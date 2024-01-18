Fall 2024 Changes to Georgia State’s Flexible MBA Program Will Shorten Time to Completion and Expand Immersive Experiences

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business will introduce a redesigned Flexible MBA program in fall 2024 with a streamlined curriculum, new immersive experiences, and expanded career services. The program, developed in close consultation with industry partners, will equip Robinson MBA students with the skills and attributes required to lead in a workplace constantly transformed by advances in automation and technology.

Updates to Georgia State’s part-time MBA include the following:

Streamlined Curriculum: Total credit hours have been reduced from 54 (36 core/18 electives) to 42 (30 core/12 electives), shortening time to completion and accelerating career progress.

Total credit hours have been reduced from 54 (36 core/18 electives) to 42 (30 core/12 electives), shortening time to completion and accelerating career progress. Immersive Experiences: Two immersive experiences will bookend the program. The first focuses on skills development and team-building activities; the second is a semester-long capstone course tackling real client challenges, culminating in a case competition.

Two immersive experiences will bookend the program. The first focuses on skills development and team-building activities; the second is a semester-long capstone course tackling real client challenges, culminating in a case competition. Career Services: A reorganized and expanded career services team will increase student engagement with employers and alumni, and facilitate stronger connections with business.

“Our MBA has long been among the nation’s most innovative and respected programs because it continuously evolves to anticipate and meet emerging needs,” Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “Employers are looking for talent who possess an innovative mindset, first-rate collaborative skills, and the capacity to solve thorny problems, among other attributes. Our new curriculum responds to those needs and more.”

The case competition included in the capstone course was piloted in the fall of 2023 in partnership with Equifax.

“Hosting programs like the capstone pilot with GSU allows Equifax to be a partner in fueling the leaders of tomorrow,” said Antonio Beniamin, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Equifax. “We are committed to supporting educational initiatives like GSU’s Flexible MBA program that can expose students to new industries, build new skills, and provide hands-on experience.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks Robinson’s Flexible MBA 27th in the nation among all part-time MBA programs and 17th among public universities. Students choose either a business administration or a STEM-designated business analysis major and can further customize their studies by choosing from the broadest selection of electives and concentrations offered in Georgia. The Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University has the largest business school alumni group in the Southeast.

Learn more at https://robinson.gsu.edu/flexible-mba.

