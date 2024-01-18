Hair Transplant Service Market Size is projected to reach US$ 46.54 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair transplant service market is expected to reach US$ 8,655.1 million in 2024. The hair transplant service demand is expected to rise at a 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The hair transplant service market is projected to be valued at US$ 16,815.1 million by 2034. The hair transplant service industry has expanded significantly due to increased male pattern baldness cases. Yet, several concerns hinder the expansion, such as the high cost of the surgery.



Male pattern baldness is one of the leading causes of the growth in the hair transplant market. People's shifting food habits and other aspects of their lives are significant contributors to severe baldness.

Simple lifestyle modifications like not relaxing, eating too few meals high in protein, becoming thirsty, and not getting enough vital nutrients and minerals contribute to baldness. The hair transplant service market is expanding due to the growing number of males experiencing baldness and the increased adoption of hair transplants.

The hair transplant market is expected to face significant obstacles throughout the projected period due to the high cost of hair transplant surgery. Many variables, including the type of treatment and the surgeon's experience level, affect the price of hair transplants.

The expenses of treatment procedures take into account other possible recovery expenditures. These include the cost of antibiotics to lower the risk of infection, anti-inflammatory drugs to lessen swelling at the surgical sites, and pain relief during the initial stages of recovery.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 46.54 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Regional Outlook

Due to a societal emphasis on personal grooming and a growing awareness of cosmetic procedures, hair transplant services are in high demand in North America.

The older population looking for hair loss treatments and the growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures contribute to the expansion of the hair transplant service industry in Europe.

Asia Pacific has become a significant hair transplant service market driven by an expanding middle class, shifting ideals of beauty, and a thriving medical tourism sector.

“Improvements in technology, changing ideals of beauty, and growing consumer awareness are expected to fuel the hair transplant market's rise over the coming decade. The growth in the elderly population and the rising demand for cosmetic operations support the market's upward trend,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The North America hair transplant service market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7% through 2034.

The East Asia market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

Based on the procedure type, the follicular unit strip surgery segment is estimated to hold a 57.9% market share.

market share. The follicular unit extraction segment based on the procedure type category is anticipated to secure a noteworthy 38.3% share in 2024.

share in 2024. Based on the end user, the hospital segment marks its dominance with a share of 43.6% .

. The United States hair transplant service sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Canada’s hair transplant market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Mexico’s hair transplant service sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.2% until 2034.

China’s hair transplant service industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Japan’s market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

South Korea’s hair transplant service market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The existence of multiple hair transplant service manufacturers operating both worldwide and regionally has resulted in a fragmented market. Several new entrants in the market are focusing on research and development to minimize the cost of hair transplant treatment.

Newest Developments

The all-inclusive facial palsy care center at Sakra World Hospital in India opened its doors in July 2023. It is going to offer a wide range of aesthetic services, including hair transplantation and other procedures.

As of May 2023, Cara Clinic—the first hair transplant center in India to offer sapphire hair transplants—has completed over 12,000 hair and skin care treatments, including follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplants.

