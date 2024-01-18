SATO’s customer satisfaction increased in 2023 – Recipe for Excellent Encounters introduced

SATO Corporation

Press release 18 January 2024 at 13:30 pm

The scores of SATO’s latest customer satisfaction survey show how satisfied our customers are. We work for our customers every day, as we believe that the customer experience is never done. The results for 2023 show that we have succeeded in improving the customer experience in all aspects of housing. Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) index is up by as much as 13 points year on year, and we achieved the highest ever score in SATO’s history, although at the same time we realise that this is just the beginning. Our work for excellent customer encounters and genuine care for our customers will continue.



SATO’s customer experience consists of many elements, such as the functionality of the home, the home-moving process, and face-to-face as well as digital encounters. As an expert in sustainable rental housing, we have adopted the development of the customer experience as a key component of our strategy. In 2023, we measured the customer experience with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) index. Our NPS for satisfaction during residence in a SATO home was 23, whereas our NPS for the various contact points was 53. The latter NPS indicator covers situations such as customer service calls, maintenance services provided by SATO House Experts, apartment offers made by sales staff, and apartment viewings. The 2023 scores are the highest ever in SATO’s measurement history.



“We aim to understand our customers’ needs and to continuously improve the way we do things. We want to meet our future residents at viewings, and our House Experts work at SATO properties so that we’re easy to reach and interact with face to face. Our development of online services and time-independent customer service alongside direct face-to-face encounters will continue further. In late 2023, we introduced the Recipe for Excellent Encounters – a concept for all SATO staff members that we believe will contribute towards an even better customer experience,” says Elina Vaurasalo, SATO Executive Vice President for Housing Business.



SATO will continue to develop satisfaction during residence in a SATO home and in the context of customer encounters. We regularly consult our customers to hear their opinions and thoughts at the various points in the customer journey and analyse their feedback to develop our services. This work results in developments such as the launch of our redesigned online service for SATO residents, OmaSATO, in early 2024. We will also continue the deployment of the Recipe for Excellent Encounters as part of our comprehensive development of customer satisfaction.



For more information, please contact:

Elina Vaurasalo, Executive Vice President, Housing Business, SATO Corporation

Annina Rautio, Customer Experience Manager, SATO Corporation

Email address format: firstname.lastname@sato.fi

