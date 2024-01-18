Ecological Momentary Assessment Market To Reach USD 59.9 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ecological Momentary Assessment Market was valued at USD 12.1 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 17.4% to reach USD 59.9 Million by 2032.

Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) is a powerful tool that facilitates real-time data collection to gain insights into patient behavior, mood, and emotional state, which can be crucial for mental health and addiction treatment. EMA is widely used across different fields, including psychology, health, and social and consumer behavior, as it allows clinicians and researchers to collect data in response to specific events or at designated times, leading to a more accurate understanding of patients' situations.

Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) is a valuable service that facilitates real-time data collection for patients dealing with mental health issues or addiction. By completing questionnaires multiple times daily, patients provide useful insights into their behavior and emotional state, which can help analysts anticipate potential trends and recommend appropriate preventive measures.

The questionnaire can be customized to the patient's situation and medical condition, leading to a more thorough understanding and analysis. This dependable and straightforward data collection method consistently produces successful outcomes for patients and healthcare providers.

Segmentation Overview:

The global ecological momentary assessment market has been segmented into type, end-use, mode, and region. The app-based ecological momentary assessment market is expected to grow significantly due to its ease of use. Real-time data collection helps obtain better insights into user emotions and feelings. Event-based assessment was earlier used to understand the behavior of substance or alcohol users.

Ecological Momentary Assessment Market Report Highlights:

The global ecological momentary assessment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2032.

Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) is a technique that collects data about a patient's mental state through regular intervals. It's gaining popularity due to its ease of use and real-time data.



North America has a significant share in the ecological and monetary assessment market, as many people in the US suffer from mental health issues. It is estimated that around 60 million people take primary care for mental health, and the demand for services like ecological momentary assessment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the ecological momentary assessment market report include Ilumivu, Expiwell, Indeemo, NeuroUX, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Ilumivu, Inc. has acquired Cardiogram to commercialize its personalized healthcare intervention software.

- Indeemo has upgraded its platform to allow users to import and analyze content from Microsoft Teams and Zoom through Generative AI.

Ecological Momentary Assessment Market Segmentation:

By Type: Time-based, Event-based, and Others

By End-use: Academic, Medical, and Others

By Mode: App-based and Web-based

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

