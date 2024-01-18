UPSTACK Acquires Strategic Telecom Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK, the fastest-growing platform for digital infrastructure, announced today that it acquired Strategic Telecom Partners, a technology services advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



As part of UPSTACK's investment, Brad Carrell, Strategic Telecom Partner’s Founder and Managing Partner, will join the company as Partner and Managing Director.

Founded in 2012, Strategic Telecom Partners is an award-winning independent technology services consulting firm that advises midmarket and enterprise clients on the optimal solutions to meet their multilocation IT infrastructure requirements. Known for its tenacious customer advocacy, the company specializes in network connectivity, mobility, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), SD-WAN, security and much more.

"Brad Carrell is ahead of the curve. He built Strategic Telecom Partners into one of the top-performing technology advisory firms based on delivering an exceptional customer experience long before CX was top of mind," said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. "Customer advocacy is a guiding principle at UPSTACK and one of the many reasons I’m excited to welcome Brad to the UPSTACK team.”

Carrell started Strategic Telecom Partners after a decade of selling business network services for large wireline and wireless providers, including Sprint (now T-Mobile) and Time Warner Cable (now Spectrum). His plan was simple — offer services aligned with the customers’ needs rather than the providers’ sales quota.

“We sit on the customer’s side of the bargaining table and only win when they win,” said Carrell. “We put ourselves in our customers’ shoes, thinking through the next steps to achieve maximum value before and after the purchase. Leaning into the ‘day two’ customer experience has been key.”

Carrell’s customer-first approach struck a chord with clients, and they began sending referrals, driving 100 percent of the company’s growth over the past decade. In August 2023, technology services distributor (TSD) Telarus named Strategic Telecom Partners as one of only 10 partners—out of more than 3,500—to be inducted into the Telarus Hall of Fame.

Carrell sees tremendous opportunity ahead to help his clients embrace transformative technologies. However, to do so, he realized he would need a bigger team backing him up and began looking at options for teaming up with a larger organization like UPSTACK.

“I joined UPSTACK because I care about my customers, their success and future,” said Carrell. “My customers will benefit from having more resources without losing me. In fact, I will be more available to advise them about more solutions that can drive their business growth.”

For more information about UPSTACK's agency investment program, contact partners@upstack.com.

About Strategic Telecom Partners

Strategic Telecom Partners is an independent IT and telecom consulting firm in Overland Park, Kansas, that specializes in helping clients match multilocation IT infrastructure project challenges with optimal multivendor solutions. Strategic Telecom Partners delivers better service, better advice and better overall technical solutions for better prices by providing customers with instant strategic relationships and detailed knowledge of the capabilities of more than 300 global, national, regional, local and niche providers. For more information, visit www.telecomasaservice.com.

About UPSTACK

Founded in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading technology experts, dedicated customer experience resources and its own advanced technology ecosystem, UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, businesses streamline IT architecture, procurement and ongoing management by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology advisory services. UPSTACK's expertise includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com.