2 Day Analytical Methods Validation for FDA Compliance Drugs and Biologics Course 2024: Pre-Approved by RAPS as Eligible for Up to 9 Credits Towards RAC Recertification

This Analytical Method Validation Training Course is eventually based on a new book entitled "Pharmaceutical Analysis for Small Molecules" written by Dr. Davani in 2017. Additionally, examples and case studies will be provided based on insights and widespread knowledge in emerging and applying these themes in the industry. The trainees should also get guidance and assistance depending on their interactions with the worldwide pharmaceutical industry, FDA, and other regulatory authorities.

Dependable analytical results are essential to making a knowledgeable choice about the excellence and care of the products in the medicinal business. Additionally, such investigative data is required for supervisory submissions in the provision of the drug creation recordings. Therefore, expressive untried projects including scheme appropriateness limits must be planned for the intended use of the process.

In this course, a general guideline for the determination of the analytical characteristics for different types of validation procedures is highlighted for the analysis of both the drug substance and drug product. The factors to consider for verification of the compendial procedures will also be discussed. In addition, different approaches for the transfer of analytical procedures from one lab (transferring) to another lab (s) (receiving) under different circumstances will be covered. Other related topics for obtaining reliable data will also be discussed. These topics include analytical instrument qualification as well as how to set, handle and monitor specifications.

In this Analytical Method Validation Training Course, the overall recommendation for the purpose of the logical features for diverse types of authentication measures is highlighted for the examination of the drug substance and drug product.

In addition, different methods for the transmission of the analytical procedures from one lab (transferring) to another lab (s) (receiving) under different conditions will be enclosed. Other related topics for obtaining reliable data will also be discussed. These themes comprise logical tool requirements as well as how to set, grip, and screen specifications.

Learning Objectives

The Analytical Method Validation Training Course follows a few objectives that every aspiring candidate needs to focus on while undergoing the course:

Drug Endorsement Process and Controlling Necessities (secluded values)

Substitute Official methods and options

Allowed Alterations of Chromatographic System Strictures

Pharmacopeias and Compendial Approval Process (public standards)

Logical Method Life Cycle

Investigative Method Authentication

Compendial Coordination Procedure

Analytical Instrument Qualifications including DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ

Analytical Method Verification

Analytical Method Transfer

Chromatography System Appropriateness Necessities

Analytical Method Validation

How to Set Specifications and how to handle out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) results

Who Should Attend:

Contract Laboratories (CRO), Academia (pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemistry), government (FDA or regulatory authorities),

Quality Analysis Managers and Personnel

Controlling Personnel

Analytical and or Formulation Chemists

Quality Control Managers and Personnel

Lab Supervisors and Managers

Compendial Liaisons

Senior or Graduate students (chemistry, pharmaceutical, pharmacy)

Pharmaceutical scientists/Pharmacists working in Industry

Key Topics Covered:

9.0 RAC CREDITS:RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 9 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

DAY 01

Seminar objectives review, expectations, and scope.

Pharmacopoeias and Compendial (USP) Approval Process (public standards)

Analytical Method Validation (typical validation parameters)

Drug Approval Process and Regulatory (FDA) Requirements (private standards)

Chromatography System Suitability Requirements

Compendial Harmonization Process

Qualification Phases (DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ)

Precision/Accuracy

Allowed Adjustments of Chromatographic System Parameters

Specificity

Factors to Consider

LOD and LOQ

Analytical Method Verification

Analytical Instrument Qualifications

Analytical Method Transfer

Linearity/Range

FDA and USP Requirements

Instrument Categories

Different Approaches

Summary and Review

DAY 02

Investigative Procedure Life Cycle

Setting Stipulations FDA rules and ICH strategies (Q6A)

Out-of-Specification (OOS)

Out of Trend (OOT)

How to handle OOS and OOT?

Summary and Review

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.







