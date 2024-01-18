3D Metrology Market Set to Soar Past USD 13.85 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the 3D Metrology market , increasing adoption of portable and handheld 3D scanners for flexibility and ease of use, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for automated data analysis and measurement, the growth of non-contact metrology techniques for delicate and sensitive materials, the expansion of 3D metrology in industries like healthcare for medical device manufacturing and surgery planning, and the development of hybrid metrology solutions that combine multiple measurement technologies for comprehensive inspections are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

3D metrology is the science of measuring and mapping the three-dimensional (3D) geometry of objects. It is used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and construction.

Prominent Players in 3D Metrology Market

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

Keyence Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Nikon Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

ZEISS Group

KLA Corporation

Perceptron

Renishaw

Creaform

Baker Hughes Company

CyberOptics Corporation

Trimble

3D Systems

Automated Precision

Metrologic Group

AICON 3D

GOM GmbH

ScanTech

Vectra 3D

CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) dominate the global online market as they are are known for their high accuracy and are often used in precision manufacturing industries such as aerospace and automotive. CMMs excel in quality control and inspection processes, making them a preferred choice for industries with stringent quality requirements.

Quality Control and Inspection is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the quality control and inspection is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for high-quality products with minimal defects is crucial in maintaining customer satisfaction and safety, making 3D metrology essential for quality assurance.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the robust manufacturing base, including aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. These industries heavily rely on 3D metrology for quality control and precision measurements. The presence of leading manufacturing companies, strong research and development, and a focus on technological advancements make North America a significant market for 3D metrology solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the 3D Metrology market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for 3D Metrology.

Key Developments in 3D Metrology Market

In February 2023, the new ZEISS T-SCAN hawk 2, created and produced in Germany and verified to meet the strictest industry standards, was unveiled by ZEISS #HandsOnMetrology. For data collection with metrology-grade accuracy in quality control, reverse engineering, MRO, and other applications, the ZEISS T-SCAN hawk 2 is a reliable, portable tool.

Key Questions Answered in 3D Metrology Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

