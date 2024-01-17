Peter Deeb/ Deeb & Company Limited Advises of Sale of Subordinate Voting Shares of Hampton Financial Corporation

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 ― The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”), Peter Deeb and Deeb & Company Limited, a corporation controlled by Peter Deeb, (together, “Deeb”) advises of the sale by Deeb of subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) in the capital of Hampton Financial Corporation of 141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5 (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC).



Deeb sold 660,000 SVS in a market transaction through the facilities of the TSXV, at the price of $0.53 per share for gross proceeds of $349,800, on January 16, 2024 (the “Transaction”). Immediately prior to the Transaction Deeb beneficially owned 16,678,295 SVS, representing approximately 53.5% of SVS, including the deemed conversion of securities held by Deeb that are immediately convertible into SVS. Immediately following the Transaction Deeb beneficially owned 16,024,845 SVS, representing approximately 51.4% of SVS, including the deemed conversion of securities held by Deeb that are immediately convertible into SVS. The SVS were sold for investment purposes.

Deeb also owns 15,149,845 multiple voting shares (“MVS”) in the capital of the Corporation. Each MVS carries twenty votes per share, while each SVS carries one vote per share. By virtue of Deeb’s holdings of MVS the Transaction represents the disposal by Deeb of less than 2% of the votes attaching to securities of the Corporation beneficially owned by Deeb which were the subject of the most recent report filed by Deeb under NI 62-103, on January 16, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Deeb

(416) 862-8651