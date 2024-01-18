High-performance Fiber Market Demand to Reach US$ 34,283.7 Million by 2033 Amid Growing Need for Ballistic Protection in the Defense Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance fiber market value is expected to increase from US$ 16,042.3 million in 2023 to US$ 34,283.7 million by 2033. By 2033, the market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.9%.



High-performance fibers find extensive use in the aerospace, defense, automotive, sports, leisure, and textile industries. They enhance performance, durability, and safety in applications ranging from aircraft components and body armor to sports equipment and industrial fabrics.

The growing need for ballistic protection in the defense sector offers substantial opportunities for market expansion. Emerging trends encompass sustainable fiber development, advancements in manufacturing processes (additive manufacturing), and novel applications such as medical textiles. These trends reflect the industry's adaptability and response to evolving market needs.

High-performance fibers are widely used in sectors such as aerospace and automotive, where lowering total weight is essential to improving performance and fuel efficiency. These fibers frequently show chemical resistance, guaranteeing stability and effectiveness in challenging conditions.

Bulletproof jackets, tires, belts, concrete reinforcement, and heat-resistant cushions are all being replaced in the market by high-performance fiber. Their resilience to cut, heat, chemicals, and abrasions increases their usefulness in the production of mooring ropes and protective gloves.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for high-performance fiber is projected to thrive at a 7.9% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. North America is expected to account for a significant share of about 23.5% in 2033.

in 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 7,264.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 4,808.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 8.8% CAGR through 2033.





"Amid rising global demand, the high-performance fiber market sees remarkable growth fueled by its pivotal role in enhancing lightweight and durable solutions across industries. Innovations in material science and increasing applications position high-performance fibers as a key driver of market expansion, meeting the growing need for advanced and technologically superior material," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The high-performance fiber market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for the majority of shares in the market. Key players account for 35% to 40% of the market. In contrast, the rest of the market share is cornered by several medium and small-sized players in the global market.

Key Companies Profiled

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

DuPont

Honeywell International

BASF SE

Teijin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kordsa

HUVIS Corp.

Leading players are focusing on expanding domestic production and technology areas of high-performance fiber to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new production facilities and improving existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In October 2022 , Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. announced a substantial update to its carbon fiber factory in Decatur, Alabama.

, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. announced a substantial update to its carbon fiber factory in Decatur, Alabama. In Oct 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. unveiled TORAYCA™ T1200 carbon fiber, setting a global record for strength at 1,160 Ksi.

High-performance Fiber Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber Meta-aramid Para-aramid

Polyamide Fiber Nylon 6 Nylon 6,6 Others

Polyester Fiber Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Fiber Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Fiber Biodegradable Polyester Fiber Recycled PET Others

Polyethylene Fiber Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Fiber Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Fiber

Glass Fiber E-glass Fiber (Electrical Glass Fiber) S-glass Fiber (Structural Glass Fiber) C-glass Fiber (Chemical-resistant Glass Fiber) AR-glass Fiber (Alkali-resistant Glass Fiber)

Others (Basalt Fiber, Polyimide Fiber)

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense Aircraft Structures Military Equipment Spacecraft Components

Automotive Lightweight Composites Body Panels and Components Interior Trim and Parts Seat Upholstery, Carpets, and Headliners

Sports and Leisure Sports Equipment (Tennis Rackets, Golf Clubs) Bicycle Frames Skis and Snowboards

Oil and Gas Reinforced Cables and Hoses Offshore Rigging and Platforms Corrosion-resistant Components

Wind Energy Wind Turbine Blades Rotor Blades and Nacelles Composite Tower Components

Construction Reinforced Concrete Composite Building Materials Architectural Applications

Textiles Home Textiles Medical Textiles Geotextiles Others

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa





