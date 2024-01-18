Iktos announces the appointment of

Avirup Bose as Chief Business Officer

Paris (France), 18 January, 2024 – Iktos, a company specialized in Artificial Intelligence for new drug design, announces the appointment of Avirup Bose as Chief Business Officer.

Avirup Bose holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Nebraska, USA, obtained in 1997. Prior to this, he received a Master of Science in Organic Chemistry from the University of Calcutta, India.

Avirup began his career in 1997 as a researcher and professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. In 2005, he joined Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, where he worked as a Research Investigator then a Senior Investigator specializing in diabetes and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases, before becoming Director of Business Development and Licensing in 2017. In 2022, he was appointed Vice-President of Business Development at Chinook Therapeutics, a NASDAQ-listed clinical-stage biotech company specializing in kidney diseases.

Avirup has a recognized expertise in chemistry, biology, drug discovery and business development, and he has been instrumental in the engineering of many important strategic collaboration agreements at Novartis and Chinook Therapeutics.

Avirup Bose is appointed Chief Business Officer of Iktos

Avirup Bose, Chief Business Officer of Iktos, comments: "Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the drug discovery process and I want to be a part of it. That’s why I'm thrilled to be joining Iktos, a pioneer in the development of Generative AI for chemistry, whose technology leadership is broadly recognized I look forward to working with my colleagues at Iktos and to doing my part to help realize the promise of AI and accelerate the process of discovering new medicines for unmet needs."

Yann Gaston-Mathé, co-founder and CEO of Iktos, comments: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Avirup to Iktos as Chief Business Officer. His in-depth understanding of the challenges facing the pharmaceutical sector and his remarkable experience and track record in successfully closing strategic collaborations agreements will enable us to accelerate our international development. A key member of our team, Avirup will undoubtedly successfully capitalize on the strengths of Iktos towards meaningful development of our business as a strategic partner of pharma for successful drug discovery."

--

About Iktos

Incorporated in October 2016, Iktos is a French start-up company specialized in the development of artificial intelligence solutions applied to chemical research, more specifically medicinal chemistry and new drug design. Iktos is developing a proprietary and innovative solution based on deep generative models, which enables, using existing data, to design molecules that are optimized in silico to meet all the success criteria of a small molecule discovery project. The use of Iktos technology enables major productivity gains in upstream pharmaceutical R&D. Iktos offers its technology through the SaaS software platforms Makya™ for generative drug design and Spaya™ for retrosynthesis, and through strategic collaborations with pharma companies where Iktos mobilizes its unique platform and leading edge capabilities to expedite small molecule drug discovery for the benefit of its partners. Iktos is also developing Iktos Robotics, a unique AI-driven synthesis automation platform which dramatically accelerates the Design-Make-Test cycle in drug discovery.

More information on: http://www.iktos.ai/



Press contacts :

Iktos - Yann Gaston-Mathé (CEO) – contact@iktos.com



Pierre-Louis Germain – plgermain@ulysse-communication.com / + 33 6 64 79 97 51

Charles Courbet – ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com / + 33 6 28 93 03 06