Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow by 4.2% in Real Terms in 2024, Before Recording an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 6% from 2025 to 2027

Indonesia's construction industry to grow by 4.2% in real terms in 2024, before recording an average annual growth of 6% from 2025 to 2027.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will be supported by the government's focus on infrastructure and energy development, coupled with investment in the development of the country's new capital Nusantara (IKN). In September 2023, the Indonesian parliament passed into law the IDR3.3 quadrillion ($216 billion) state budget for 2024.

The budget will support President Joko Widodo's (known as 'Jokowi') focus on accelerating development projects by the end of his second and final term next year, and includes investment in the construction of roads, smelters, and a government center in the IKN. As part of the 2024 state budget, the government announced an allocation of IDR422.7 trillion ($27.7 billion) to work on infrastructure projects next year; this marks the highest infrastructure budget in the last five years and is 5.8% higher than the 2023 infrastructure budget realisation that is expected to reach IDR399.6 trillion ($26.2 billion) this year.



Forecast-period growth in the Indonesian construction industry will also be supported by investment in the transport, energy, housing, and industrial sectors. The government is focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning from coal to clean energy. In November 2023, the Indonesian government launched a new investment plan that will provide IDR305.3 trillion ($20 billion) in funding from global lenders to develop the country's renewable energy resources.

The investment proposal is known as the Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP), and is led by the US and Japan. Through this funding, the government now expects to increase the share of renewable energy in its total electricity mix from just 12% in 2022 to 44% by 2030. Previously, in September 2023, the state-owned utilities company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) announced that the country would require approximately IDR2.6 quadrillion ($172 billion) in funding by 2040, for building new renewable energy projects and carrying out improvements to the existing grid to add 60GW of new renewable capacity by that year.

Forecast-period growth in the construction industry will also be backed by ongoing works under the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). Under the RPJMN to 2024, the government plans to develop 5,000km of new toll road, 3,000km of new national road, 38,726m of bridges, and 31,053m of flyovers and underpasses by 2024.

