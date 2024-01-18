2023 U.S. Vaccine Market Report Unveils Growth Trends and Forecasts Through 2030: COVID-19 Vaccines, Adult Vaccination Rates, Influenza Vaccine Production

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 U.S. Vaccine Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. vaccine market, a new research publication offers in-depth insights into the projected expansion and current dynamism of this industry.

The report highlights the significant growth anticipated in the vaccine market, expected to surge by 47% to reach $35.1 billion by 2030, with the marketplace currently valued at $102.9 billion in 2023.

Enhanced by the rapid commercialization of COVID-19 vaccines and the progression of innovative vaccines through clinical development, this sector represents key opportunities for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The report also details the current vaccination schedule updates, sheds light on vaccines advancing through the pipeline, and underscores the necessity of maintaining adequate vaccine supplies. Sections on childhood immunizations, adult vaccines, and specific disease-focused vaccines present a holistic view of the market landscape. Moreover, it outlines the key factors contributing to shifts in overall vaccination coverage, addressing the rise in vaccine hesitancy and fatigue.

As the vaccine market continues to evolve in response to global health challenges and medical advancements, this publication emerges as an essential resource for those looking to understand the nuances and driving forces of the industry. With its meticulous analysis and forward-looking perspective, the report aims to inform decision-making and strategic planning for healthcare providers, policymakers, and investors aligned with vaccine development and distribution.

With the industry's direction and potential becoming increasingly important in today's global health context, accessing detailed market data and forecasts is more crucial than ever. This new vaccine market research publication is poised to meet that need, offering valuable insights for anyone with a stake in the future of vaccines and immunization programs.

The findings of this report elucidate several critical aspects of the vaccine industry:

COVID-19 Vaccines : A spotlight on the pivotal role of COVID-19 vaccines indicates that more than 676 million doses, including booster shots, have been administered across the U.S., revealing the scale of ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

: A spotlight on the pivotal role of COVID-19 vaccines indicates that more than 676 million doses, including booster shots, have been administered across the U.S., revealing the scale of ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. Adult Vaccination Rates : An analysis of vaccination patterns showcases a noticeable 14% decline in adult vaccination rates since 2019, presenting challenges in public health initiatives.

: An analysis of vaccination patterns showcases a noticeable 14% decline in adult vaccination rates since 2019, presenting challenges in public health initiatives. Influenza Vaccine Production: The expected manufacture of approximately 170 million doses for the 2023–2024 influenza season demonstrates a 17% decrease from previous years, a pivot point for flu prevention strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 29 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States

