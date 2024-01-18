ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply DB Regio with new high-capacity trains

Alstom to supply DB Regio with new high-capacity trains

Order for 18 modern Coradia Max 1 trains

Combination of single and double-decker carriages for more capacity and comfort

Deployment of the regional multiple units in three German federal states





18 January 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is supplying 18 modern Coradia Max electric multiple-unit trains to DB Regio AG. The order2 comprises 9 three-car and 9 five-car trains, which will initially start operating on the highly popular regional express line RE1 between Hamburg and Rostock, in the Baltic Sea-Alster sub-network (OSTA) at the timetable change in December 2027. Following the electrification of the line between Bad Kleinen and Lübeck and the construction of a connecting curve, the trains will also run as far as Lübeck.

“The mobility turnaround in the north is picking up speed. With our new double-decker trains, we are helping DB Regio to expand its passenger services in the states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in a sustainable and modern way,” says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH. “The Coradia Max scores highly in terms of capacity and comfort, providing the best arguments for more green mobility by rail. Passengers in northern Germany can look forward to reliable, spacious, and barrier-free trains.”

Carsten Moll, Chairman of DB Regio Northeast: “Our Hanse-Express between Rostock, Schwerin and Hamburg is one of the region’s most important lifelines for commuters and day trippers. We are delighted to have won the tender and look forward to the new vehicles. The federal states are investing in state-of-the-art trains in which travellers will benefit from additional passenger information and lounge areas, for example. The RE4 Lübeck - Schwerin and RE2 Lübeck - Rostock lines will add more services to the Hanse Express.”

“With the federal states cross-border OSTA sub-network, 18 new, modern vehicles will be procured in the future. The new trains, which will feature the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state design inside and out for the first time, will offer our passengers a pleasant journey between the Baltic Sea and the Alster with around 720 seats. With additional frequencies and new routes, we are creating more environmentally friendly mobility that is suitable for everyday use and connects the northern German regions and the Hamburg metropolitan region,” says Daniel Bischof, Managing Director of VMV-Verkehrsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mbH.

Compared to the vehicles currently in use in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, the new trains offer passengers up to 50% more seating capacity between Büchen and Hamburg at peak times. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the new lines from Rostock and Schwerin to Lübeck will benefit from the three-car multiple-unit train with a total of 265 seats. The five-car multiple-unit train with two additional double-decker centre cars will have a total of 462 seats. The trains will be produced at the Alstom site in Salzgitter.

The vehicles have a maximum authorised speed of 160 km/h and are equipped for the European Train Control System (ETCS) ex works as well as a combination of high capacity and comfort. Two different access heights allow comfortable and ramp-free access for travellers with reduced mobility at almost all stations on the RE1, RE2 and RE4 lines. Thanks to the wide carriage profile on the upper floor, the vehicles also offer a generous feeling of space and more freedom of movement. In addition, free Wi-Fi provides fast internet and specially treated windows ensure better mobile phone reception while travelling.

The combination of single and double-decker carriages is the hallmark of the Coradia Max. This optimises capacity, flexibility, and accessibility. Passengers benefit from an impressive travelling experience on the Coradia Max, whether on short or long journeys. Over 500 trains of this type have been ordered across Europe.

Alstom™, Coradia Stream™ and Coradia Max™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Coradia Max replaces the former product name Coradia Stream high-capacity

2 Order booked during third quarter of fiscal year 2023/24





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press:



HQ

Philippe MOLITOR – Tel.: +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Germany

Andreas FLÓREZ – Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 27 632

andreas.florez@alstomgroup.com







Jörn BISCHOFF – Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 50 348

joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com













Attachment