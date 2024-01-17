Cytek® Biosciences Signs Agreement with CRG and UPF to Accelerate Scientific Discoveries

FREMONT, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, has signed an agreement with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) to drive technological innovation and accelerate discoveries for the scientific community.



Cytek’s collaboration serves as a testament to the substantial impact of its technology, laying the groundwork for expansion into new applications. The company's distinctive approach to spectral flow cytometry is renowned for its profound influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunotherapy, and targeted therapeutic methodologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cytek will provide new, state-of-the-art spectral cytometry platforms – along with trained support personnel – to the CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit’s headquarters. The Unit, founded in 2001 and based in the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park, is a worldwide reference site for advanced flow cytometry applications. Collaborating with Cytek will help the Unit develop and test new methods, taking advantage of the Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology pioneered by Cytek, as well as provide researchers and users with continuous training on the most innovative developments in the flow cytometry field.

“This collaboration is a recognition of the immense value of the cutting-edge methodologies developed by our Unit,” said Oscar Fornas, head of the joint CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit. “We are excited to work with Cytek and develop new applications that will ultimately accelerate scientific discoveries and help consolidate our Unit’s position as a world leader in flow cytometry.”

Flow cytometry is a technique used to measure and analyze the physical and chemical characteristics of cells as they move through lasers. The technique allows scientists and clinicians to count cells, sort cells and detect biomarkers with extremely high accuracy and speed. Flow cytometry is routinely used to analyze blood or perform blood tests – and has become particularly important in biomedical research fields including immunology, hematology and cancer research, where it enables the identification and sorting of extremely rare cell types.

The CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit is used by more than 500 researchers for more than 100 research projects every year. Cytek’s advanced cell analysis solutions and expertise provides these researchers with a more comprehensive, accurate, and detailed analysis of cellular characteristics. This can lead to a better understanding of complex biological processes and the development of more effective therapeutic strategies.

Recognized as a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek is the creator of the first commercialized fluorescence-based flow cytometry platform to achieve 40 colors – effectively shifting the paradigm of what scientists thought was possible in flow cytometry. The company’s patented Full Spectrum Profiling technology empowers scientists, allowing them to go even further with their research – all with greater ease and shorter time to results compared to conventional flow cytometry.

“With the presence of several institutes working in life sciences within a unique research campus, the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park offers a great diversity of research fields and best-in-class technologies,” noted Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences. “The integration of these institutes through shared core facilities that facilitate collaborations and promote the exchange of knowledge between scientists is a great opportunity for Cytek to guide future developments. Together, we will work to explore new applications and develop new tools and solutions to address the demands and challenges of the scientific community. Cytek is committed to advancing the next generation of cell analysis – and becoming the partner of choice throughout the life sciences community.”

About the CRG

The CRG is a biomedical research center located in Barcelona. Created in December 2000, the CRG is home to an interdisciplinary research team of more than four hundred scientists focused on understanding the complexity of life, from the genome to the cell and a complete organism. The CRG is a research center with a unique research model, focused on recruiting internationally recognized leaders in the field. The CRG is a member of the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and is a CERCA center, part of the research ecosystem of the Generalitat de Catalunya.

About the Pompeu Fabra University

Founded in 1990, Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) is a public university based in Barcelona that is highly competitive in research and aims to transform education to respond to future challenges. The university ranks high in some of the most influential global rankings such as Times Higher Education, U-Multirank or QS.

UPF carries out this activity in eight disciplines spread across three campuses in Barcelona. Specifically, the research-intensive Medicine and Life Sciences department (MELIS) has been awarded two María de Maeztu awards (2014 & 2018) and is home to more than 300 researchers working across 40 research groups. It also covers a broad spectrum of biological research topics and has strong productivity metrics.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s plans to drive technological innovation, accelerate scientific discoveries, expand into new applications and develop new tools and solutions to address the demands and challenges of the scientific community. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to Cytek’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to manage relationships with key customers and suppliers; Cytek’s ability to retain key employees; Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; global economic and market conditions; competition; and Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other filings Cytek Biosciences makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com