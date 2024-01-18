Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Fourth Generation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES Power LLC (“CES Power” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events, today announced that it has acquired Fourth Generation, a provider of temporary power services to live events and the entertainment industry. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners (“Allied”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Based in London, UK, Fourth Generation is a full-service provider of power generation equipment and services for premier live events worldwide. For more than 20 years, Fourth Generation has provided temporary power and project management services for concert tours, television and sports broadcasts, as well as large-scale corporate and private events across Europe and globally. Fourth Generation’s owners Tweed and Laura Hurlocker will join the CES Power team.

Fourth Generation will become part of CES Global, a division of CES Power focused on delivering seamless mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions worldwide. Fourth Generation marks CES Global’s second acquisition in Europe, following the addition of Euro Touring Power in September 2023.

“We’re excited to secure our second European acquisition just a few months after launching CES Global. Together, CES Global and Fourth Generation will offer unmatched integrated global solutions to a growing client roster,” said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power and CES Global. “My relationship with Tweed goes back three decades, and I know first-hand the high caliber of work he and his team consistently deliver. Our multinational clients are demanding seamless international capabilities, and the addition of Fourth Generation expands our European footprint and creates a true worldwide one-stop power provider.”

“I’ve worked closely with the CES Power team over my career, and I have a great amount of respect for what they are building,” said Mr. Hurlocker. “Joining CES Global is a gamechanger for our customer base, and I’m confident that its industry reputation and relationships will open doors for us in new markets. We look forward to working closely with the entire team.”

Fourth Generation is CES Power’s tenth significant acquisition since Allied acquired the Company in June 2021, and CES Power continues to actively pursue further strategic add-ons.

“Our goal from the start was to help CES Power expand into new markets to better serve the largest live events across the globe,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. “With Fourth Generation, CES has bolstered its European capabilities, and we are eager to identify additional companies that enhance our value proposition to the events and customers we serve.”

About CES Power LLC

Established in 2000 with headquarters in Memphis, TN, CES Power boasts an extensive history of delivering dependable, secure power solutions across broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial domains. For more insights, visit cespower.com and cestechnologies.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC (“Allied”) is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

