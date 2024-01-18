MariMed Brands Take Top Honors At Major Cannabis Awards Shows In Massachusetts and Maryland

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) has opened 2024 on a high note, with its brands winning a number of honors at two of the industry’s top regional awards shows.



In Massachusetts on January 15th, the Company’s Vibations™ cannabis and electrolyte drink mix took first place in the Edibles: Beverages category of the 2023 High Times Cannabis Cup. Additionally, MariMed’s™ Brownie Bites earned second place in the Edibles: Chocolate and Non-Gummies category. The Company’s Nature’s Heritage™ Sherb Cake Live Resin also earned second place honors, in the Solvent Concentrates category.

MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies all-natural cannabis fruit chew brand was named Favorite Edible at the 2024 Maryland Cannabis Awards on January 13th. The Company’s Nature’s Heritage Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) was named Favorite RSO in the state.

Additionally, MariMed swept the top two places as the industry’s Favorite Brand Ambassador in Maryland. Samantha Elliott took first place and her teammate, Amanda Cruzado, was runner-up.

“We take great pride in creating and distributing high quality products that cannabis consumers and patients love for their taste, consistency, and efficacy. Winning awards such as these top industry competitions helps affirm that we’re achieving that goal,” said MariMed CEO and President Jon Levine. “We’re even more thrilled that Samantha and Amanda were recognized for their hard work, passion, and brand knowledge.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007