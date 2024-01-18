Medical Device Recalls in the US: In-depth Analysis of Class I and Class II Incidents and Their Impact Featuring Covidien, Draeger Carina, Fresenius Medical Care, and Philips Respironics

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US FDA Medical Device Recalls: Trend and Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis from a recent study on trends and impacts related to US FDA medical device recalls has been made available for review. The research, focused on Class I and Class II medical device recall instances, seeks to provide a deeper understanding of the underlying risks these devices have posed to patient safety in the market.

Insights Into Increased Class I and Class II Medical Device Recalls

The study meticulously catalogues each device recall listed by the FDA during the period of 2020 through 2028, underscoring those with the gravest implications for public health. Detailed evaluations of Class I and Class II recalls present an aggregated view of the medical devices that could lead to serious health consequences or fatalities. The researchers prioritized identifying patterns and drawing connections between device malfunctions and the potential for causing harm.

Class I Medical Device Recall Findings

With Class I recalls serving as the most urgent and severe, the report expounds on instances where the probability of grave health complications or death is heightened due to the use of non-compliant devices. Documentation within the study emphasizes not just the significance of the recalls, but how the medical device industry and regulating bodies address these alarming situations.

Class II Medical Device Recall Insights

Moreover, the analysis hones in on Class II recalls, emphasizing concerns that involve substantial health risks—though not immediately life-threatening—posed by the usage of various medical devices listed within this classification. The interpretation of recall data offers an extensive picture of the preventative actions taken and the adherence to safety measures within the industry.

Implications For Patient Safety and Industry Standards



This research report builds a narrative around the safety and reliability of medical devices in circulation. By dissecting the recall history and the risk factors associated with each device category, it furnishes stakeholders with invaluable insights. Health care providers, industry leaders, and policymakers can utilize these findings to mitigate risks and bolster regulatory frameworks to enhance patient safety.

Deep Analysis of FDA Recall Summaries and Trends

Assessment of Risk Impact on Patients

Recall-Related Safety Protocols and Industry Compliance

The publication elaborates on the need for vigilant monitoring and swift action in the backdrop of these recalls, recognizing the vital role that this plays in safeguarding public health. It bespeaks the necessity for continual advancements in medical technology alongside rigorous scrutiny.

For those seeking to understand the complexities of medical device compliance and its direct relationship with patient outcomes, this study serves as a critical resource. The findings underscore the essential nature of maintaining rigorous standards in the production and distribution of medical devices, ensuring that patient well-being remains at the forefront of industry practices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Prevention of Medical Device Recalls

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

US FDA Medical Device Recalls

Medical Device Recalls - Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 US FDA Medical Device Recalls, by Year, Type, and Company

FDA Steps for Working on 510(k) Approval

US FDA Medical Device Recalls - 2018-2023

US FDA Medical Device Recalls - Major Recall Reasons

US FDA Medical Device Recalls - Number of Recalls by Companies

Impact of FDA Recalls on Medical Device Market Participants

4 FDA Class I Recalls

Recall 1 - Fresenius Medical Care's Recall of Hemodialysis Machines

Recall 2 - Philips Respironics's Recall of V60 and V60 Plus Ventilators

Recall 3 - Draeger Carina's Recall of Sub-Acute Care Ventilators Because of Contaminants in Air Path

Recall 4 - Covidien LLC (Medtronic) Palindrome and Mahurkar Hemodialysis's Recall of Catheters

Summary of FDA Class I Medical Device Recalls

5 FDA Class II Recalls - Endoscopes and AERs

Product Recalls of Endoscopic Devices*

AER Product Recalls

FDA Communications on Reported Patient Endoscope- and AER-related Infections

Factors Leading to the Transition from Reusable and Reprocessed Duodenoscopes to Disposable Duodenoscopes

Increased Recommendations to Prevent Cross-contamination Risks Boosting the Flexible Single-use Endoscope Market

Case Study - How Boston Scientific Received Additional Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Reimbursement for the EXALTT Model D Disposable Duodenoscope

Summary of Endoscope and AER Recalls and Action Plans

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Innovative Chemical and Material Usage in Medical Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: New Technology Innovation, such as Flexible Single-use Endoscopes and Disposable Sheaths

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Covidien LLC (Medtronic)

Draeger Carina

Fresenius Medical Care

Philips Respironics

