SediVision Wastewater Technology Announces New Company Vice President

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SediVision, the provider of proprietary technology for mapping the quantity and location of sediment in full wastewater tanks, continues its strategic growth initiative, expanding its leadership to include the role of company vice president. Megan Ross, PE, ENV SP, has assumed these critical responsibilities as SediVision strengthens its support and service to utilities directors and wastewater managers in Florida, the southeast and across the US.







Since launching SediVision® in 2021, the company has deployed its technology to serve 86 facilities, scanning more than 158 wastewater tanks. By using SediVision, wastewater managers can improve the management of critical assets while optimizing the performance of the treatment process, which extends the useful life of wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure and, in some cases, can greatly reduce energy consumption.

Equipped with informed data on the precise location and quantity of sand, grit and other debris in tanks, utilities managers have strategically budgeted and scheduled wastewater tank cleaning and maintenance, saving utilities and communities hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Without SediVision® mapping technology, facilities have relied on unsophisticated methods that can be inaccurate or pose safety concerns, including probing the portions of tanks they can physically reach with long poles or sending divers into turbid wastewater tanks to attempt to estimate the quantity and location of debris.

Company founder and CEO Denver J. Stutler, PE, said, “Adding an experienced wastewater utilities professional who has dealt firsthand with the challenges of resource maintenance and the uncertainty of knowing what’s in tanks was important to us at SediVision. Megan Ross, a chemical engineer, came up through the wastewater industry ranks, becoming the utilities director in a densely populated area with many environmental and growth concerns. She has more than a decade of experience in wastewater utilities. As SediVision Vice President, Megan is able to serve the wastewater industry with unique and experienced insights.”

Megan Ross, PE, ENV SP, is the former Director of Utilities for Pinellas County, where she was responsible for the safe operation and delivery of water, wastewater and reclaimed water services for more than 700,000 residents and oversaw a staff of 430 workers, including engineers, operations, maintenance, water quality, customer service and finance. Before becoming Utilities Director, Megan was the Pinellas County Water & Wastewater Operations Director and Wastewater Collection and Treatment Plant Manager. She has also worked as a process or chemical process engineer for Bausch + Lomb, Prado & Associates, and Pegasus TSI, all in Tampa, Florida, and Alkermes in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“As a chemical engineer and former utilities director,” said Megan Ross, “I am honored to step into the role of Vice President at SediVision, a trailblazing wastewater technology firm. At SediVision, we're reshaping the landscape of wastewater treatment with advanced mapping and quantification technology. Our innovative solutions empower treatment plants to efficiently manage assets and identify high-energy consumption areas caused by sand and grit, a major issue that the industry has predominantly overlooked. Together, we're paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future in Florida's water management and beyond."

Megan holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida. She is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Florida and is a certified envision sustainability professional.

SediVision LLC (https://sedivision.com/) is an engineering ﬁrm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company provides services specifically related to the assessment of grit and sand accumulation, primarily in wastewater biological nutrient removal tanks. SediVision® technology provides complete visibility of sand and grit debris in full wastewater tanks. Data collected over time with SediVision® can lead to a predictive maintenance schedule for wastewater tanks and help facilities make informed operations, maintenance and budgetary decisions. SediVision® provides wastewater managers, utilities, contractors and engineers complete visibility in wastewater tanks without draining down or going offline. SediVision also has equipment and capabilities to scan and assess enclosed tanks and large-diameter pipes for sediment build-up and accumulation, which result in lost hydraulic capacity. SediVision, in conjunction with US Submergent Technologies, publishes Wastewater Visibility News.

