Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record annual net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 19%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $959.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up 23% as compared to $779.1 million in the same period of 2022.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $123.5 million or $1.87 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $164.2 million or $2.53 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $208.2 million as compared to $244.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023 as well as a $9.7 million unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong 2023 results, including record net income for the full year 2023. Throughout the year, we continued to leverage our position in the markets we serve to sustain steady growth in loans and deposits. Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by record net interest income, increased net interest margin and growth in our loan portfolio while continuing to exhibit low levels of net charge-offs.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Given current economic conditions, we continue to feel good about the position of our businesses throughout our footprint. Opportunities in our markets exist to grow earning assets and deposits. Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter continued to stay within our expected range, increasing by two basis points. In the current interest rate environment, we still expect to maintain our net interest margin within a narrow range around current levels during the first quarter of 2024 and stay relatively stable for the remainder of 2024, depending on the pace and magnitude of potential interest rate changes. We believe this stability in net interest margin along with steady growth will drive strong financial performance in future quarters.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

Net interest margin increased by two basis points to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023. The higher net interest margin as well as growth in earning assets drove record quarterly net interest income of $470.0 million, increasing $7.6 million.

Total loans increased by $686 million, or 7% annualized.

Total deposits increased by $404 million, or 4% annualized.

Total assets increased by $705 million, or 5% annualized.

Impacts compared to the third quarter of 2023 from changes in the interest rate environment during the fourth quarter of 2023 included the following: Non-interest income was impacted by a more unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value. Unfavorable net valuation adjustments totaled $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Book value per common share increased $6.24 to $81.43 and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $6.26 to $70.33, primarily the result of favorable changes in the fair values of certain assets and liabilities, and the resulting benefit to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.



Mr. Crane noted, “Our higher net interest margin coupled with growth in earning assets resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we grew our net interest income by $7.6 million. Our net interest margin increased by two basis points from the third quarter with deposit pricing pressures continuing to moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect this moderation to continue into the first quarter of 2024. Further, we continued to generate strong loan growth during the quarter, with total loans increasing $686 million, or 7% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was driven primarily by draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily funded by continued deposit growth during the period, as deposits increased by approximately $404 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. We believe leveraging our customer relationships, market positioning, diversified products and competitive rates will continue to generate deposits to fuel balance sheet growth. Non-interest bearing deposits increased slightly during the fourth quarter and remained stable as a percentage of total deposits at 23% at December 31, 2023. The combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin is expected to result in continued growth of our net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 1.55% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane concluded, “We enter 2024 with significant momentum. Total loans as of December 31, 2023 were $770 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, which, coupled with a stable net interest margin, is expected to help contribute to our momentum into the first quarter of 2024. We continue to win business and expand our franchise, keeping us well-positioned in the markets we serve.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:



BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $704.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $685.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was primarily the result of draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year.

Total liabilities increased by $320.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $404.5 million increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 23% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.8%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $470.0 million, an increase of $7.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $7.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $509.1 million increase in average earning assets and a two basis point increase in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 18 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. This increase was partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 18 basis point expansion on loan yields and 17 basis point increase in liquidity management asset yield. The 19 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 20 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $28.1 million as compared to $399.5 million as of September 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $42.9 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $19.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of moderate forecasted deterioration in macroeconomic factors and portfolio changes during the period. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $8.1 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $152.3 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $147.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $2.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $2.4 million in net losses in the third quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of unrealized gains and losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.

Other income increased by $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $1.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as well as higher swap fees, higher BOLI income and favorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million increase is primarily related to increased employee insurance costs and other benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Software and equipment expense increased $1.8 million primarily as a result of increased software licensing expenses as the Company invests in enhancements to the digital customer experience, upgrades to infrastructure and enhancements to information security capabilities.

Operating lease equipment cost decreased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of certain assets during the third quarter of 2023.

Occupancy expenses decreased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment in the third quarter of 2023 of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used.

Data processing expense decreased $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the termination in the third quarter of 2023 of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.2 million, which is a $1.0 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships.

FDIC insurance increased $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of an accrual recognized for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.

The Company recorded net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net OREO expense of $120,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The net OREO income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 26.98% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by an overall lower level of pre-tax income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits and an overall lower level of provision for state income taxes.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios, while increasing net interest income.

Mortgage banking revenue was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $20.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $74.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023 as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $47.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $44.7 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2023.

ITEM IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

3rd Quarter

2023 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

4th Quarter

2022 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net income $ 123,480 $ 164,198 $ 144,817 (25 ) % (15 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 208,151 244,781 242,819 (15 ) (14 ) Net income per common share – Diluted 1.87 2.53 2.23 (26 ) (16 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.34 — 18 Net revenue(3) 570,803 574,836 550,655 (1 ) 4 Net interest income 469,974 462,358 456,816 2 3 Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.71 % 2 bps (9 ) bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.64 3.62 3.73 2 (9 ) Net overhead ratio(4) 1.89 1.59 1.63 30 26 Return on average assets 0.89 1.20 1.10 (31 ) (21 ) Return on average common equity 9.93 13.35 12.72 (342 ) (279 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 11.73 15.73 15.21 (400 ) (348 ) At end of period Total assets $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 52,949,649 5 % 6 % Total loans(5) 42,131,831 41,446,032 39,196,485 7 7 Total deposits 45,397,170 44,992,686 42,902,544 4 6 Total shareholders’ equity 5,399,526 5,015,613 4,796,838 30 13

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.



Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511 $ 52,949,649 Total loans(1) 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 39,565,471 39,196,485 Total deposits 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 42,718,211 42,902,544 Total shareholders’ equity 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 5,015,506 4,796,838 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 469,974 $ 462,358 $ 447,537 $ 457,995 $ 456,816 $ 1,837,864 $ 1,495,362 Net revenue(2) 570,803 574,836 560,567 565,764 550,655 2,271,970 1,956,415 Net income 123,480 164,198 154,750 180,198 144,817 622,626 509,682 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 208,151 244,781 239,944 266,595 242,819 959,471 779,144 Net income per common share – Basic 1.90 2.57 2.41 2.84 2.27 9.72 8.14 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.87 2.53 2.38 2.80 2.23 9.58 8.02 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.34 1.60 1.36 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.81 % 3.71 % 3.66 % 3.15 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.64 3.62 3.66 3.83 3.73 3.68 3.17 Non-interest income to average assets 0.73 0.82 0.86 0.84 0.71 0.81 0.91 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.62 2.41 2.44 2.33 2.34 2.45 2.33 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.89 1.59 1.58 1.49 1.63 1.64 1.42 Return on average assets 0.89 1.20 1.18 1.40 1.10 1.16 1.01 Return on average common equity 9.93 13.35 12.79 15.67 12.72 12.90 11.41 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 11.73 15.73 15.12 18.55 15.21 15.23 13.73 Average total assets $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 $ 52,087,618 $ 53,529,506 $ 50,424,319 Average total shareholders’ equity 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 4,895,271 4,710,856 5,023,153 4,634,224 Average loans to average deposits ratio 92.9 % 92.4 % 94.3 % 93.0 % 90.5 % 93.1 % 87.5 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 92.8 92.1 93.2 92.6 91.4 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 92.75 $ 75.50 $ 72.62 $ 72.95 $ 84.52 Book value per common share 81.43 75.19 75.65 75.24 72.12 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 70.33 64.07 64.50 64.22 61.00 Common shares outstanding 61,243,626 61,222,058 61,197,676 61,176,415 60,794,008 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 8.9 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.3 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 7.7 7.1 7.4 7.5 7.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 9.3 9.2 9.3 9.1 8.8 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.2 10.2 10.1 10.1 10.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.4 9.3 9.3 9.2 9.1 Total capital ratio(5) 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 11.9 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 $ 376,261 $ 357,936 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 174 174 175 174 174

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 423,404 $ 418,088 $ 513,858 $ 445,928 $ 490,908 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 60 60 59 58 58 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,084,323 2,448,570 2,163,708 1,563,578 1,988,719 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,502,915 3,611,835 3,492,481 3,259,845 3,243,017 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,856,916 3,909,150 3,564,473 3,606,391 3,640,567 Trading account securities 4,707 1,663 3,027 102 1,127 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 139,268 134,310 116,275 111,943 110,365 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 205,003 204,040 195,117 244,957 224,759 Brokerage customer receivables 10,592 14,042 15,722 16,042 16,387 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 292,722 304,808 338,728 302,493 299,935 Loans, net of unearned income 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 39,565,471 39,196,485 Allowance for loan losses (344,235 ) (315,039 ) (302,499 ) (287,972 ) (270,173 ) Net loans 41,787,596 41,130,993 40,720,909 39,277,499 38,926,312 Premises, software and equipment, net 748,966 747,501 749,393 760,283 764,798 Lease investments, net 281,280 275,152 274,351 256,301 253,928 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,551,899 1,674,681 1,455,748 1,413,795 1,391,342 Trade date securities receivable 690,722 — — 939,758 921,717 Goodwill 656,672 656,109 656,674 653,587 653,524 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 22,889 24,244 25,653 20,951 22,186 Total assets $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511 $ 52,949,649 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 $ 11,236,083 $ 12,668,160 Interest-bearing 34,976,769 34,645,680 33,433,792 31,482,128 30,234,384 Total deposits 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 42,718,211 42,902,544 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,326,071 2,326,071 2,026,071 2,316,071 2,316,071 Other borrowings 645,813 643,999 665,219 583,548 596,614 Subordinated notes 437,866 437,731 437,628 437,493 437,392 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,799,922 1,885,580 1,823,073 1,549,116 1,646,624 Total liabilities 50,860,408 50,539,633 49,244,264 47,858,005 48,152,811 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 61,269 61,244 61,219 61,198 60,797 Surplus 1,943,806 1,933,226 1,923,623 1,913,947 1,902,474 Treasury stock (2,217 ) (1,966 ) (1,966 ) (1,966 ) (304 ) Retained earnings 3,345,399 3,253,332 3,120,626 2,997,263 2,849,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (361,231 ) (642,723 ) (474,090 ) (367,436 ) (427,636 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 5,015,506 4,796,838 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511 $ 52,949,649



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 694,943 $ 666,260 $ 621,057 $ 558,692 $ 498,838 $ 2,540,952 $ 1,507,726 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,318 4,767 4,178 3,528 3,997 16,791 21,195 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 21,762 26,866 16,882 13,468 20,349 78,978 43,447 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 578 1,157 1 70 1,263 1,806 4,903 Investment securities 68,237 59,164 51,243 59,943 53,092 238,587 160,600 Trading account securities 15 6 6 14 6 41 22 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,792 3,896 3,544 3,680 2,918 14,912 8,622 Brokerage customer receivables 203 284 265 295 282 1,047 928 Total interest income 793,848 762,400 697,176 639,690 580,745 2,893,114 1,747,443 Interest expense Interest on deposits 285,390 262,783 213,495 144,802 95,447 906,470 175,202 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,316 17,436 17,399 19,135 13,823 72,286 30,329 Interest on other borrowings 9,557 9,384 8,485 7,854 5,313 35,280 14,294 Interest on subordinated notes 5,522 5,491 5,523 5,488 5,520 22,024 22,004 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 5,089 4,948 4,737 4,416 3,826 19,190 10,252 Total interest expense 323,874 300,042 249,639 181,695 123,929 1,055,250 252,081 Net interest income 469,974 462,358 447,537 457,995 456,816 1,837,864 1,495,362 Provision for credit losses 42,908 19,923 28,514 23,045 47,646 114,390 78,589 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 427,066 442,435 419,023 434,950 409,170 1,723,474 1,416,773 Non-interest income Wealth management 33,275 33,529 33,858 29,945 30,727 130,607 126,614 Mortgage banking 7,433 27,395 29,981 18,264 17,407 83,073 155,173 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,522 14,217 13,608 12,903 13,054 55,250 58,574 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 2,484 (2,357 ) 0 1,398 (6,745 ) 1,525 (20,427 ) Fees from covered call options 4,679 4,215 2,578 10,391 7,956 21,863 14,133 Trading (losses) gains, net (505 ) 728 106 813 (306 ) 1,142 3,752 Operating lease income, net 14,162 13,863 12,227 13,046 12,384 53,298 55,510 Other 24,779 20,888 20,672 21,009 19,362 87,348 67,724 Total non-interest income 100,829 112,478 113,030 107,769 93,839 434,106 461,053 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 193,971 192,338 184,923 176,781 180,331 748,013 696,107 Software and equipment 27,779 25,951 26,205 24,697 24,699 104,632 95,885 Operating lease equipment 10,694 12,020 9,816 9,833 10,078 42,363 38,008 Occupancy, net 18,102 21,304 19,176 18,486 17,763 77,068 70,965 Data processing 8,892 10,773 9,726 9,409 7,927 38,800 31,209 Advertising and marketing 17,166 18,169 17,794 11,946 14,279 65,075 59,418 Professional fees 8,768 8,887 8,940 8,163 9,267 34,758 33,088 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,356 1,408 1,499 1,235 1,436 5,498 6,116 FDIC insurance 43,677 9,748 9,008 8,669 6,775 71,102 28,639 OREO expenses, net (1,559 ) 120 118 (207 ) 369 (1,528 ) (140 ) Other 33,806 29,337 33,418 30,157 34,912 126,718 117,976 Total non-interest expense 362,652 330,055 320,623 299,169 307,836 1,312,499 1,177,271 Income before taxes 165,243 224,858 211,430 243,550 195,173 845,081 700,555 Income tax expense 41,763 60,660 56,680 63,352 50,356 222,455 190,873 Net income $ 123,480 $ 164,198 $ 154,750 $ 180,198 $ 144,817 $ 622,626 $ 509,682 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 27,964 27,964 Net income applicable to common shares $ 116,489 $ 157,207 $ 147,759 $ 173,207 $ 137,826 $ 594,662 $ 481,718 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.90 $ 2.57 $ 2.41 $ 2.84 $ 2.27 $ 9.72 $ 8.14 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.87 $ 2.53 $ 2.38 $ 2.80 $ 2.23 $ 9.58 $ 8.02 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 1.60 $ 1.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,236 61,213 61,192 60,950 60,769 61,149 59,205 Dilutive potential common shares 1,166 964 902 873 1,096 938 886 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,402 62,177 62,094 61,823 61,865 62,087 60,091



TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023(1) Dec 31,

2022 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 155,529 $ 190,511 $ 235,570 $ 155,687 $ 156,297 (73 )% 0 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 137,193 114,297 103,158 146,806 143,638 79 (4 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 292,722 $ 304,808 $ 338,728 $ 302,493 $ 299,935 (16 )% (2 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,804,629 $ 5,894,732 $ 5,737,633 $ 5,855,035 $ 5,852,166 (6 )% (1 )% Asset-based lending 1,433,250 1,396,591 1,465,848 1,482,071 1,473,344 10 (3 ) Municipal 677,143 676,915 653,117 655,301 668,235 0 1 Leases 2,208,368 2,109,628 1,925,767 1,904,137 1,840,928 19 20 PPP loans 11,533 13,744 15,337 17,195 28,923 (64 ) (60 ) Commercial real estate Residential construction 58,642 51,550 51,689 69,998 76,877 55 (24 ) Commercial construction 1,729,937 1,547,322 1,409,751 1,234,762 1,102,098 47 57 Land 295,462 294,901 298,996 292,293 307,955 1 (4 ) Office 1,455,417 1,422,748 1,404,422 1,392,040 1,337,176 9 9 Industrial 2,135,876 2,057,957 2,002,740 1,858,088 1,836,276 15 16 Retail 1,337,517 1,341,451 1,304,083 1,309,680 1,304,444 (1 ) 3 Multi-family 2,815,911 2,710,829 2,696,478 2,635,411 2,560,709 15 10 Mixed use and other 1,515,402 1,519,422 1,440,652 1,446,806 1,425,412 (1 ) 6 Home equity 343,976 343,258 336,974 337,016 332,698 1 3 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 2,619,083 2,538,630 2,455,392 2,309,393 2,207,595 13 19 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,780 97,911 117,024 119,301 80,701 (21 ) 15 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 57,803 71,062 70,824 76,851 84,087 (74 ) (31 ) Total core loans $ 24,592,729 $ 24,088,651 $ 23,386,727 $ 22,995,378 $ 22,519,624 8 % 9 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,092,532 $ 1,074,162 $ 1,091,164 $ 1,131,913 $ 1,169,623 7 % (7 )% Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 230,211 245,450 381,043 235,684 237,392 (25 ) (3 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 452,734 424,054 405,042 389,922 380,875 27 19 Insurance agency lending 921,653 890,197 925,520 905,727 897,678 14 3 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,983,103 5,815,346 5,900,228 5,043,486 5,103,820 11 17 Canada property & casualty insurance 920,426 907,401 862,470 695,394 745,639 6 23 Life insurance 7,877,943 7,931,808 8,039,273 8,125,802 8,090,998 (3 ) (3 ) Consumer and other 60,500 68,963 31,941 42,165 50,836 (49 ) 19 Total niche loans $ 17,539,102 $ 17,357,381 $ 17,636,681 $ 16,570,093 $ 16,676,861 4 % 5 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 42,131,831 $ 41,446,032 $ 41,023,408 $ 39,565,471 $ 39,196,485 7 % 7 %

(1) Annualized.



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 (1) Dec 31,

2022 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 $ 11,236,083 $ 12,668,160 3 % (18 )% NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,797,649 6,006,114 5,814,836 5,576,558 5,591,986 (14 ) 4 Wealth management deposits(2) 1,614,499 1,788,099 1,417,984 1,809,933 2,463,833 (39 ) (34 ) Money market 15,149,215 14,478,504 14,523,124 13,552,277 12,886,795 18 18 Savings 5,790,334 5,584,294 5,321,578 5,192,108 4,556,635 15 27 Time certificates of deposit 6,625,072 6,788,669 6,356,270 5,351,252 4,735,135 (10 ) 40 Total deposits $ 45,397,170 $ 44,992,686 $ 44,038,707 $ 42,718,211 $ 42,902,544 4 % 6 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 23 % 23 % 24 % 26 % 30 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13 13 13 13 13 Wealth management deposits(2) 4 4 3 4 5 Money market 33 32 33 32 30 Savings 13 13 12 12 11 Time certificates of deposit 14 15 15 13 11 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 1,314,517 3.64 % 4-6 months 2,040,662 4.53 7-9 months 1,679,572 4.57 10-12 months 960,154 3.98 13-18 months 501,492 3.49 19-24 months 56,895 2.65 24+ months 71,780 1.62 Total $ 6,625,072 4.15 %



TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,682,176 $ 2,053,568 $ 1,454,057 $ 1,235,748 $ 2,449,889 Investment securities(2) 7,971,068 7,706,285 7,252,582 7,956,722 7,310,383 FHLB and FRB stock 204,593 201,252 223,813 233,615 185,290 Liquidity management assets(3) 9,857,837 9,961,105 8,930,452 9,426,085 9,945,562 Other earning assets(3)(4) 14,821 17,879 17,401 18,445 18,585 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 279,569 319,099 307,683 270,966 308,639 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 41,361,952 40,707,042 40,106,393 39,093,368 38,566,871 Total earning assets(3) 51,514,179 51,005,125 49,361,929 48,808,864 48,839,657 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (329,441 ) (319,491 ) (302,627 ) (282,704 ) (252,827 ) Cash and due from banks 443,989 459,819 481,510 488,457 475,691 Other assets 3,388,348 3,236,528 3,061,141 3,060,701 3,025,097 Total assets $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 $ 52,087,618 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,868,976 $ 5,815,155 $ 5,540,597 $ 5,271,740 $ 5,598,291 Wealth management deposits 1,704,099 1,512,765 1,545,626 2,167,081 2,883,247 Money market accounts 14,212,320 14,155,446 13,735,924 12,533,468 12,319,842 Savings accounts 5,676,155 5,472,535 5,206,609 4,830,322 4,403,113 Time deposits 6,645,980 6,495,906 5,603,024 5,041,638 4,023,232 Interest-bearing deposits 34,107,530 33,451,807 31,631,780 29,844,249 29,227,725 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,326,073 2,241,292 2,227,106 2,474,882 2,088,201 Other borrowings 633,673 657,454 625,757 602,937 480,553 Subordinated notes 437,785 437,658 437,545 437,422 437,312 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 37,758,627 37,041,777 35,175,754 33,613,056 32,487,357 Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,406,585 10,612,009 10,908,022 12,171,631 13,404,036 Other liabilities 1,785,667 1,644,312 1,473,459 1,395,360 1,485,369 Equity 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 4,895,271 4,710,856 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 $ 52,087,618 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 13,755,552 $ 13,963,348 $ 14,186,175 $ 15,195,808 $ 16,352,300

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 22,340 $ 28,022 $ 16,882 $ 13,538 $ 21,612 Investment securities 68,812 59,737 51,795 60,494 53,630 FHLB and FRB stock 3,792 3,896 3,544 3,680 2,918 Liquidity management assets(1) 94,944 91,655 72,221 77,712 78,160 Other earning assets(1) 222 291 272 313 289 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,318 4,767 4,178 3,528 3,997 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 697,093 668,183 622,939 560,564 500,432 Total interest income $ 796,577 $ 764,896 $ 699,610 $ 642,117 $ 582,878 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 38,124 $ 36,001 $ 29,178 $ 18,772 $ 14,982 Wealth management deposits 12,076 9,350 9,097 12,258 14,079 Money market accounts 130,252 124,742 106,630 68,276 45,468 Savings accounts 36,463 31,784 25,603 15,816 8,421 Time deposits 68,475 60,906 42,987 29,680 12,497 Interest-bearing deposits 285,390 262,783 213,495 144,802 95,447 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,316 17,436 17,399 19,135 13,823 Other borrowings 9,557 9,384 8,485 7,854 5,313 Subordinated notes 5,522 5,491 5,523 5,488 5,520 Junior subordinated debentures 5,089 4,948 4,737 4,416 3,826 Total interest expense $ 323,874 $ 300,042 $ 249,639 $ 181,695 $ 123,929 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,729 ) (2,496 ) (2,434 ) (2,427 ) (2,133 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 469,974 462,358 447,537 457,995 456,816 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,729 2,496 2,434 2,427 2,133 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 472,703 $ 464,854 $ 449,971 $ 460,422 $ 458,949

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.27 % 5.41 % 4.66 % 4.44 % 3.50 % Investment securities 3.42 3.08 2.86 3.08 2.91 FHLB and FRB stock 7.35 7.68 6.35 6.39 6.25 Liquidity management assets 3.82 3.65 3.24 3.34 3.12 Other earning assets 5.92 6.47 6.27 6.87 6.17 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.13 5.93 5.45 5.28 5.14 Loans, net of unearned income 6.69 6.51 6.23 5.82 5.15 Total earning assets 6.13 % 5.95 % 5.68 % 5.34 % 4.73 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.58 % 2.46 % 2.11 % 1.44 % 1.06 % Wealth management deposits 2.81 2.45 2.36 2.29 1.94 Money market accounts 3.64 3.50 3.11 2.21 1.46 Savings accounts 2.55 2.30 1.97 1.33 0.76 Time deposits 4.09 3.72 3.08 2.39 1.23 Interest-bearing deposits 3.32 3.12 2.71 1.97 1.30 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.12 3.09 3.13 3.14 2.63 Other borrowings 5.98 5.66 5.44 5.28 4.39 Subordinated notes 5.00 4.98 5.06 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 7.96 7.74 7.49 6.97 5.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.40 % 3.21 % 2.85 % 2.19 % 1.51 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.73 % 2.74 % 2.83 % 3.15 % 3.22 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.91 0.88 0.83 0.68 0.51 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.81 % 3.71 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.64 % 3.62 % 3.66 % 3.83 % 3.73 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for twelve months ended, Interest

for twelve months ended, Yield/Rate

for twelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,608,835 $ 3,323,196 $ 80,783 $ 48,350 5.02 % 1.45 % Investment securities(2) 7,721,661 6,735,732 240,837 162,577 3.12 2.41 FHLB and FRB stock 215,699 150,223 14,912 8,622 6.91 5.74 Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 9,546,195 $ 10,209,151 $ 336,532 $ 219,549 3.53 % 2.15 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 17,129 22,391 1,098 955 6.41 4.27 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 294,421 496,088 16,791 21,195 5.70 4.27 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 40,324,472 36,684,528 2,548,779 1,511,345 6.32 4.12 Total earning assets(4) $ 50,182,217 $ 47,412,158 $ 2,903,200 $ 1,753,044 5.79 % 3.70 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (308,724 ) (256,690 ) Cash and due from banks 468,298 473,025 Other assets 3,187,715 2,795,826 Total assets $ 53,529,506 $ 50,424,319 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,626,277 $ 5,355,077 $ 122,074 $ 27,566 2.17 % 0.51 % Wealth management deposits 1,730,523 2,827,497 42,782 29,750 2.47 1.05 Money market accounts 13,665,248 12,254,159 429,900 80,591 3.15 0.66 Savings accounts 5,299,205 4,014,166 109,666 11,234 2.07 0.28 Time deposits 5,952,537 3,812,148 202,048 26,061 3.39 0.68 Interest-bearing deposits $ 32,273,790 $ 28,263,047 $ 906,470 $ 175,202 2.81 % 0.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,316,722 1,484,663 72,287 30,329 3.12 2.04 Other borrowings 630,115 485,820 35,280 14,294 5.60 2.94 Subordinated notes 437,604 437,139 22,023 22,004 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 19,190 10,252 7.57 4.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 35,911,797 $ 30,924,235 $ 1,055,250 $ 252,081 2.94 % 0.81 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,018,596 13,667,879 Other liabilities 1,575,960 1,197,981 Equity 5,023,153 4,634,224 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 53,529,506 $ 50,424,319 Interest rate spread(4)(7) 2.85 % 2.89 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (10,086 ) (5,601 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 14,270,420 $ 16,487,923 0.83 0.28 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4) $ 1,837,864 $ 1,495,362 3.66 % 3.15 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 10,086 5,601 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,847,950 $ 1,500,963 3.68 % 3.17 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Dec 31, 2023 2.6 % 1.8 % 0.4 % (0.7 )% Sep 30, 2023 3.3 1.9 (2.0 ) (5.2 ) Jun 30, 2023 5.7 2.9 (2.9 ) (7.9 ) Mar 31, 2023 4.2 2.4 (2.4 ) (7.3 ) Dec 31, 2022 7.2 3.8 (5.0 ) (12.1 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Dec 31, 2023 1.6 % 1.2 % (0.3 )% (1.5 )% Sep 30, 2023 1.7 1.2 (0.5 ) (2.4 ) Jun 30, 2023 2.9 1.8 (0.9 ) (3.4 ) Mar 31, 2023 3.0 1.7 (1.3 ) (3.4 ) Dec 31, 2022 5.6 3.0 (2.9 ) (6.8 )



As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of December 31, 2023 One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to

fifteen years

After fifteen

years

Total

(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 520,408 $ 2,954,554 $ 1,720,913 $ 28,070 $ 5,223,945 Variable rate 7,606,936 1,172 — — 7,608,108 Total commercial $ 8,127,344 $ 2,955,726 $ 1,720,913 $ 28,070 $ 12,832,053 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 646,873 2,870,147 525,167 50,726 4,092,913 Variable rate 7,233,835 17,377 39 — 7,251,251 Total commercial real estate $ 7,880,708 $ 2,887,524 $ 525,206 $ 50,726 $ 11,344,164 Home equity Fixed rate 9,863 3,994 — 28 13,885 Variable rate 330,091 — — — 330,091 Total home equity $ 339,954 $ 3,994 $ — $ 28 $ 343,976 Residential real estate Fixed rate 19,921 3,412 30,814 1,047,862 1,102,009 Variable rate 75,107 286,511 1,306,039 — 1,667,657 Total residential real estate $ 95,028 $ 289,923 $ 1,336,853 $ 1,047,862 $ 2,769,666 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 6,785,201 118,328 — — 6,903,529 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 6,785,201 $ 118,328 $ — $ — $ 6,903,529 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 78,342 614,816 3,891 — 697,049 Variable rate 7,180,894 — — — 7,180,894 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,259,236 $ 614,816 $ 3,891 $ — $ 7,877,943 Consumer and other Fixed rate 11,994 6,550 10 464 19,018 Variable rate 41,482 — — — 41,482 Total consumer and other $ 53,476 $ 6,550 $ 10 $ 464 $ 60,500 Total per category Fixed rate 8,072,602 6,571,801 2,280,795 1,127,150 18,052,348 Variable rate 22,468,345 305,060 1,306,078 — 24,079,483 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 30,540,947 $ 6,876,861 $ 3,586,873 $ 1,127,150 $ 42,131,831 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors $ 13,331,910 One- year CMT 6,133,619 Prime 3,430,421 Ameribor tenors 341,747 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 37,997 Other 803,789 Total variable rate $ 24,079,483

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $10.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR One- year

CMT Prime Fourth Quarter 2023 3 bps (67 ) bps 0 bps Third Quarter 2023 18 6 25 Second Quarter 2023 34 76 25 First Quarter 2023 44 (9 ) 50 Fourth Quarter 2022 132 68 125



TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES