Active Wound Care Market Size to be Worth USD 451.9 million by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 7.3%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global active wound care market was projected to attain US$ 242.2 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 7.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to attain US$ 451.9 million by 2031.

Active wound care aims to reduce the risk of infection, promote wound healing, and enhance overall wound care. Incorporating smart technology, such as sensors for ongoing wound monitoring and 3D printing techniques to create customized dressings, are examples of recent industry advances.

The aforementioned developments indicate a transition towards customized and cutting-edge methods of wound care, catering to the varied requirements of patients with different kinds of wounds. The dynamic character of the industry is constantly impacted by continuing research and development initiatives that seek to present innovative and practical solutions that improve patient outcomes in the field of wound care.

Active Wound Care Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 242.2 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 More than US$ 451.9 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.3% No. of Pages



165 Pages Segments covered



Product Type, Application, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for active wound care is expanding significantly due to the growing popularity of artificial skin replacements.

Tissue-engineered skin and bioengineered grafts are examples of artificial skin replacements that have clear benefits over conventional wound care techniques.

Artificial skin replacements are becoming widely used as the medical community realizes more and more advantages in healing difficult wounds.

Several well-known synthetic skin substitutes are available on the market, such as Renoskin, Matriderm, Orcel, Dermagraft, Integra, Apligraft, and Biobrane.

Market Trends for Active Wound Care

In terms of application, chronic wounds held the majority of the global active wound care market share in 2022. Burns, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers are examples of chronic wounds.

These are painful, prone to infection, and have a sluggish healing rate, among other issues. This raises the chance of amputation in addition to having a major negative impact on the quality of life of the patients.

Governments are putting more emphasis on research and development in this area as a result of their recognition of the significant effects of chronic wounds. For example, the National Institutes of Health in the United States funds several projects that investigate novel wound care strategies.

In 2022, the artificial skin replacements category held a dominant position in the global market for active wound care. This is attributed to their pivotal function in managing complex wounds and promoting efficacious healing. In contrast to conventional wound care techniques, these alternatives—such as tissue-engineered skin and bioengineered grafts—bring some advantages.

Global Market for Active Wound Care: Regional Outlook

North America is a medical innovation powerhouse, with big pharmaceutical and medical device firms investing heavily in the research and development of cutting-edge active wound care technology.

This covers cutting-edge solutions like negative pressure treatment devices and bioengineered skin replacements. This area has a high rate of diabetes, with an estimated 34.2 million Americans living with the disease. As a result, 6.7 million cases of diabetic foot ulcers—a serious kind of chronic wound—have been documented.

The benefits of advanced wound care are becoming more widely recognized among patients and healthcare professionals, which has contributed to the growth of the active wound care market in Europe.

For example, in May 2023, at the largest wound care conference in Europe, EWMA 2023 in Milan, which brings together renowned medical professionals and thought leaders in the industry, attention was drawn to Bactiguard's Wound Care specialized team.

Global Active Wound Care Market: Key Players

There are several companies in the fragmented worldwide market for active wound care. To get a larger market share, top businesses are implementing tactics including research and development as well as new product development investments. The following companies are well-known participants in the global active wound care market:

3M Company

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care

Johnson & Johnson Services

Convatec Group plc

Integra LifeSciences

Tissue Regenix

Paul Hartmann AG

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

The US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity awarded a $34.2 million grant to 3M Health Care's medical solutions business on January 10, 2024. This financing will support the development of a variety of innovative therapies with an emphasis on wound healing, wound care, and infection prevention.

Smith+Nephew, a corporation specialized in orthopedics, advanced wound treatment, and sports medicine, launched the Smith+Nephew Academy Munich in October 2023. The company's dedication to improving medical procedures and offering education in the sector is shown by this purpose-built building, which functions as a specialized center for surgical innovation and training.

Global Active Wound Care Market Segmentation

Product Type

Artificial Skin Substitutes

Autografts

Growth Factors

Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

