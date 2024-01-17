Quinacridone Pigments Market to cross USD 674.9 Million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quinacridone Pigments Market could reach USD 674.9 million by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

According to the report, rising demand for high-performance pigments, particularly in the paint and coatings industry, will accelerate business growth over 2023–2032. Continuous advancements and new product launches in response to evolving consumer preferences contribute to market expansion. The escalating need for vibrant and lightfast colors across various applications, including automotive and textiles, will position quinacridone pigments as crucial contributors to the expanding market size.

Dispersions/Suspensions to gain traction

Quinacridone Pigments Market size from the dispersions/suspensions segment will experience remarkable traction by 2032 due to its versatility in applications like paints, inks, and coatings. With the increasing demand for color consistency and ease of integration, quinacridone pigments in dispersion/suspension forms offer superior performance. Their stability and enhanced dispersion characteristics contribute to their preference in various industries, positioning the dispersions/suspensions segment as the key driver in the expanding quinacridone pigments industry.

Printing and Packaging Industry to remain a major end-use segment

The quinacridone pigments market from printing and packaging industry segment could contribute decently to the quinacridone pigments narket share throughout 2023–2032 due to their vibrant color properties and chemical stability. As demand for high-quality pigments grows in printing applications, quinacridone pigments gain prominence for their durability and lightfastness. With an increasing emphasis on vivid and long-lasting printing solutions, the printing and packaging industry will emerge as the key driver for the widespread adoption of quinacridone pigments.

Asia Pacific to lead the quinacridone pigments industry outlook

Asia Pacific quinacridone pigments market will demonstrate a notable CAGR during 2023 and 2032, attributed to a surge in industrial applications and the region's robust economic growth. The expanding automotive, textile, and packaging industries in APAC countries will fuel the demand for vibrant and high-performance pigments. With a growing emphasis on aesthetics and color quality, the APAC region will emerge as a key contributor to market expansion.

Quinacridone Pigments Market Key Players

Prominent leaders in the quinacridone pigments industry include BASF SE, Sun Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Lanxess AG, Clariant AG, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Synthron, Heubach GmbH, Ferro Corporation, Trust Chem Europe B.V., Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd., Trust Chem Co., Ltd., and Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., among others.

quinacridone pigments industry players are augmenting their presence in the industry by investing in research and development, developing innovative formulations, and forging strategic alliances. These endeavors enhance the application versatility and color brilliance of quinacridone pigments, meeting the evolving demands of diverse end-user industries. With a focus on product differentiation and superior performance, these initiatives contribute to the sustained growth and heightened market share of industry leaders.

