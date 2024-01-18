SilverCloud by Amwell Earns Three International Awards

Boston, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced that SilverCloud® by Amwell earned three international healthcare honors. SilverCloud is a global digital mental health platform that provides 24/7 access to content and training for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress.

SilverCloud was honored at events celebrating excellence and achievement in digital health:

Winner of the Health-Tech Innovation of the Year at the Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards. The platform was recognized for its impactful partnership with The Health Service Executive (HSE), the entity providing public health and social care services to people in Ireland. The honor recognized SilverCloud’s transformative work with the HSE to provide guided digital mental health services. Recognition as Highly Commended during the Irish Healthcare Awards. SilverCloud was honored for the national rollout of the HSE’s digital Cognitive Behavior Therapy (iCBT) services. The Irish Healthcare Awards celebrate the achievements, innovation and dedication of organizations and initiatives shaping the future of healthcare in Ireland. The award for the Most Transformative Impact – Digital Health at the National Health Tech Innovation Awards. The event honors contributions to state-of-the-art medical health technologies and their positive impact on patients and the healthcare system.

More than 12,000 people in Ireland have used SilverCloud’s guided iCBT content and training for mental health support and care. Of those with moderate to severe ranges of anxiety and depression, 54% showed reliable improvement in their symptoms through their use of the platform. SilverCloud has a 94% satisfaction rate among users.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our important work with the HSE, which leverages our digital behavioral health solutions to ensure people across Ireland can access the mental health care and support they need,” said Derek Richards, SilverCloud head of research. “These three awards acknowledge the importance and viability of virtual care when it comes to providing mental health support. We’re proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and health outcomes with our valued partner, the HSE.”

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care, delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com.

About SilverCloud by Amwell

The SilverCloud® by Amwell® offering provides 24/7 access to digital mental health and therapeutic care. The platform is a result of 20 years of research and partners with the NHS and leading academic institutions to develop clinically validated programs that span the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more: www.silvercloudhealth.com.

