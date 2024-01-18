Perlite Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Perlite Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the construction and industrial applications plays a key role in driving the perlite market. Increasing demand from APAC will further drive the growth of the global perlite market.

List of Key Players in Perlite Market:

Imerys Minerals (UK) Keltech Energies (India) Dupré Minerals (England) Amol Dicalite (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Perlite Market:

Drivers: Robust growth in the building & construction industry in developing countries. Restraint: Restrictions on the use of refractories due to growing environmental concerns Opportunity: Investment in R&D activities Challenge: Hazardous effects of perlite

Key Findings of the Study:

The horticulture & agriculture segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global perlite market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global perlite market during the forecast period.

Perlite manufacturers are the most important players in the value chain as they produce and provide various as players it a vital role in various end use applications based on their required properties. The end-use applications such as construction, industrial, horticulture & agriculture has high demand of perlite.

Construction is the largest market of perlite, with a 43.5% share, globally. China, India, and other countries in the Asia Pacific, along with South Africa and Brazil, are investing considerably in the building & construction industry. Emerging economies have also been focusing on rapid industrialization over the last few decades. Countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are transforming their economies from being agricultural based to manufacturing and other industries.

Perlite is expected to witness high demand from the agriculture and horticulture sectors owing to its wide range of properties that are beneficial to plants. These include the ability to retain moisture, oxygen, and nutrients and make them readily available to plants. Expanded perlite ensures even watering throughout the growing area. Using perlite in horticulture also eliminates the need for fertilizers and pesticides or any other additional measures to improve and maintain soil quality.

Imerys Minerals (UK) is the largest player in the market. In October 2020, IMCD US and IMERYS Minerals expanded their distribution agreement. IMCD will now represent IMERYS Performance Minerals as its preferred distributor across the U.S. and Canada.

