292
|2,227,106
|2,474,882
|2,088,201
|Other borrowings
|633,673
|657,454
|625,757
|602,937
|480,553
|Subordinated notes
|437,785
|437,658
|437,545
|437,422
|437,312
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|37,758,627
|37,041,777
|35,175,754
|33,613,056
|32,487,357
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,406,585
|10,612,009
|10,908,022
|12,171,631
|13,404,036
|Other liabilities
|1,785,667
|1,644,312
|1,473,459
|1,395,360
|1,485,369
|Equity
|5,066,196
|5,083,883
|5,044,718
|4,895,271
|4,710,856
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|55,017,075
|$
|54,381,981
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|Net free funds/contribution(6)
|$
|13,755,552
|$
|13,963,348
|$
|14,186,175
|$
|15,195,808
|$
|16,352,300
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|22,340
|$
|28,022
|$
|16,882
|$
|13,538
|$
|21,612
|Investment securities
|68,812
|59,737
|51,795
|60,494
|53,630
|FHLB and FRB stock
|3,792
|3,896
|3,544
|3,680
|2,918
|Liquidity management assets(1)
|94,944
|91,655
|72,221
|77,712
|78,160
|Other earning assets(1)
|222
|291
|272
|313
|289
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,318
|4,767
|4,178
|3,528
|3,997
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|697,093
|668,183
|622,939
|560,564
|500,432
|Total interest income
|$
|796,577
|$
|764,896
|$
|699,610
|$
|642,117
|$
|582,878
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|38,124
|$
|36,001
|$
|29,178
|$
|18,772
|$
|14,982
|Wealth management deposits
|12,076
|9,350
|9,097
|12,258
|14,079
|Money market accounts
|130,252
|124,742
|106,630
|68,276
|45,468
|Savings accounts
|36,463
|31,784
|25,603
|15,816
|8,421
|Time deposits
|68,475
|60,906
|42,987
|29,680
|12,497
|Interest-bearing deposits
|285,390
|262,783
|213,495
|144,802
|95,447
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|18,316
|17,436
|17,399
|19,135
|13,823
|Other borrowings
|9,557
|9,384
|8,485
|7,854
|5,313
|Subordinated notes
|5,522
|5,491
|5,523
|5,488
|5,520
|Junior subordinated debentures
|5,089
|4,948
|4,737
|4,416
|3,826
|Total interest expense
|$
|323,874
|$
|300,042
|$
|249,639
|$
|181,695
|$
|123,929
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,729
|)
|(2,496
|)
|(2,434
|)
|(2,427
|)
|(2,133
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(2)
|469,974
|462,358
|447,537
|457,995
|456,816
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,729
|2,496
|2,434
|2,427
|2,133
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|472,703
|$
|464,854
|$
|449,971
|$
|460,422
|$
|458,949
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|5.27
|%
|5.41
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.44
|%
|3.50
|%
|Investment securities
|3.42
|3.08
|2.86
|3.08
|2.91
|FHLB and FRB stock
|7.35
|7.68
|6.35
|6.39
|6.25
|Liquidity management assets
|3.82
|3.65
|3.24
|3.34
|3.12
|Other earning assets
|5.92
|6.47
|6.27
|6.87
|6.17
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|6.13
|5.93
|5.45
|5.28
|5.14
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.69
|6.51
|6.23
|5.82
|5.15
|Total earning assets
|6.13
|%
|5.95
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.34
|%
|4.73
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|2.58
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.06
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2.81
|2.45
|2.36
|2.29
|1.94
|Money market accounts
|3.64
|3.50
|3.11
|2.21
|1.46
|Savings accounts
|2.55
|2.30
|1.97
|1.33
|0.76
|Time deposits
|4.09
|3.72
|3.08
|2.39
|1.23
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3.32
|3.12
|2.71
|1.97
|1.30
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.12
|3.09
|3.13
|3.14
|2.63
|Other borrowings
|5.98
|5.66
|5.44
|5.28
|4.39
|Subordinated notes
|5.00
|4.98
|5.06
|5.02
|5.05
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7.96
|7.74
|7.49
|6.97
|5.90
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.40
|%
|3.21
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.19
|%
|1.51
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)(2)
|2.73
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.83
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.22
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(3)
|0.91
|0.88
|0.83
|0.68
|0.51
|Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)
|3.62
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.71
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|3.64
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.73
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance
for twelve months ended,
|Interest
for twelve months ended,
|Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|1,608,835
|$
|3,323,196
|$
|80,783
|$
|48,350
|5.02
|%
|1.45
|%
|Investment securities(2)
|7,721,661
|6,735,732
|240,837
|162,577
|3.12
|2.41
|FHLB and FRB stock
|215,699
|150,223
|14,912
|8,622
|6.91
|5.74
|Liquidity management assets(3)(4)
|$
|9,546,195
|$
|10,209,151
|$
|336,532
|$
|219,549
|3.53
|%
|2.15
|%
|Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)
|17,129
|22,391
|1,098
|955
|6.41
|4.27
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|294,421
|496,088
|16,791
|21,195
|5.70
|4.27
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)
|40,324,472
|36,684,528
|2,548,779
|1,511,345
|6.32
|4.12
|Total earning assets(4)
|$
|50,182,217
|$
|47,412,158
|$
|2,903,200
|$
|1,753,044
|5.79
|%
|3.70
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(308,724
|)
|(256,690
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|468,298
|473,025
|Other assets
|3,187,715
|2,795,826
|Total assets
|$
|53,529,506
|$
|50,424,319
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,626,277
|$
|5,355,077
|$
|122,074
|$
|27,566
|2.17
|%
|0.51
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|1,730,523
|2,827,497
|42,782
|29,750
|2.47
|1.05
|Money market accounts
|13,665,248
|12,254,159
|429,900
|80,591
|3.15
|0.66
|Savings accounts
|5,299,205
|4,014,166
|109,666
|11,234
|2.07
|0.28
|Time deposits
|5,952,537
|3,812,148
|202,048
|26,061
|3.39
|0.68
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|32,273,790
|$
|28,263,047
|$
|906,470
|$
|175,202
|2.81
|%
|0.62
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,316,722
|1,484,663
|72,287
|30,329
|3.12
|2.04
|Other borrowings
|630,115
|485,820
|35,280
|14,294
|5.60
|2.94
|Subordinated notes
|437,604
|437,139
|22,023
|22,004
|5.03
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|19,190
|10,252
|7.57
|4.10
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|35,911,797
|$
|30,924,235
|$
|1,055,250
|$
|252,081
|2.94
|%
|0.81
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|11,018,596
|13,667,879
|Other liabilities
|1,575,960
|1,197,981
|Equity
|5,023,153
|4,634,224
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|53,529,506
|$
|50,424,319
|Interest rate spread(4)(7)
|2.85
|%
|2.89
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(10,086
|)
|(5,601
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(8)
|$
|14,270,420
|$
|16,487,923
|0.83
|0.28
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)
|$
|1,837,864
|$
|1,495,362
|3.66
|%
|3.15
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|10,086
|5,601
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)
|$
|1,847,950
|$
|1,500,963
|3.68
|%
|3.17
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2023
|2.6
|%
|1.8
|%
|0.4
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|Sep 30, 2023
|3.3
|1.9
|(2.0
|)
|(5.2
|)
|Jun 30, 2023
|5.7
|2.9
|(2.9
|)
|(7.9
|)
|Mar 31, 2023
|4.2
|2.4
|(2.4
|)
|(7.3
|)
|Dec 31, 2022
|7.2
|3.8
|(5.0
|)
|(12.1
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2023
|1.6
|%
|1.2
|%
|(0.3
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|Sep 30, 2023
|1.7
|1.2
|(0.5
|)
|(2.4
|)
|Jun 30, 2023
|2.9
|1.8
|(0.9
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Mar 31, 2023
|3.0
|1.7
|(1.3
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Dec 31, 2022
|5.6
|3.0
|(2.9
|)
|(6.8
|)
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
|As of December 31, 2023
|One year or
less
|From one to
five years
|From five to
fifteen years
|After fifteen
years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|520,408
|$
|2,954,554
|$
|1,720,913
|$
|28,070
|$
|5,223,945
|Variable rate
|7,606,936
|1,172
|—
|—
|7,608,108
|Total commercial
|$
|8,127,344
|$
|2,955,726
|$
|1,720,913
|$
|28,070
|$
|12,832,053
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|646,873
|2,870,147
|525,167
|50,726
|4,092,913
|Variable rate
|7,233,835
|17,377
|39
|—
|7,251,251
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|7,880,708
|$
|2,887,524
|$
|525,206
|$
|50,726
|$
|11,344,164
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|9,863
|3,994
|—
|28
|13,885
|Variable rate
|330,091
|—
|—
|—
|330,091
|Total home equity
|$
|339,954
|$
|3,994
|$
|—
|$
|28
|$
|343,976
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|19,921
|3,412
|30,814
|1,047,862
|1,102,009
|Variable rate
|75,107
|286,511
|1,306,039
|—
|1,667,657
|Total residential real estate
|$
|95,028
|$
|289,923
|$
|1,336,853
|$
|1,047,862
|$
|2,769,666
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|6,785,201
|118,328
|—
|—
|6,903,529
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|6,785,201
|$
|118,328
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|6,903,529
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|78,342
|614,816
|3,891
|—
|697,049
|Variable rate
|7,180,894
|—
|—
|—
|7,180,894
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|7,259,236
|$
|614,816
|$
|3,891
|$
|—
|$
|7,877,943
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|11,994
|6,550
|10
|464
|19,018
|Variable rate
|41,482
|—
|—
|—
|41,482
|Total consumer and other
|$
|53,476
|$
|6,550
|$
|10
|$
|464
|$
|60,500
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|8,072,602
|6,571,801
|2,280,795
|1,127,150
|18,052,348
|Variable rate
|22,468,345
|305,060
|1,306,078
|—
|24,079,483
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|30,540,947
|$
|6,876,861
|$
|3,586,873
|$
|1,127,150
|$
|42,131,831
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors
|$
|13,331,910
|One- year CMT
|6,133,619
|Prime
|3,430,421
|Ameribor tenors
|341,747
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|37,997
|Other
|803,789
|Total variable rate
|$
|24,079,483
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $10.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|1-month
SOFR
|One- year
CMT
|Prime
|Fourth Quarter 2023
|3
|bps
|(67
|)
|bps
|0
|bps
|Third Quarter 2023
|18
|6
|25
|Second Quarter 2023
|34
|76
|25
|First Quarter 2023
|44
|(9
|)
|50
|Fourth Quarter 2022
|132
|68
|125
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|399,531
|$
|387,786
|$
|376,261
|$
|357,936
|$
|315,338
|$
|357,936
|$
|299,731
|Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02
|—
|—
|—
|741
|—
|741
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|42,908
|19,923
|28,514
|23,045
|47,646
|114,390
|78,589
|Other adjustments
|62
|(60
|)
|41
|4
|31
|47
|(108
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|5,114
|2,427
|5,629
|2,543
|3,019
|15,713
|14,141
|Commercial real estate
|5,386
|1,713
|8,124
|5
|538
|15,228
|1,379
|Home equity
|—
|227
|—
|—
|—
|227
|432
|Residential real estate
|114
|78
|—
|—
|—
|192
|471
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|6,706
|5,830
|4,519
|4,629
|3,629
|21,684
|14,240
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|—
|18
|134
|21
|28
|173
|35
|Consumer and other
|148
|184
|110
|153
|—
|595
|1,081
|Total charge-offs
|17,468
|10,477
|18,516
|7,351
|7,214
|53,812
|31,779
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|592
|1,162
|505
|392
|691
|2,651
|4,748
|Commercial real estate
|92
|243
|25
|100
|61
|460
|701
|Home equity
|34
|33
|37
|35
|65
|139
|319
|Residential real estate
|10
|1
|6
|4
|6
|21
|77
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|1,820
|906
|890
|1,314
|1,279
|4,930
|5,522
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|7
|—
|—
|9
|—
|16
|—
|Consumer and other
|24
|14
|23
|32
|33
|93
|136
|Total recoveries
|2,579
|2,359
|1,486
|1,886
|2,135
|8,310
|11,503
|Net charge-offs
|(14,889
|)
|(8,118
|)
|(17,030
|)
|(5,465
|)
|(5,079
|)
|(45,502
|)
|(20,276
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|427,612
|$
|399,531
|$
|387,786
|$
|376,261
|$
|357,936
|$
|427,612
|$
|357,936
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.14
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.19
|0.05
|0.31
|0.00
|0.02
|0.14
|0.01
|Home equity
|(0.04
|)
|0.23
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.08
|)
|0.03
|0.03
|Residential real estate
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|0.29
|0.29
|0.24
|0.23
|0.16
|0.27
|0.16
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Consumer and other
|0.58
|0.65
|0.45
|0.74
|(0.16
|)
|0.60
|1.22
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.14
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.11
|0.06
|%
|Loans at period end
|$
|42,131,831
|$
|41,446,032
|$
|41,023,408
|$
|39,565,471
|$