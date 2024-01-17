Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record annual net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 19%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $959.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up 23% as compared to $779.1 million in the same period of 2022.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $123.5 million or $1.87 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $164.2 million or $2.53 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $208.2 million as compared to $244.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023 as well as a $9.7 million unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong 2023 results, including record net income for the full year 2023. Throughout the year, we continued to leverage our position in the markets we serve to sustain steady growth in loans and deposits. Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by record net interest income, increased net interest margin and growth in our loan portfolio while continuing to exhibit low levels of net charge-offs.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Given current economic conditions, we continue to feel good about the position of our businesses throughout our footprint. Opportunities in our markets exist to grow earning assets and deposits. Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter continued to stay within our expected range, increasing by two basis points. In the current interest rate environment, we still expect to maintain our net interest margin within a narrow range around current levels during the first quarter of 2024 and stay relatively stable for the remainder of 2024, depending on the pace and magnitude of potential interest rate changes. We believe this stability in net interest margin along with steady growth will drive strong financial performance in future quarters.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Net interest margin increased by two basis points to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • The higher net interest margin as well as growth in earning assets drove record quarterly net interest income of $470.0 million, increasing $7.6 million.
  • Total loans increased by $686 million, or 7% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $404 million, or 4% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $705 million, or 5% annualized.
  • Impacts compared to the third quarter of 2023 from changes in the interest rate environment during the fourth quarter of 2023 included the following:
    • Non-interest income was impacted by a more unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value. Unfavorable net valuation adjustments totaled $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Book value per common share increased $6.24 to $81.43 and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $6.26 to $70.33, primarily the result of favorable changes in the fair values of certain assets and liabilities, and the resulting benefit to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
  • Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.

Mr. Crane noted, “Our higher net interest margin coupled with growth in earning assets resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we grew our net interest income by $7.6 million. Our net interest margin increased by two basis points from the third quarter with deposit pricing pressures continuing to moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect this moderation to continue into the first quarter of 2024. Further, we continued to generate strong loan growth during the quarter, with total loans increasing $686 million, or 7% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was driven primarily by draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily funded by continued deposit growth during the period, as deposits increased by approximately $404 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. We believe leveraging our customer relationships, market positioning, diversified products and competitive rates will continue to generate deposits to fuel balance sheet growth. Non-interest bearing deposits increased slightly during the fourth quarter and remained stable as a percentage of total deposits at 23% at December 31, 2023. The combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin is expected to result in continued growth of our net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 1.55% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane concluded, “We enter 2024 with significant momentum. Total loans as of December 31, 2023 were $770 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, which, coupled with a stable net interest margin, is expected to help contribute to our momentum into the first quarter of 2024. We continue to win business and expand our franchise, keeping us well-positioned in the markets we serve.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed04ab1f-56be-4565-9426-2e50bbf63d3d

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $704.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $685.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was primarily the result of draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year.

Total liabilities increased by $320.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $404.5 million increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 23% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.8%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $470.0 million, an increase of $7.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $7.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $509.1 million increase in average earning assets and a two basis point increase in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 18 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. This increase was partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 18 basis point expansion on loan yields and 17 basis point increase in liquidity management asset yield. The 19 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 20 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $28.1 million as compared to $399.5 million as of September 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $42.9 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $19.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of moderate forecasted deterioration in macroeconomic factors and portfolio changes during the period. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $8.1 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $152.3 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $147.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $2.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $2.4 million in net losses in the third quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of unrealized gains and losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.

Other income increased by $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $1.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as well as higher swap fees, higher BOLI income and favorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million increase is primarily related to increased employee insurance costs and other benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Software and equipment expense increased $1.8 million primarily as a result of increased software licensing expenses as the Company invests in enhancements to the digital customer experience, upgrades to infrastructure and enhancements to information security capabilities.

Operating lease equipment cost decreased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of certain assets during the third quarter of 2023.

Occupancy expenses decreased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment in the third quarter of 2023 of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used.

Data processing expense decreased $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the termination in the third quarter of 2023 of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.2 million, which is a $1.0 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships.

FDIC insurance increased $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of an accrual recognized for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.

The Company recorded net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net OREO expense of $120,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The net OREO income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 26.98% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by an overall lower level of pre-tax income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits and an overall lower level of provision for state income taxes.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios, while increasing net interest income.

Mortgage banking revenue was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $20.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $74.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023 as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $47.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $44.7 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2023.

ITEM IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2023		 % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2022
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 
Net income $123,480  $164,198  $144,817 (25)% (15)%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  208,151   244,781   242,819 (15)  (14) 
Net income per common share – Diluted  1.87   2.53   2.23 (26)  (16) 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.34    18  
Net revenue(3)  570,803   574,836   550,655 (1)  4  
Net interest income  469,974   462,358   456,816 2   3  
Net interest margin  3.62%  3.60%  3.71%2 bps (9)bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  3.64   3.62   3.73 2   (9) 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.89   1.59   1.63 30   26  
Return on average assets  0.89   1.20   1.10 (31)  (21) 
Return on average common equity  9.93   13.35   12.72 (342)  (279) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  11.73   15.73   15.21 (400)  (348) 
At end of period           
Total assets $56,259,934  $55,555,246  $52,949,649 5 % 6 %
Total loans(5)  42,131,831   41,446,032   39,196,485 7   7  
Total deposits  45,397,170   44,992,686   42,902,544 4   6  
Total shareholders’ equity  5,399,526   5,015,613   4,796,838 30   13  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $56,259,934  $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649    
Total loans(1)  42,131,831   41,446,032   41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485    
Total deposits  45,397,170   44,992,686   44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544    
Total shareholders’ equity  5,399,526   5,015,613   5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $469,974  $462,358  $447,537  $457,995  $456,816 $1,837,864  $1,495,362 
Net revenue(2)  570,803   574,836   560,567   565,764   550,655  2,271,970   1,956,415 
Net income  123,480   164,198   154,750   180,198   144,817  622,626   509,682 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  208,151   244,781   239,944   266,595   242,819  959,471   779,144 
Net income per common share – Basic  1.90   2.57   2.41   2.84   2.27  9.72   8.14 
Net income per common share – Diluted  1.87   2.53   2.38   2.80   2.23  9.58   8.02 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.40   0.40   0.34  1.60   1.36 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  3.62%  3.60%  3.64%  3.81%  3.71% 3.66%  3.15%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.64   3.62   3.66   3.83   3.73  3.68   3.17 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.73   0.82   0.86   0.84   0.71  0.81   0.91 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.62   2.41   2.44   2.33   2.34  2.45   2.33 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.89   1.59   1.58   1.49   1.63  1.64   1.42 
Return on average assets  0.89   1.20   1.18   1.40   1.10  1.16   1.01 
Return on average common equity  9.93   13.35   12.79   15.67   12.72  12.90   11.41 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  11.73   15.73   15.12   18.55   15.21  15.23   13.73 
Average total assets $55,017,075  $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618 $53,529,506  $50,424,319 
Average total shareholders’ equity  5,066,196   5,083,883   5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856  5,023,153   4,634,224 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.9%  92.4%  94.3%  93.0%  90.5% 93.1%  87.5%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  92.8   92.1   93.2   92.6   91.4    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $92.75  $75.50  $72.62  $72.95  $84.52    
Book value per common share  81.43   75.19   75.65   75.24   72.12    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  70.33   64.07   64.50   64.22   61.00    
Common shares outstanding  61,243,626   61,222,058   61,197,676   61,176,415   60,794,008    
Other Data at end of period:   
Common equity to assets ratio  8.9%  8.3%  8.5%  8.7%  8.3%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  7.7   7.1   7.4   7.5   7.1    
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.3   9.2   9.3   9.1   8.8    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.2   10.2   10.1   10.1   10.0    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.4   9.3   9.3   9.2   9.1    
Total capital ratio(5)  12.1   12.0   12.0   12.1   11.9    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $427,612  $399,531  $387,786  $376,261  $357,936    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  1.01%  0.96%  0.94%  0.95%  0.91%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  174   174   175   174   174    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $423,404  $418,088  $513,858  $445,928  $490,908 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  60   60   59   58   58 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  2,084,323   2,448,570   2,163,708   1,563,578   1,988,719 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,502,915   3,611,835   3,492,481   3,259,845   3,243,017 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,856,916   3,909,150   3,564,473   3,606,391   3,640,567 
Trading account securities  4,707   1,663   3,027   102   1,127 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  139,268   134,310   116,275   111,943   110,365 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  205,003   204,040   195,117   244,957   224,759 
Brokerage customer receivables  10,592   14,042   15,722   16,042   16,387 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  292,722   304,808   338,728   302,493   299,935 
Loans, net of unearned income  42,131,831   41,446,032   41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485 
Allowance for loan losses  (344,235)  (315,039)  (302,499)  (287,972)  (270,173)
Net loans  41,787,596   41,130,993   40,720,909   39,277,499   38,926,312 
Premises, software and equipment, net  748,966   747,501   749,393   760,283   764,798 
Lease investments, net  281,280   275,152   274,351   256,301   253,928 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,551,899   1,674,681   1,455,748   1,413,795   1,391,342 
Trade date securities receivable  690,722         939,758   921,717 
Goodwill  656,672   656,109   656,674   653,587   653,524 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  22,889   24,244   25,653   20,951   22,186 
Total assets $56,259,934  $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,420,401  $10,347,006  $10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160 
Interest-bearing  34,976,769   34,645,680   33,433,792   31,482,128   30,234,384 
Total deposits  45,397,170   44,992,686   44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,326,071   2,326,071   2,026,071   2,316,071   2,316,071 
Other borrowings  645,813   643,999   665,219   583,548   596,614 
Subordinated notes  437,866   437,731   437,628   437,493   437,392 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,799,922   1,885,580   1,823,073   1,549,116   1,646,624 
Total liabilities  50,860,408   50,539,633   49,244,264   47,858,005   48,152,811 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  61,269   61,244   61,219   61,198   60,797 
Surplus  1,943,806   1,933,226   1,923,623   1,913,947   1,902,474 
Treasury stock  (2,217)  (1,966)  (1,966)  (1,966)  (304)
Retained earnings  3,345,399   3,253,332   3,120,626   2,997,263   2,849,007 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (361,231)  (642,723)  (474,090)  (367,436)  (427,636)
Total shareholders’ equity  5,399,526   5,015,613   5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $56,259,934  $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$694,943  $666,260  $621,057 $558,692  $498,838 $2,540,952  $1,507,726 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,318   4,767   4,178  3,528   3,997  16,791   21,195 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 21,762   26,866   16,882  13,468   20,349  78,978   43,447 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 578   1,157   1  70   1,263  1,806   4,903 
Investment securities 68,237   59,164   51,243  59,943   53,092  238,587   160,600 
Trading account securities 15   6   6  14   6  41   22 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,792   3,896   3,544  3,680   2,918  14,912   8,622 
Brokerage customer receivables 203   284   265  295   282  1,047   928 
Total interest income 793,848   762,400   697,176  639,690   580,745  2,893,114   1,747,443 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 285,390   262,783   213,495  144,802   95,447  906,470   175,202 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,316   17,436   17,399  19,135   13,823  72,286   30,329 
Interest on other borrowings 9,557   9,384   8,485  7,854   5,313  35,280   14,294 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,522   5,491   5,523  5,488   5,520  22,024   22,004 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 5,089   4,948   4,737  4,416   3,826  19,190   10,252 
Total interest expense 323,874   300,042   249,639  181,695   123,929  1,055,250   252,081 
Net interest income 469,974   462,358   447,537  457,995   456,816  1,837,864   1,495,362 
Provision for credit losses 42,908   19,923   28,514  23,045   47,646  114,390   78,589 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 427,066   442,435   419,023  434,950   409,170  1,723,474   1,416,773 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 33,275   33,529   33,858  29,945   30,727  130,607   126,614 
Mortgage banking 7,433   27,395   29,981  18,264   17,407  83,073   155,173 
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,522   14,217   13,608  12,903   13,054  55,250   58,574 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 2,484   (2,357)  0  1,398   (6,745) 1,525   (20,427)
Fees from covered call options 4,679   4,215   2,578  10,391   7,956  21,863   14,133 
Trading (losses) gains, net (505)  728   106  813   (306) 1,142   3,752 
Operating lease income, net 14,162   13,863   12,227  13,046   12,384  53,298   55,510 
Other 24,779   20,888   20,672  21,009   19,362  87,348   67,724 
Total non-interest income 100,829   112,478   113,030  107,769   93,839  434,106   461,053 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 193,971   192,338   184,923  176,781   180,331  748,013   696,107 
Software and equipment 27,779   25,951   26,205  24,697   24,699  104,632   95,885 
Operating lease equipment 10,694   12,020   9,816  9,833   10,078  42,363   38,008 
Occupancy, net 18,102   21,304   19,176  18,486   17,763  77,068   70,965 
Data processing 8,892   10,773   9,726  9,409   7,927  38,800   31,209 
Advertising and marketing 17,166   18,169   17,794  11,946   14,279  65,075   59,418 
Professional fees 8,768   8,887   8,940  8,163   9,267  34,758   33,088 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,356   1,408   1,499  1,235   1,436  5,498   6,116 
FDIC insurance 43,677   9,748   9,008  8,669   6,775  71,102   28,639 
OREO expenses, net (1,559)  120   118  (207)  369  (1,528)  (140)
Other 33,806   29,337   33,418  30,157   34,912  126,718   117,976 
Total non-interest expense 362,652   330,055   320,623  299,169   307,836  1,312,499   1,177,271 
Income before taxes 165,243   224,858   211,430  243,550   195,173  845,081   700,555 
Income tax expense 41,763   60,660   56,680  63,352   50,356  222,455   190,873 
Net income$123,480  $164,198  $154,750 $180,198  $144,817 $622,626  $509,682 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991  6,991   6,991  27,964   27,964 
Net income applicable to common shares$116,489  $157,207  $147,759 $173,207  $137,826 $594,662  $481,718 
Net income per common share - Basic$1.90  $2.57  $2.41 $2.84  $2.27 $9.72  $8.14 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.87  $2.53  $2.38 $2.80  $2.23 $9.58  $8.02 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.40  $0.40  $0.40 $0.40  $0.34 $1.60  $1.36 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,236   61,213   61,192  60,950   60,769  61,149   59,205 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,166   964   902  873   1,096  938   886 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,402   62,177   62,094  61,823   61,865  62,087   60,091 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Sep 30,
2023(1)		 Dec 31,
2022
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$155,529 $190,511 $235,570 $155,687 $156,297(73)% 0%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 137,193  114,297  103,158  146,806  143,63879  (4)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$292,722 $304,808 $338,728 $302,493 $299,935(16)% (2)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,804,629 $5,894,732 $5,737,633 $5,855,035 $5,852,166(6)% (1)%
Asset-based lending 1,433,250  1,396,591  1,465,848  1,482,071  1,473,34410  (3)
Municipal 677,143  676,915  653,117  655,301  668,2350  1 
Leases 2,208,368  2,109,628  1,925,767  1,904,137  1,840,92819  20 
PPP loans 11,533  13,744  15,337  17,195  28,923(64) (60)
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 58,642  51,550  51,689  69,998  76,87755  (24)
Commercial construction 1,729,937  1,547,322  1,409,751  1,234,762  1,102,09847  57 
Land 295,462  294,901  298,996  292,293  307,9551  (4)
Office 1,455,417  1,422,748  1,404,422  1,392,040  1,337,1769  9 
Industrial 2,135,876  2,057,957  2,002,740  1,858,088  1,836,27615  16 
Retail 1,337,517  1,341,451  1,304,083  1,309,680  1,304,444(1) 3 
Multi-family 2,815,911  2,710,829  2,696,478  2,635,411  2,560,70915  10 
Mixed use and other 1,515,402  1,519,422  1,440,652  1,446,806  1,425,412(1) 6 
Home equity 343,976  343,258  336,974  337,016  332,6981  3 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,619,083  2,538,630  2,455,392  2,309,393  2,207,59513  19 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,780  97,911  117,024  119,301  80,701(21) 15 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 57,803  71,062  70,824  76,851  84,087(74) (31)
Total core loans$24,592,729 $24,088,651 $23,386,727 $22,995,378 $22,519,6248% 9%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,092,532 $1,074,162 $1,091,164 $1,131,913 $1,169,6237% (7)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 230,211  245,450  381,043  235,684  237,392(25) (3)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 452,734  424,054  405,042  389,922  380,87527  19 
Insurance agency lending 921,653  890,197  925,520  905,727  897,67814  3 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,983,103  5,815,346  5,900,228  5,043,486  5,103,82011  17 
Canada property & casualty insurance 920,426  907,401  862,470  695,394  745,6396  23 
Life insurance 7,877,943  7,931,808  8,039,273  8,125,802  8,090,998(3) (3)
Consumer and other 60,500  68,963  31,941  42,165  50,836(49) 19 
Total niche loans$17,539,102 $17,357,381 $17,636,681 $16,570,093 $16,676,8614% 5%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$42,131,831 $41,446,032 $41,023,408 $39,565,471 $39,196,4857% 7%

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

           % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Sep 30,
2023 (1)		 Dec 31,
2022
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,420,401  $10,347,006  $10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160 3% (18)%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,797,649   6,006,114   5,814,836   5,576,558   5,591,986 (14) 4 
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,614,499   1,788,099   1,417,984   1,809,933   2,463,833 (39) (34)
Money market 15,149,215   14,478,504   14,523,124   13,552,277   12,886,795 18  18 
Savings 5,790,334   5,584,294   5,321,578   5,192,108   4,556,635 15  27 
Time certificates of deposit 6,625,072   6,788,669   6,356,270   5,351,252   4,735,135 (10) 40 
Total deposits$45,397,170  $44,992,686  $44,038,707  $42,718,211  $42,902,544 4% 6%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 23%  23%  24%  26%  30%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   13   13   13    
Wealth management deposits(2) 4   4   3   4   5    
Money market 33   32   33   32   30    
Savings 13   13   12   12   11    
Time certificates of deposit 14   15   15   13   11    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $1,314,517 3.64%
4-6 months  2,040,662 4.53 
7-9 months  1,679,572 4.57 
10-12 months  960,154 3.98 
13-18 months  501,492 3.49 
19-24 months  56,895 2.65 
24+ months  71,780 1.62 
Total $6,625,072 4.15%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $1,682,176  $2,053,568  $1,454,057  $1,235,748  $2,449,889 
Investment securities(2)  7,971,068   7,706,285   7,252,582   7,956,722   7,310,383 
FHLB and FRB stock  204,593   201,252   223,813   233,615   185,290 
Liquidity management assets(3)  9,857,837   9,961,105   8,930,452   9,426,085   9,945,562 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  14,821   17,879   17,401   18,445   18,585 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  279,569   319,099   307,683   270,966   308,639 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  41,361,952   40,707,042   40,106,393   39,093,368   38,566,871 
Total earning assets(3)  51,514,179   51,005,125   49,361,929   48,808,864   48,839,657 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (329,441)  (319,491)  (302,627)  (282,704)  (252,827)
Cash and due from banks  443,989   459,819   481,510   488,457   475,691 
Other assets  3,388,348   3,236,528   3,061,141   3,060,701   3,025,097 
Total assets $55,017,075  $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,868,976  $5,815,155  $5,540,597  $5,271,740  $5,598,291 
Wealth management deposits  1,704,099   1,512,765   1,545,626   2,167,081   2,883,247 
Money market accounts  14,212,320   14,155,446   13,735,924   12,533,468   12,319,842 
Savings accounts  5,676,155   5,472,535   5,206,609   4,830,322   4,403,113 
Time deposits  6,645,980   6,495,906   5,603,024   5,041,638   4,023,232 
Interest-bearing deposits  34,107,530   33,451,807   31,631,780   29,844,249   29,227,725 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,326,073   2,241,292   2,227,106   2,474,882   2,088,201 
Other borrowings  633,673   657,454   625,757   602,937   480,553 
Subordinated notes  437,785   437,658   437,545   437,422   437,312 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  37,758,627   37,041,777   35,175,754   33,613,056   32,487,357 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,406,585   10,612,009   10,908,022   12,171,631   13,404,036 
Other liabilities  1,785,667   1,644,312   1,473,459   1,395,360   1,485,369 
Equity  5,066,196   5,083,883   5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $55,017,075  $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $13,755,552  $13,963,348  $14,186,175  $15,195,808  $16,352,300 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $22,340  $28,022  $16,882  $13,538  $21,612 
Investment securities  68,812   59,737   51,795   60,494   53,630 
FHLB and FRB stock  3,792   3,896   3,544   3,680   2,918 
Liquidity management assets(1)  94,944   91,655   72,221   77,712   78,160 
Other earning assets(1)  222   291   272   313   289 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,318   4,767   4,178   3,528   3,997 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  697,093   668,183   622,939   560,564   500,432 
Total interest income $796,577  $764,896  $699,610  $642,117  $582,878 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $38,124  $36,001  $29,178  $18,772  $14,982 
Wealth management deposits  12,076   9,350   9,097   12,258   14,079 
Money market accounts  130,252   124,742   106,630   68,276   45,468 
Savings accounts  36,463   31,784   25,603   15,816   8,421 
Time deposits  68,475   60,906   42,987   29,680   12,497 
Interest-bearing deposits  285,390   262,783   213,495   144,802   95,447 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  18,316   17,436   17,399   19,135   13,823 
Other borrowings  9,557   9,384   8,485   7,854   5,313 
Subordinated notes  5,522   5,491   5,523   5,488   5,520 
Junior subordinated debentures  5,089   4,948   4,737   4,416   3,826 
Total interest expense $323,874  $300,042  $249,639  $181,695  $123,929 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,729)  (2,496)  (2,434)  (2,427)  (2,133)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  469,974   462,358   447,537   457,995   456,816 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,729   2,496   2,434   2,427   2,133 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $472,703  $464,854  $449,971  $460,422  $458,949 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.27% 5.41% 4.66% 4.44% 3.50%
Investment securities 3.42  3.08  2.86  3.08  2.91 
FHLB and FRB stock 7.35  7.68  6.35  6.39  6.25 
Liquidity management assets 3.82  3.65  3.24  3.34  3.12 
Other earning assets 5.92  6.47  6.27  6.87  6.17 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.13  5.93  5.45  5.28  5.14 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.69  6.51  6.23  5.82  5.15 
Total earning assets 6.13% 5.95% 5.68% 5.34% 4.73%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.58% 2.46% 2.11% 1.44% 1.06%
Wealth management deposits 2.81  2.45  2.36  2.29  1.94 
Money market accounts 3.64  3.50  3.11  2.21  1.46 
Savings accounts 2.55  2.30  1.97  1.33  0.76 
Time deposits 4.09  3.72  3.08  2.39  1.23 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.32  3.12  2.71  1.97  1.30 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.12  3.09  3.13  3.14  2.63 
Other borrowings 5.98  5.66  5.44  5.28  4.39 
Subordinated notes 5.00  4.98  5.06  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 7.96  7.74  7.49  6.97  5.90 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.40% 3.21% 2.85% 2.19% 1.51%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.73% 2.74% 2.83% 3.15% 3.22%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.91  0.88  0.83  0.68  0.51 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.62% 3.60% 3.64% 3.81% 3.71%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.64% 3.62% 3.66% 3.83% 3.73%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for twelve months ended,		Interest
for twelve months ended,		Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$1,608,835  $3,323,196 $80,783  $48,350 5.02% 1.45%
Investment securities(2) 7,721,661   6,735,732  240,837   162,577 3.12  2.41 
FHLB and FRB stock 215,699   150,223  14,912   8,622 6.91  5.74 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$9,546,195  $10,209,151 $336,532  $219,549 3.53% 2.15%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 17,129   22,391  1,098   955 6.41  4.27 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 294,421   496,088  16,791   21,195 5.70  4.27 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 40,324,472   36,684,528  2,548,779   1,511,345 6.32  4.12 
Total earning assets(4)$50,182,217  $47,412,158 $2,903,200  $1,753,044 5.79% 3.70%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (308,724)  (256,690)      
Cash and due from banks 468,298   473,025       
Other assets 3,187,715   2,795,826       
Total assets$53,529,506  $50,424,319       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,626,277  $5,355,077 $122,074  $27,566 2.17% 0.51%
Wealth management deposits 1,730,523   2,827,497  42,782   29,750 2.47  1.05 
Money market accounts 13,665,248   12,254,159  429,900   80,591 3.15  0.66 
Savings accounts 5,299,205   4,014,166  109,666   11,234 2.07  0.28 
Time deposits 5,952,537   3,812,148  202,048   26,061 3.39  0.68 
Interest-bearing deposits$32,273,790  $28,263,047 $906,470  $175,202 2.81% 0.62%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,316,722   1,484,663  72,287   30,329 3.12  2.04 
Other borrowings 630,115   485,820  35,280   14,294 5.60  2.94 
Subordinated notes 437,604   437,139  22,023   22,004 5.03  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  19,190   10,252 7.57  4.10 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$35,911,797  $30,924,235 $1,055,250  $252,081 2.94% 0.81%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,018,596   13,667,879       
Other liabilities 1,575,960   1,197,981       
Equity 5,023,153   4,634,224       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$53,529,506  $50,424,319       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.85% 2.89%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (10,086)  (5,601)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$14,270,420  $16,487,923    0.83  0.28 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $1,837,864  $1,495,362 3.66% 3.15%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    10,086   5,601 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $1,847,950  $1,500,963 3.68% 3.17%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2023 2.6% 1.8% 0.4% (0.7)%
Sep 30, 2023 3.3  1.9  (2.0) (5.2)
Jun 30, 2023 5.7  2.9  (2.9) (7.9)
Mar 31, 2023 4.2  2.4  (2.4) (7.3)
Dec 31, 2022 7.2  3.8  (5.0) (12.1)


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 20231.6% 1.2% (0.3)%  (1.5)%
Sep 30, 20231.7  1.2  (0.5) (2.4)
Jun 30, 20232.9  1.8  (0.9) (3.4)
Mar 31, 20233.0  1.7  (1.3) (3.4)
Dec 31, 20225.6  3.0  (2.9) (6.8)


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of December 31, 2023One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to
fifteen years
 After fifteen
years
 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$520,408 $2,954,554 $1,720,913 $28,070 $5,223,945
Variable rate 7,606,936  1,172      7,608,108
Total commercial$8,127,344 $2,955,726 $1,720,913 $28,070 $12,832,053
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 646,873  2,870,147  525,167  50,726  4,092,913
Variable rate 7,233,835  17,377  39    7,251,251
Total commercial real estate$7,880,708 $2,887,524 $525,206 $50,726 $11,344,164
Home equity         
Fixed rate 9,863  3,994    28  13,885
Variable rate 330,091        330,091
Total home equity$339,954 $3,994 $ $28 $343,976
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 19,921  3,412  30,814  1,047,862  1,102,009
Variable rate 75,107  286,511  1,306,039    1,667,657
Total residential real estate$95,028 $289,923 $1,336,853 $1,047,862 $2,769,666
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 6,785,201  118,328      6,903,529
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$6,785,201 $118,328 $ $ $6,903,529
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 78,342  614,816  3,891    697,049
Variable rate 7,180,894        7,180,894
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,259,236 $614,816 $3,891 $ $7,877,943
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 11,994  6,550  10  464  19,018
Variable rate 41,482        41,482
Total consumer and other$53,476 $6,550 $10 $464 $60,500
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 8,072,602  6,571,801  2,280,795  1,127,150  18,052,348
Variable rate 22,468,345  305,060  1,306,078    24,079,483
Total loans, net of unearned income$30,540,947 $6,876,861 $3,586,873 $1,127,150 $42,131,831
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors        $13,331,910
One- year CMT         6,133,619
Prime         3,430,421
Ameribor tenors         341,747
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         37,997
Other         803,789
Total variable rate        $24,079,483

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c7ce0095-db8d-4afa-92f9-f9c048beb947

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $10.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 One- year
CMT		 Prime 
Fourth Quarter 2023 3bps(67)bps0bps
Third Quarter 2023 18 6  25 
Second Quarter 2023 34 76  25 
First Quarter 2023 44 (9) 50 
Fourth Quarter 2022 132 68  125 


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022  2023   2022 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $399,531  $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338 $357,936  $299,731 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02           741     741    
Provision for credit losses  42,908   19,923   28,514   23,045   47,646  114,390   78,589 
Other adjustments  62   (60)  41   4   31  47   (108)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  5,114   2,427   5,629   2,543   3,019  15,713   14,141 
Commercial real estate  5,386   1,713   8,124   5   538  15,228   1,379 
Home equity     227           227   432 
Residential real estate  114   78           192   471 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  6,706   5,830   4,519   4,629   3,629  21,684   14,240 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     18   134   21   28  173   35 
Consumer and other  148   184   110   153     595   1,081 
Total charge-offs  17,468   10,477   18,516   7,351   7,214  53,812   31,779 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  592   1,162   505   392   691  2,651   4,748 
Commercial real estate  92   243   25   100   61  460   701 
Home equity  34   33   37   35   65  139   319 
Residential real estate  10   1   6   4   6  21   77 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  1,820   906   890   1,314   1,279  4,930   5,522 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  7         9     16    
Consumer and other  24   14   23   32   33  93   136 
Total recoveries  2,579   2,359   1,486   1,886   2,135  8,310   11,503 
Net charge-offs  (14,889)  (8,118)  (17,030)  (5,465)  (5,079) (45,502)  (20,276)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $427,612  $399,531  $387,786  $376,261  $357,936 $427,612  $357,936 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.14%  0.04%  0.16%  0.07%  0.08% 0.10%  0.08%
Commercial real estate  0.19   0.05   0.31   0.00   0.02  0.14   0.01 
Home equity  (0.04)  0.23   (0.04)  (0.04)  (0.08) 0.03   0.03 
Residential real estate  0.02   0.01   0.00   0.00   0.00  0.01   0.02 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.29   0.29   0.24   0.23   0.16  0.27   0.16 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  (0.00)  0.00   0.01   0.00   0.00  0.00   0.00 
Consumer and other  0.58   0.65   0.45   0.74   (0.16) 0.60   1.22 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.14%  0.08%  0.17%  0.06%  0.05% 0.11   0.06%
              
