Endpoint Security Market Accelerates at 9.2% CAGR to Attain US$ 35.15 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endpoint Security Market is estimated at US$ 14.61 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 35.15 billion by the end of 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that bulk of market revenue will come from the deployment of endpoint security solutions in large enterprises.

Growing adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) trend in the majority of organizations around the world is projected to primarily bolster demand for endpoint security solutions in the future. Rapid digitalization in different industry verticals and a growing focus on cybersecurity are also predicted to create an opportune scenario for endpoint security companies in the future.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9458

Key Segments of Endpoint Security Industry Research Report

By Deployment Type By End User By Vertical By Region On-premise

SaaS Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises Banking

Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Investment Services

Others North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Endpoint security providers are focusing on launching new solutions and services that improve the overall cybersecurity for their users and ensure compliance with the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

In March 2023, Sophos, a leading innovator in the cybersecurity space, showcased its innovative advancements of endpoint security offerings to improve the overall cyber threat defense of enterprises. Integrated zero trust network access agents, Linux malware protection enhancements, and adaptive active adversary protection were some of the new endpoint solutions introduced by Sophos.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2024, the endpoint security market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 14.61 billion.

Demand for endpoint security is projected to rise at a stellar CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 35.15 billion by 2034-end.

Rapid digitalization, growing focus on cybersecurity, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, high use of connected devices such as smartphones and IoT devices, and increasing implementation of the BYOD trend are key market drivers.

Dearth of skilled technicians and professionals to update and operate endpoint security solutions is projected to limit market growth in the long run.

SaaS endpoint security demand is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 26.61 billion by the end of the study period.

Demand for endpoint security in East Asia is forecasted to rise at an impressive 9.7% CAGR over the next 10 years.

In China, demand for endpoint security is estimated to account for a revenue value of US$ 3.15 billion in 2024.

“Migration of on-premise solutions to cloud systems is projected to bolster the importance of endpoint security in the long run,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Endpoint security suppliers are continually investing in the development of new software and solutions that are capable of efficiently preventing cyberattacks. Endpoint security companies are also projected to focus on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to amplify their business potential on a global scale.

As the landscape of cybersecurity technology evolves and the global emphasis on cybersecurity intensifies, mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to play a pivotal role for all endpoint security companies.

In November 2023, Palo Alto Networks, a prominent player in the cybersecurity domain, revealed the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli start-up. While the financial details of this acquisition were undisclosed, Palo Alto Networks has solidified its position in the global cybersecurity arena, leveraging this strategic move.

In March 2021, Lookout Inc., a leading cybersecurity provider, made headlines with the acquisition of CipherCloud, a cloud-native cybersecurity firm. This strategic move empowered Lookout to establish a comprehensive end-to-end platform, fortifying data security across organizations from the cloud to endpoints.

Key Companies Profiled

Ivanti

CrowdStrike

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Palo Alto Network Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Sophos Ltd.

Blackberry Limited

VMware Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9458

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 35.15 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.2 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global endpoint security market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on deployment type (on-premise, SaaS), end user (small & medium enterprises [SMEs], large enterprises), and vertical (banking, discrete manufacturing, government agencies, process manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunication, energy & utilities, investment services, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Security Product Integration Services Market : The growing adoption of enhanced security solutions across various industry verticals is driving the security product integration services market growth.

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market : Application of cloud access security brokers for getting improved visibility and effective control over user activities as well as sensitive data are some of the other factors driving the growth of the cloud access security brokers market.

Electronic Security Systems Market : The high adoption rate of electronic security systems in various commercial fields is expected to drive the growth of the global electronic security systems market.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.