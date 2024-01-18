LifeMD to Participate in the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced its participation in the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, being held January 24-25, 2024. Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can register for the conference here .



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

