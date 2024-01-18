WAVE Charging Announces Receipt of Purchase Order from Leading Retail and Logistics Company

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT (January 18, 2024) – WAVE Charging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles has announced the receipt of a purchase order for a new commercial proof of concept project with a major retail and logistics company in the United States. After six months of dedicated efforts, WAVE is excited to embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with a new partner that holds a significant presence in the retail and logistics sector.

While the customer's name and some details of the project remain confidential at this time due to contractual obligations, WAVE is eager to share some key information about this impactful project. The commercial proof of concept project will involve the deployment of BYD yard tractors equipped with WAVE's cutting-edge wireless charging technology. The battery electric yard tractors will be employed at one of the customer’s distribution centers to facilitate the movement of containers as part of a project contributing to a reduction in the customer’s overall emissions footprint. WAVE's wireless charging technology enables seamless opportunity charging, allowing vehicles to recharge quickly during pauses in operations. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with sustainability goals.

One of the key advantages of WAVE's wireless charging solution is the simplified charging process. Compared to wired charging, WAVE's wireless charging system significantly reduces the risk of cables being damaged or run over, ensuring a robust and reliable charging experience for the customer.

Robin Mackie, Chief Operating Officer of Ideanomics, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with another leading player in the U.S. retail and logistics industry. This purchase order is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire WAVE team and helps cement WAVE’s position as a leader in the wireless charging market. We believe that our wireless charging technology will play a pivotal role in transforming the way electric vehicles are charged and operated in distribution centers."

The value of the initial order represented by this purchase order is for approximately $500,000. Following the successful proof of concept, WAVE’s and the customer’s objectives are to scale the deployment to wider use within the customer's operations, both at distribution centers and other warehouse and middle-mile scenarios, showcasing the adaptability and versatility of the WAVE system.

WAVE is excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the customer's operations and looks forward to furthering the adoption of wireless charging solutions in the retail and logistics sector.

Further details of the purchase order can be found in the company's 8-K filing with the SEC.

About WAVE Charging

Founded in 2011, with systems available from 125kW through to ultra-high power, WAVE delivers made-in-America wireless EV charging systems for the commercial fleet sector. With a global-leading number of high-power, rigorously proven inductive charging systems deployed, WAVE provides commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier, and future-proof way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles without the hassle and inefficiency of operations experienced with cable and pantograph charging systems. Learn more at www.wavecharging.com.





About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging and financing solutions under one roof, we are the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to and operation of any EV fleet. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit www.ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.





