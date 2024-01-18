Philips and Kim to Launch Accessibility Products

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim (www.kimdocument.com), the no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly, and workflow automation platform, and Philips Dictation (www.speechlive.com), a global leader in dictation solutions and speech recognition technology, will work together to revolutionize how organizations handle webforms for accessibility.



The convergence of Kim Document's expertise in document generation and webforms and SpeechLive's unparalleled speech-to-text technology presents a transformative solution for organizations seeking to streamline and enhance their form-filling processes. This partnership is set to empower users by enabling them to effortlessly populate webforms through speech and enhance accessibility for all stakeholders within an organization.

Karl Chapman, CEO at Kim, said, "By combining the strengths of Kim and SpeechLive, we are delivering a solution that goes beyond efficiency; it prioritizes accessibility, ensuring that everyone within an organization can effortlessly engage with webforms."

Key Benefits of the Kim Document and SpeechLive Partnership:

Effortless Form Population: Users can now utilize the power of speech dictation to seamlessly populate web forms, reducing manual input and boosting overall efficiency. Enhanced Accessibility: The partnership places a strong emphasis on accessibility, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can easily interact with and contribute to webforms. Streamlined Processes: Organizations can expect streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and reduced time spent on form-filling tasks, leading to increased productivity. Cutting-Edge Technology Integration: The collaboration leverages the latest advancements in document automation and speech dictation technology, positioning users at the forefront of innovation.

As organizations increasingly prioritize accessibility in their digital interactions, the Kim Document and SpeechLive partnership is a commitment to providing solutions that meet evolving needs.

Ryan Braddock, Vice President and Sales Director – United Kingdom & Ireland at Philips Dictation, said, “Kim has long-standing industry expertise in the automation of documents. Philips Dictation is a leading provider of Dictation and Speech-to-Text solutions, and we look forward to KIM becoming a valued partner in enabling us to maximize our potential in the UK market by delivering accessibility and document automation.”

About Kim

Kim is a no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly and workflow automation tool. Kim’s Enterprise solution is proven with Fortune 500 organizations in legal, compliance, contract management, company secretarial, office productivity and other functions.

Kim’s Business tier allows any function or role in small, medium or large organizations to take their existing Word documents and automate them plus turn them into web applications that can be shared internally and/or externally. It automates letters, forms, records, checklists and contracts in minutes, with no training, integrates seamlessly with MS Teams, and is accessible from any browser.

Kim has two patents. When a DOCX template is uploaded into the Kim software it gains additional knowledge by learning the structural composition of each template and it can interface with any authenticated and authorized client over HTTPS with an intelligent understanding of the correctness of the data being supplied. This enables the automatic extraction of tags from the multiple sample documents, the storing of the tags in a data schema separate from the documents, the automatic generation of structural schemes from the tags, the automatic creation of document templates from the sample documents and the processing of the document templates to create unique identifiers (see ‘Patent Headlines’ section and the Kim patent: https://patents.justia.com/patent/10817662 .

For more information visit www.kimdocument.com.

About Philips Dictation

Philips Dictation, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices. Philips Dictation’s mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Philips Dictation has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information visit www.speechlive.com.