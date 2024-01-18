Global Indoor Air Purification Market Outlook 2024: Major Companies, such as Dyson, Focusing on Developing Cutting-Edge Solutions to Reinforce Their Market Positions

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global indoor air purification market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $23.7 billion in 2023 to $25.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The expansion observed during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as industrial applications, consumer preferences, the focus on allergen control, environmental concerns, as well as the awareness and concerns related to airborne diseases and allergens.



The indoor air purification market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as consumer preferences and product features, increased awareness of allergy and asthma concerns, growing demand from commercial and institutional sectors, the rise of smart and connected solutions, and a heightened demand for sustainable solutions. Key trends expected during this period include a focus on health consciousness, the impact of urbanization on indoor pollution, the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, adherence to regulatory standards, the prominence of sustainable solutions, and the integration of smart and connected devices.



The indoor air purification market is poised for growth due to the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases. These diseases, transmitted through the air by pathogenic microbes, underscore the importance of indoor air purification systems in capturing and eliminating contaminants that pose health risks. Such systems are widely used in residential and commercial settings to enhance air quality by removing allergens, dust, lint, and other airborne particles. For example, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report revealed approximately 264 reported cases of mumps across 39 jurisdictions in 2022, emphasizing the need for effective indoor air purification. Thus, the rising incidence of airborne diseases is a key driver of the indoor air purification market.



The growth of the indoor air purification market is further supported by increasing urbanization. Urban areas, characterized by higher population densities and elevated pollution levels, drive the demand for indoor air purification solutions. These systems aim to create healthier living and working environments by addressing indoor air contaminant concentrations associated with urbanization. According to data from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global urban population reached 4.46 billion in 2021, and this number is projected to increase to 6.68 billion by 2050. The anticipated surge in urbanization is expected to fuel demand for indoor air purification systems.



A notable trend in the indoor air purification market is product innovation, with major companies focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions to reinforce their market positions. Dyson Limited, a UK-based company specializing in air purifiers and home appliances, exemplifies this trend. In October 2022, Dyson launched the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool, featuring advanced HEPA filtration based on the H13 standard, capable of capturing 99.5% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The improved acoustics make these air purifiers 20% quieter than their predecessors, showcasing Dyson's commitment to innovation.



Major players in the indoor air purification market are integrating new technologies, such as smart air purifiers, to enhance their market positions. Smart air purifiers, capable of connecting to smartphone apps for remote control and monitoring, offer users greater convenience and flexibility. Carrier Global Corporation, a US-based HVAC and security equipment manufacturer, introduced a Wi-Fi-enabled smart air purifier in June 2021. This device allows users to monitor pollution levels, sample incoming air, and view air quality information through an LED screen. The Carrier Home app enables homeowners to manage their indoor air quality remotely. This integration of smart technology showcases the industry's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation.



In November 2021, iRobot, a US-based consumer robot company, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG. This acquisition is expected to enhance iRobot's product portfolio in the air purifier market. Aeris Cleantec AG, based in Switzerland, is a prominent air purifier company.



