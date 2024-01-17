OSL's New Era: Visionary Global Expansion and Strategic Realignment for 2024

Hong Kong, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (863.HK), formerly known as BC Technology Group, Hong Kong’s only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, is excited to announce the inception of a global expansion strategy for 2024.

OSL's unwavering commitment to excellence and its deep-rooted relationships with esteemed financial institutions have firmly positioned the Group as a leading force in the B2B domain. With this strong foundation, OSL now sets its sights on a broader horizon and vision: to set the gold standard for regulated digital assets platforms, offering unparalleled services – from institutional clients to individual investors. OSL eagerly anticipates executing a fresh vision with a newly assembled team of experts, including a CEO appointment.

Leadership for the Future

With the appointment of Patrick Pan as CEO, OSL looks to the future with renewed vision and determination. Patrick draws on extensive experience from his senior leadership roles at prominent companies across diverse industries spanning global digital assets platforms, China's largest online real estate platform, cybersecurity, and e-commerce, bringing valuable expertise to OSL.

"With a committed vision for OSL, we're not just charting a new path in the digital assetdomain – we will be pioneering it. Our direction is crystal clear: to lead with innovation, and to scale new heights. The synergy between our revitalised team and global strategy places OSL at the vanguard of setting industry standards," Pan addressed.

Global Strategy for 2024

With the recent SEC approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, a wave of institutional capital is expected to enter the industry, further cementing digital assets' role in mainstream finance. Opportunities arising from these developments are actively being capitalised upon by OSL to foster the widespread adoption of digital assets. OSL's blueprint for 2024 revolves around four strategic pillars: Geographic Expansion, Service Innovation, Digital Finance Synergy, and Unwavering Compliance.

Geographic Expansion - In an increasingly interconnected digital landscape, beyond Hong Kong and Singapore, OSL recognises the significance of establishing a global footprint to serve a diverse and international clientele. As part of this expansion, OSL remains resolute in upholding its rigorous compliance standards.

In an increasingly interconnected digital landscape, beyond Hong Kong and Singapore, OSL recognises the significance of establishing a global footprint to serve a diverse and international clientele. As part of this expansion, OSL remains resolute in upholding its rigorous compliance standards. Service Innovation - OSL places product innovation at the core of its mission and commits to addressing the market's need for accessible and user-friendly digital asset products. Leveraging off its collaborations with its institutional partners and product issuers and the policy support for security token products from the Securities and Futures Commission, OSL will continue pioneer the development of tokenised financial products in Hong Kong.

OSL places product innovation at the core of its mission and commits to addressing the market's need for accessible and user-friendly digital asset products. Leveraging off its collaborations with its institutional partners and product issuers and the policy support for security token products from the Securities and Futures Commission, OSL will continue pioneer the development of tokenised financial products in Hong Kong. Digital Finance Synergy - OSL is embarking on a transformative journey towards greater inclusion and innovation. OSL closely monitors the evolving regulatory landscape, encompassing real-world asset tokenisation (RWA), and more. As governments and regulators refine their positions, OSL anticipates a forthcoming wave of compliant digital assets products. These developments are expected to boost investor confidence and foster innovation within a regulated framework.

OSL is embarking on a transformative journey towards greater inclusion and innovation. OSL closely monitors the evolving regulatory landscape, encompassing real-world asset tokenisation (RWA), and more. As governments and regulators refine their positions, OSL anticipates a forthcoming wave of compliant digital assets products. These developments are expected to boost investor confidence and foster innovation within a regulated framework. Unwavering Compliance - Operating in multiple jurisdictions demands a keen understanding of local regulatory landscapes and an unwavering commitment to the highest compliance standards. OSL’s dedication to regulatory excellence remains resolute as it navigates the intricate web of international compliance, ensuring clients globally can access digital asset solutions meeting the most stringent regulatory requirements.

This strategic direction not only aligns with, but also re-energises, OSL's vision to command the regulated institutional digital asset market and its mission to offer unrivalled access to digital assets, thereby establishing a global benchmark for innovation, operational excellence, security, and adherence to compliance.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly known as BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognized by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to the best-in-class digital asset platform, along with a fully regulated liquidity pool. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: https://osl.com/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.