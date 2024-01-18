European Omnichannel Commerce Trends 2023: Shoppers Embrace Social Media Purchases, Marking a Shift in Online Shopping Habits

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Omnichannel Commerce Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent research provides dynamic insights into Europe's ever-evolving omnichannel retail market, with a strong focus on how consumer preferences in online shopping, mobile commerce (M-Commerce), and social media influences are transforming the retail landscape in 2023.

The study highlights a rising trend in virtual shopping and the escalating demand for personalized shopping experiences across multiple channels. With a keen eye on shifting consumer behaviors, these findings underscore the industry's need to adapt to an integrative omnichannel approach that effectively leverages technological advancements.

Notable Increase in M-Commerce and Social Shopping

According to the research, the contribution of M-Commerce to total retail E-Commerce sales has risen sharply, accounting for over 40%. This growth not only reflects the ubiquity of smartphones but also underlines a marked preference for seamless mobile shopping experiences.

Over 20% of online shoppers in Europe now finalize their purchases through social media platforms.

Preference for in-store pick-up is growing, with approximately 20% opting for local store delivery options.

Less than 15% of consumers choose delivery to parcel lockers, signifying room for growth in this delivery option.

UK's Click-and-Collect Market Set to Reach Milestone by 2026

In the UK, an increase in omnichannel shopping solutions is projected, with click-and-collect sales expected to exceed EUR 50 billion by 2026. This growth heralds an expanded role for physical retail in the digital shopping era, aligning with consumer interest in more flexible and convenient pick-up options.

Online Sales on the Rise in Germany's Retail Sector

Germany displays a similar embrace of omnichannel commerce. Over 5% of online shoppers in the country showed a preference for retailer store pick-up over traditional delivery methods. Impressively, more than half of German Internet users engaged in product and brand research online before making purchasing decisions, illustrating the interplay of digital and physical realms in modern consumerism.

The detailed report answers critical questions poised to aid businesses and stakeholders in strategizing for a future shaped by digital innovation and consumer-centric omnichannel retail technologies:

What is the estimated share of retail M-Commerce sales as a portion of total retail E-Commerce sales globally in 2023? What's the overall percentage increase in the preference for in-store pick-up in Europe? What is the forecasted value of click-and-collect sales in the UK by 2026? In Q3 2022, what percentage of German Internet users engaged in online product and brand research?

These trends indicate a clear trajectory towards more integrated and user-friendly shopping experiences. Stakeholders and retailers looking to thrive in this new environment must consider implementing flexible purchasing channels that accommodate this new age of consumer behavior. The full report offers an in-depth analysis of current trends and future projections that are pivotal for industry leaders and market analysts alike.

