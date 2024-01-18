Easy Peel Film Market to exceed USD 135.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy peel film market size is predicted to surpass USD 135.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is primarily driven by the evolving consumer landscape that demands convenient and time-saving packaging solutions. Consumers today are leading fast-paced lifestyles and are more inclined towards products that offer ease of use. Easy peel films, with their user-friendly design, cater to this demand by allowing consumers to effortlessly open packages without the need for additional tools.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on sustainability has led to the development of eco-friendly and recyclable easy peel films, aligning with the global push towards environmentally conscious packaging solutions. As per the 2023 Buying Green Report, 82% of consumers are willing to pay extra for sustainable packaging and nearly 71% of consumers are already using recyclable products while engaging in refilling activities.

Flexibility of LDPE peel films to push market growth

The easy peel film market from linear low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment is expected to witness substantial growth through 2032 as these easy peel films offer exceptional flexibility, durability, and puncture resistance, making them an ideal for various packaging applications. LDPE continues to push the boundaries of innovation, introducing films with enhanced barrier properties to prolong the shelf life of packaged products. The industries ranging from food & beverage to pharmaceuticals are increasingly adopting LDPE-based easy peel films to meet their packaging needs, ensuring both product integrity and consumer satisfaction.

Versatility of easy peel films to increase its usage in consumer goods

The consumer goods segment is anticipated to generate massive revenues in the easy peel film market by 2032 owing to the versatility of easy peel films, making them suitable for various industrial packaging needs. The sectors such as electronics, automotive, and manufacturing are adopting easy peel films for protective packaging, ensuring that products reach their destination in pristine condition. The films' ability to adhere securely to surfaces while offering easy removal plays a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive components and parts during transit and storage. This adaptability positions the product as a go-to solution for manufacturers seeking efficient and reliable packaging solutions.

Waste management in Europe to push market growth

Europe easy peel film market size will expand significantly through 2032, owing to its strong focus on sustainability and a well-established packaging sector. The stringent regulations on packaging materials and waste management have accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable easy peel films. Consumer awareness and preference for products with convenient and sustainable packaging have driven the demand for easy peel films across various sectors. Europe market is expected to witness robust growth as more industries recognize the benefits of easy peel films in enhancing product presentation, reducing food waste, and contributing to overall environmental goals.

Some of the key players in the global easy peel film market are Bemis Company, Toray Plastics (America), Inc, Coveris Holdings S.A., Uflex Ltd, Taghleef Industries Group, Mondi Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Cosmo Films Ltd, Terphane LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group, Berry Global Group, Flex Films, Winpak Ltd, and Klöckner Pentaplast Group.

