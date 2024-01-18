Smart Materials Driving the Future of the Automotive Industry, 2023 Research Study - Opportunities in Recycling Strategies of Smart Glazing and Conducting Materials for Sustainability and Circularity

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Materials Driving the Future of the Automotive Industry Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on specific types of smart materials that are gaining traction in the automotive industry, growth and restraint factors, key performance indicators, and active stakeholders in the industry.
Smart materials are acquiring great importance in several fields thanks to their unique properties, ability to enhance performance, and consumer expectations about adaptive responses. These advanced materials are stimuli-responsive and will play a crucial role in revolutionizing the automotive industry.
The adoption of smart glazing technologies and conducting materials in the automotive industry has increased in recent times with the transition from traditional vehicles to electric or autonomous connected vehicles integrated with advanced features. However, these technologies are expensive and currently limited to only luxury or high-end cars.
The report also focuses on product developments belonging to various industry players and industry measures to enhance commercialization prospects in view of the growing market demand. The automotive industry continues to explore new possibilities in this field - its IP evolves under constant pressure to meet environmental standards, improvised aesthetics, and higher performance demands for competitive pricing. The automotive industry's advancement provides brilliant growth opportunities for smart materials.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Reducing the Manufacturing Costs of Smart Glazing to Improve the Commercial Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2: Recycling Strategies of Smart Glazing and Conducting Materials for Improved Sustainability and Circularity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industries Should Explore the Feasibility of Replacing Traditional Materials with Advanced Smart Materials
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in Smart Materials in Automotive Industry
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Smart Materials in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- An Introduction to Smart Materials and the Need for Them in the Automotive Industry
- Comparison between Traditional Materials and Smart Materials
- Manufacturing Techniques for Smart Materials
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Segmentation
- Definitions of the Technologies in the Research Segmentation
Technology Analysis: Smart Glazing
- Overview of Smart Glazing Technology
- Materials Used for Glazing Technologies
- Comparative Analysis of Active Smart Glazing
- Comparative Analysis of Passive Smart Glazing
- Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry
- Key Performance Indicators of Smart Glazing
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Smart Glazing Technology for the Automotive Industry
- Universities Working on Smart Glazing Technologies for Automotive Applications
- OEMs Active in Developing Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry
- Steps to the Adoption of Smart Glazing Materials
- Partnerships and Collaborations for the R&D and Commercialization of Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry
- Industry Efforts for the Commercialization of Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry
- Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry - The Analyst's Perspective
- Smart Glazing Technologies in the Automotive Industry - A Comparative Outlook
Technology Analysis: Conducting Materials
- Overview of Conducting Materials
- Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry
- Manufacturing Methods for Different Materials and Applications
- Key Performance Indicators of Thermally Conductive Materials
- Key Applications of Thermally Conducting Materials in the Automotive Sector
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Thermally Conductive Materials for the Automotive Industry
- New Companies Developing Thermally Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Key Performance Indicators of Electrically Active Materials in the Automotive Sector
- Key Applications of Electrically Active Materials in the Automotive Sector
- Key Stakeholders Developing Electrically Active Materials for the Automotive Industry
- New Companies Developing Electrically Active Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Universities Working on Electrically Active Materials for Automotive Applications
- OEMs Active in Developing Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Steps to the Adoption of Conducting Materials
- Partnerships and Collaborations for the R&D and Commercialization of Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry - The Analyst's Perspective
- Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry - A Comparative Outlook
Smart Materials in Automotive Industry: IP Analysis
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Smart Materials in the Automotive Industry
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry
