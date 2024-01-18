Cell Line Development Market projected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cell Line Development Market ” , by Product Type (Primary Cell Line, Transform Cell line, Recombinant Cell line, Others), Media ( BenchStable Media, Human Plasma like HPLM, Serum Free Media, others) by Reagent(Trypsin, Versene Solution, Collagenase, other )Application (Drugs discovery and development, cell viability, Single cell Sorting, Plasmid Production, COVID 19 infectious Disease Research, Others ), End User (Research industry, and Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies, other) Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Cell Line Development Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 5.01 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 9.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Product Type, Reagent, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cell Line Development Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Cell Line Development Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, personalized medicine, and advancements in cell-based therapies. This market involves the processes of creating and optimizing cell lines for producing therapeutic proteins and other biologics. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and the expanding biopharmaceutical industry are driving the need for efficient and scalable cell line development solutions. Factors contributing to market growth include advances in genetic engineering technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, enabling precise and rapid cell line modifications. The demand for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins is also boosting the need for high-yield and stable cell lines. Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are crucial in supporting the outsourcing of cell line development activities to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The market benefits from growing investments in research and development and collaborations between industry players. Innovative cell line development platforms, such as automated systems and single-cell cloning technologies, are further driving market growth. However, regulatory complexities and ethical concerns associated with certain cell line development practices pose challenges. Overall, the Cell Line Development Market is composed of continued expansion, driven by technological advancements, increased biopharmaceutical production, and the detection of novel therapeutic solutions.

Major Players in Cell Line Development Market:

Abeomics

Altogen Labs

ATCC

ATUM

Berkeley Lights

BioIVT

Bionova Scientific

Cambridge Bioscience

Fujifilm Diosynth

KBI Biopharma

Rise in Demands for Biologics

The rise in demand is the major factor driving this market. There are various biologics like vaccines, antibodies, and recombinants. In the production of biologics cell line development plays an important role and the US is the leading country in the production of Biologics. Advancements in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and bio manufacturing are driving the growth of this market. Mammalian cells are required for the production of biologics drugs and antibodies. Due to this, it is expected that huge growth in mammalian cell lines in cell line development. The strategic advancement of cell line development is essential for achieving raised production yields, stability, and cost-effectiveness in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The pursuit of novel therapeutic interventions, coupled with the healthy expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, has catalyzed heightened research and development endeavors within the domain, fostering technological advancements in cell line engineering. Consequently, the market is observing sustained growth, driven by the continuous and rising global demand for biologics as the favored therapeutic modalities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Expansion of Pharmaceuticals

Growing Applications In Drug Development

Increasing Demand For Personalize Medicine

Opportunities:

Rising Development of Artificial Tissue

Increase in Vaccine Production

Increase the Biotherapeutic Production

Rising Health And Wellness Trends

The flow in vaccine production offers an opportunity for the Cell Line Development Market. As the world prioritizes widespread vaccination to ensure public health, there is a substantial demand for efficient and rapid vaccine manufacturing. Cell lines, crucial components in the vaccine production process, especially with the advent of new technologies, play an essential role. The increased focus on developing vaccines for emerging infectious diseases and healthy existing immunization programs highlights the significance of vigorous and high-yielding cell lines. The opportunity lies in adapting and refining cell line development processes to meet the escalating demand for diverse vaccines, providing a potential opportunity for market growth. With the biopharmaceutical industry concentrating on vaccine research and development, the Cell Line Development Market can strategically influence this opportunity by offering advanced and streamlined solutions for developing cell lines. This not only supports the creation of new vaccines but also enhances the efficiency of existing vaccine production. As the global community attempts for comprehensive vaccination coverage, the Cell Line Development Market stands to benefit by contributing to the increased and efficient production of vaccines on a global scale.

North America dominates the Cell Line Development Market

North America stands out as the leading region in the global Cell Line Development Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share with a number of academic institutions, research organizations, and biopharmaceutical businesses at the forefront, biotechnology research is concentrated in North America. The cell line development market is growing due in part to ongoing science breakthroughs, such as genetic engineering and gene editing methods. Presently, over 90% of the North American regional market is reported by the need for cell line development in the US. Techniques for developing cell lines, including automation, high-throughput screening, and single-cell cloning, have seen tremendous technological inventions. By increasing the cell line creation procedures' productivity, efficiency, and repeatability, these advances draw in more users and propel the market's expansion. Nations with a well-established regulatory framework for biopharmaceuticals, like the US, offer precise instructions for cell line production and guarantee the safety of Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Cell Line Development Market.

Drugs Discovery and Development

In the global cell line development market, drug discovery and development. Cell line development is used in the drug discovery and development segment of the global market for cell line development. It is used for production and analysis of newly developed drugs that are not suitable for direct human or animal use due to potential side effects. Cell culture tissue is produced by companies and is used for experiments. Cell line development also reduces manufacturing costs and the probability of failure in clinical trials, which is important when conducting drug research. Many biotech companies service this cell line development process to manufacture vaccines during pandemics. The Drug Discovery and Development segment of the cell line development market plays an essential role in the early stages of drug research, as well as in the successive large-scale manufacturing of therapeutic drugs, making it a crucial and important aspect of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3063

