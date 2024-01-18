Crypto Legal Earns Prestigious 2023 Awards, Strengthening Leadership in Blockchain Forensics & Legal Services

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Legal, a prominent legal and forensic firm based in London, has marked the year 2023 with significant achievements and recognition in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain law. The firm is proud to announce the reception of the "European Legal Award in Blockchain Law" by the European Legal Awards, the "Most Trusted Cryptocurrency Legal Specialists" award at the AI Legal Awards 2023, and the "Legal Innovator Firm of the Year" and "Crypto Legal Partner of the Year" awards at The European Global Business Awards 2023.

Since its establishment in 2017, Crypto Legal has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of its clients in the cryptocurrency arena. The firm has built strong connections with clients at regional, national, and international levels, prioritizing their legal interests above all else.

Specializing in forensic and legal support for a broad spectrum of issues related to corporate, commercial, and personal matters in the blockchain realm, Crypto Legal has consistently provided a superior level of service regardless of the complexity of the matter.

"At Crypto Legal, we comprehend the distinct intricacies and subtleties of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector. Leveraging our profound expertise and experience, we offer customized legal and forensic solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients" states the company.

The Crypto Legal team comprises highly proficient legal and forensic experts with extensive knowledge spanning various domains, including cyber-fraud, blockchain technology, AML and regulatory compliance, claims, disputes, financial fraud, and asset recovery. With a global reach, they extend their services worldwide.

Notable among Crypto Legal's solicitors is Manuel Dueñas Lopez, a well-versed fraud solicitor and partner at Dueñas Lopez Abogados. With over 14 years of experience in fraud cases, Manuel currently ranks as the best fraud solicitor in Madrid and one of the top fraud lawyers in Europe. All Crypto Legal solicitors are duly registered and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and The Law Society, underscoring their unwavering commitment to professionalism and ethical standards.

The company's forensic analysts undergo rigorous training and certification in tracing complex transactions, equipping them with the essential skills to navigate intricate financial dealings effectively. All investigations are overseen by a Cryptocurrency Tracing Certified Examiner (CTCE), with extensive expertise in crypto tracing, asset recovery, and fraud cases. The forensic team has received in-depth training from CipherTrace, an entity owned by Mastercard, renowned for its industry-leading position in crypto intelligence.

Crypto Legal takes great pride in its extensive list of fraudulent crypto companies, comprising over 40,000 entries, curated over several years. This valuable resource aids individuals and businesses in protecting themselves from scams and fraudulent activities in the crypto space. The company underscores the voluntary nature of this undertaking, highlighting its dedication to continuously improve and update the list, contributing to the creation of a safer environment for the entire crypto sphere. Crypto Legal places paramount importance on the reliability, accuracy and relevance of this repository. The company takes meticulous care in ensuring the trustworthiness of the information contained within, recognizing its crucial role in fostering transparency and integrity within the crypto industry.

A UK-based firm offers significant advantages when addressing disputes, claims and AML investigations (including proof of source of funds and source of wealth declarations) with crypto exchanges as well as in navigating fraud cases, given the well-defined regulatory landscape governing crypto assets in the country under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023. Recognising crypto assets as property, this regulatory framework subjects them to comprehensive regulation, aligning with existing property laws. This ensures clarity through explicit guidelines and provisions governing their treatment and ownership.

Engaging the services of such a firm in the UK not only leverages the clarity provided by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 but also taps into a broader legal landscape encompassing other pertinent legislation. This strategic approach grants clients the distinctive advantage of accessing legal protections enshrined in the aforementioned act and beyond. These safeguards empower clients with rights and entitlements analogous to those associated with traditional forms of property, thereby fortifying their legal position in matters pertaining to crypto assets.

What sets Crypto Legal apart is its distinctive structure and size, enabling it to offer a genuinely personalized service to its clientele. The firm's partners and principal associates are dedicated to ensuring efficiency at every phase of the process, guaranteeing the highest level of protection and safeguarding clients' investments. Crypto Legal places clients' interests at the forefront and works diligently to address their specific requirements, providing a level of care and attention that distinguishes them within the industry.

If you require assistance with any cryptocurrency-related matters, you can reach out to Crypto Legal via email at info@cryptolegal.uk.

