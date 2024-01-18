Results of West Texas Headwinds and FDIC Surprise 4th Quarter Assessment Only Things Standing Between HOMB and Expected 2023 Goal of $400 Million Plus

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

MetricQ4 2023Q3 2023Q2 2023Q1 2023Q4 2022
Net income$86.2 million$98.5 million$105.3 million$103.0 million$115.7 million
Total revenue (net)$245.6 million$245.4 million$257.2 million$248.8 million$272.3 million
Income before income taxes$112.8 million$129.3 million$136.9 million$132.9 million$148.4 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$118.4 million$130.6 million$140.9 million$134.1 million$153.4 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)45.92%52.70%53.23%53.43%54.50%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)48.22%53.23%54.78%53.91%56.34%
ROA1.55%1.78%1.90%1.84%1.98%
NIM4.17%4.19%4.28%4.37%4.21%
Purchase accounting accretion$2.3 million$2.4 million$2.7 million$3.2 million$3.5 million
ROE9.36%10.65%11.63%11.70%13.29%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)15.49%17.62%19.39%19.75%22.96%
Diluted earnings per share$0.43$0.49$0.52$0.51$0.57
Diluted earnings per shares, excluding FDIC special assessment (non-GAAP)(1)0.480.490.520.510.57
Non-performing assets to total assets0.42%0.42%0.28%0.33%0.27%
Common equity tier 1 capital14.2%14.0%13.6%13.2%12.9%
Leverage12.4%12.4%11.9%11.4%10.9%
Tier 1 capital14.2%14.0%13.6%13.2%12.9%
Total risk-based capital17.8%17.6%17.3%16.8%16.5%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.00%2.00%2.01%2.00%2.01%
Book value per share$18.81$18.06$18.04$17.87$17.33
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)11.6310.9010.8710.7110.17

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“2023 was a tough year for the banking sector. For HOMB, the biggest obstacles came in the form of the loss of income as a result of the actions from some individuals in West Texas that may prove to be unethical and potentially criminal. In addition, the FDIC 4th quarter surprise assessment to financial institutions to recover losses from failed banks, resulted in $13 million ($0.05 per share) expense for Home BancShares. Both of these events were out of HOMB’s control, and the first event is a matter for the court, so we won’t speculate on the damage. The second one we know is $0.05 per share. Excluding these events, I’m proud to say that we would have beat our goal of $400 million plus and earned over $2.00 per share,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Liquidity and Funding Sources

At December 31, 2023, the Company held $2.12 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $1.21 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $732.4 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $177.2 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company’s practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $3.47 billion in net available external liquidity as of December 31, 2023. This included $4.63 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $1.93 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $2.69 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of December 31, 2023. The $1.93 billion consisted of $600.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.33 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $1.37 billion in liquidity with the FRB as of December 31, 2023, of which $700.0 million has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $674.3 million in net available liquidity with the FRB as of December 31, 2023. The $674.3 million consisted of $89.8 million available from the Discount Window and $584.5 million available through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). As of December 31, 2023, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers’ Bank (FNBB) and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $5.59 billion in net available liquidity as of December 31, 2023, which consisted of $2.12 billion of net available internal liquidity and $3.47 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company’s available liquidity as of December 31, 2023 is available below.

(In thousands)Total Available Amount Used Net Availability
Internal Sources     
Unpledged investment securities (market value)$1,214,352 $ $1,214,352
Cash at FRB 732,412    732,412
Other liquid cash accounts 177,191    177,191
Total Internal Liquidity 2,123,955    2,123,955
External Sources     
FHLB 4,625,496  1,932,490  2,693,006
FRB Discount Window 89,823    89,823
BTFP (par value) 1,284,507  700,000  584,507
FNBB 55,000    55,000
Other 45,000    45,000
Total External Liquidity 6,099,826  2,632,490  3,467,336
Total Available Liquidity$8,223,781 $2,632,490 $5,591,291
         

The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held approximately $8.34 billion in uninsured deposits of which $595.5 million were intercompany subsidiary deposit balances and $3.03 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $4.72 billion. This represents approximately 28.1% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $867.6 million.

(in thousands)As of
December 31, 2023
Uninsured Deposits$8,344,570
Intercompany Subsidiary and Affiliate Balances 595,539
Collateralized Deposits 3,025,358
Net Uninsured Position$4,723,673
  
Total Available Liquidity$5,591,291
Net Uninsured Position 4,723,673
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits$867,618
   

In the event the Company’s $4.72 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors on the first day of the fourth quarter of 2023 and the Company utilized available BTFP funding, which remained outstanding during the entire quarter, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $57.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity without selling our investment securities. In this event, because of the high profitability levels of HOMB, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 was $86.2 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $92.2 million(1), and $0.46 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The $13.0 million Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessment resulted in a $0.05 reduction to earnings per share. When adjusting solely for the FDIC assessment, net income (non-GAAP) would have been $96.0 million(1), or $0.48 diluted earnings per share(1).

Our net interest margin was 4.17% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.19% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. The yield on loans was 7.20% and 6.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.19 billion to $14.34 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.80% as of December 31, 2023, from 2.55% as of September 30, 2023, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.24 billion to $12.48 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, there was $120,000 of event interest income compared to $521,000 of event interest expense for the third quarter of 2023.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $2.3 million and $2.4 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $27.4 million and $29.9 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $203.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, and $203.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was the result of an $11.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by an $11.1 million increase in interest expense. The $11.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $10.5 million increase in loan interest income and a $2.0 million increase in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks, partially offset by a $658,000 decrease in investment income. The increase in interest income is a result of the current high interest rate environment. The $11.1 million increase in interest expense was due to a $9.3 million increase in interest expense on deposits, a $1.7 million increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds and a $136,000 increase in interest expense on securities sold under agreement to repurchase. The increase in interest expense is also a result of the current high interest rate environment.

The Company reported $42.8 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023. The most important components of fourth quarter non-interest income were $10.4 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.3 million from other income, $5.0 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities, $4.3 million from trust fees, $3.0 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $2.4 million in mortgage lending income and $1.2 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $127.2 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $63.4 million from salaries and employee benefits, $39.7 million in other operating expense, $15.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.1 million in data processing expenses. Included within other operating expenses was $13.0 million in FDIC special assessment expense which was levied in order to recover the losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. For the fourth quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 50.64%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 46.43%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.42 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $14.27 billion at September 30, 2023. Total deposits were $16.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.52 billion at September 30, 2023. Total assets were $22.66 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $21.95 billion at September 30, 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company experienced approximately $152.9 million in loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $61.5 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.95 billion at December 31, 2023. Our remaining markets experienced $214.4 million in organic loan growth during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% and 0.64% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were $3.0 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 were $15.4 million, $9.3 million, $33.5 million, $413,000, $2.8 million and $2.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $64.1 million. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2023 were $15.5 million, $17.3 million, $33.8 million, $413,000, $2.8 million and $25.6 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $95.4 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $288.2 million at December 31, 2023, or 2.00% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $285.6 million, or 2.00% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 449.66% and 314.29% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.65 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $136.2 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $101.5 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss and the $49.9 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by the $17.8 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $18.81 at December 31, 2023, compared to $18.06 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.63(1) at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.90(1) at September 30, 2023.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “on track” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2023, August 4, 2023 and November 6, 2023, respectively.

 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
           
 (In thousands)  Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks $226,363  $229,474  $275,656  $250,841  $263,893 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  773,850   258,605   335,535   437,213   460,897 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,000,213   488,079   611,191   688,054   724,790 
Federal funds sold  5,100   3,925   1,550       
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  3,507,841   3,472,173   3,645,013   3,772,138   4,041,590 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,281,982   1,283,475   1,285,150   1,286,373   1,287,705 
Total investment securities  4,789,823   4,755,648   4,930,163   5,058,511   5,329,295 
Loans receivable  14,424,728   14,271,833   14,180,972   14,386,634   14,409,480 
Allowance for credit losses  (288,234)  (285,562)  (285,683)  (287,169)  (289,669)
Loans receivable, net  14,136,494   13,986,271   13,895,289   14,099,465   14,119,811 
Bank premises and equipment, net  393,300   397,093   397,315   402,094   405,073 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  30,486   691   725   425   546 
Cash value of life insurance  214,516   213,351   213,090   214,792   213,693 
Accrued interest receivable  118,966   110,946   101,066   102,740   103,199 
Deferred tax asset, net  197,164   222,741   206,430   193,334   209,321 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit intangible  48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455 
Other assets  323,573   322,617   317,857   304,609   321,152 
Total assets $22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,085,501  $4,280,429  $4,598,593  $4,945,729  $5,164,997 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,050,347   10,786,087   11,169,940   11,392,566   11,730,552 
Time deposits  1,651,863   1,452,229   1,228,358   1,107,171   1,043,234 
Total deposits  16,787,711   16,518,745   16,996,891   17,445,466   17,938,783 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  142,085   160,120   160,349   138,742   131,146 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  1,301,300   1,001,550   701,550   650,000   650,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  194,653   175,367   173,426   212,887   196,877 
Subordinated debentures  439,834   439,982   440,129   440,275   440,420 
Total liabilities  18,865,583   18,295,764   18,472,345   18,887,370   19,357,226 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,015   2,023   2,026   2,032   2,034 
Capital surplus  2,348,023   2,363,210   2,366,560   2,375,754   2,386,699 
Retained earnings  1,690,112   1,640,171   1,578,176   1,509,400   1,443,087 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (249,075)  (350,530)  (292,678)  (256,301)  (305,458)
Total stockholders' equity  3,791,075   3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885   3,526,362 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588 
           


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
               
   Quarter Ended  Year Ended
(In thousands) Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022
Interest income:              
Loans $260,003 $249,464  $243,152 $236,997  $221,280 $989,616  $728,342 
Investment securities              
Taxable  34,016  34,520   34,751  35,288   33,639  138,575   91,933 
Tax-exempt  7,855  7,868   7,932  7,963   7,855  31,618   28,356 
Deposits - other banks  4,281  2,328   3,729  4,685   10,109  15,023   29,110 
Federal funds sold  65  82   68  6   12  221   25 
Total interest income  306,220  294,262   289,632  284,939   272,895  1,175,053   877,766 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  87,971  78,698   70,147  59,162   47,019  295,978   85,989 
Federal funds purchased    1   2       3   2 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  9,878  8,161   6,596  6,190   5,388  30,825   11,076 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,480  1,344   1,121  868   701  4,813   1,430 
Subordinated debentures  4,121  4,121   4,123  4,124   4,121  16,489   20,593 
Total interest expense  103,450  92,325   81,989  70,344   57,229  348,108   119,090 
Net interest income  202,770  201,937   207,643  214,595   215,666  826,945   758,676 
Provision for credit losses on loans  5,650  2,800   2,300  1,200   5,000  11,950   50,170 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments    (1,500)         (1,500)  11,410 
Provision for credit losses on investment securities       1,683       1,683   2,005 
Total credit loss expense  5,650  1,300   3,983  1,200   5,000  12,133   63,585 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  197,120  200,637   203,660  213,395   210,666  814,812   695,091 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,072  10,062   9,231  9,842   10,134  39,207   37,114 
Other service charges and fees  10,422  10,128   11,763  11,875   10,363  44,188   44,588 
Trust fees  4,316  4,660   4,052  4,864   3,981  17,892   12,855 
Mortgage lending income  2,385  3,132   2,650  2,571   3,566  10,738   17,657 
Insurance commissions  480  562   518  526   453  2,086   2,192 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,170  1,170   1,211  1,104   1,079  4,655   3,800 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  3,010  2,916   2,922  2,794   2,814  11,642   9,198 
Gain on SBA loans  42  97     139   30  278   183 
Gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  583     917  7   10  1,507   15 
Gain on OREO, net  13     319     13  332   500 
Gain on securities, net                  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  5,024  4,507   783  (11,408)  1,032  (1,094)  (1,272)
Other income  5,331  6,179   15,143  11,850   23,185  38,503   48,281 
Total non-interest income  42,848  43,413   49,509  34,164   56,660  169,934   175,111 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  63,430  64,512   64,534  64,490   64,249  256,966   238,885 
Occupancy and equipment  14,965  15,463   14,923  14,952   14,884  60,303   53,417 
Data processing expense  9,107  9,103   9,151  8,968   9,062  36,329   34,942 
Merger and acquisition expenses                 49,594 
Other operating expenses  39,673  25,684   27,674  26,234   30,708  119,265   98,789 
Total non-interest expense  127,175  114,762   116,282  114,644   118,903  472,863   475,627 
Income before income taxes  112,793  129,288   136,887  132,915   148,423  511,883   394,575 
Income tax expense  26,550  30,835   31,616  29,953   32,736  118,954   89,313 
Net income $86,243 $98,453  $105,271 $102,962  $115,687 $392,929  $305,262 
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.43  $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.57  $1.94  $1.57 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   0.46   0.47   0.51   0.54   0.53   1.97   1.93 
Diluted earnings per common share, excluding FDIC special assessment (non-GAAP)(1)   0.48   0.49   0.52   0.51   0.57   1.99   1.57 
Basic earnings per common share  0.43   0.49   0.52   0.51   0.57   1.94   1.57 
Dividends per share - common  0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18   0.165   0.72   0.66 
Book value per common share  18.81   18.06   18.04   17.87   17.33   18.81   17.33 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  11.63   10.90   10.87   10.71   10.17   11.63   10.17 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  201,756   202,526   202,793   203,456   203,924   202,627   194,694 
Average diluted shares outstanding  201,891   202,650   202,923   203,625   204,179   202,773   195,019 
End of period common shares outstanding  201,526   202,323   202,573   203,168   203,434   201,526   203,434 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.55%  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.98%  1.77%  1.35%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.66%  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.84%  1.79%  1.67%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.69%  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  2.15%  1.93%  1.47%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.81%  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  2.00%  1.95%  1.80%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  9.36%  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  13.29%  10.82%  9.17%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  10.00%  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  12.35%  10.97%  11.29%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  15.49%  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  22.96%  18.03%  15.30%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.56%  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  21.33%  18.28%  18.84%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  15.80%  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  23.33%  18.36%  15.63%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  16.87%  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  21.70%  18.62%  19.17%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022
Efficiency ratio  50.64%  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  42.44%  46.21%  49.53%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  46.43%  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  43.07%  45.24%  44.55%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.17%  4.19%  4.28%  4.37%  4.21%  4.25%  3.81%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $1,091  $1,293  $1,494  $1,628  $2,017  $5,506  $8,663 
Total revenue (net)  245,618   245,350   257,152   248,759   272,326   996,879   933,787 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  118,443   130,588   140,870   134,115   153,423   524,016   458,160 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  126,402   125,743   137,308   142,062   142,567   531,515   493,143 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  45.92%  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  54.50%  51.35%  42.26%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  49.16%  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  50.52%  52.10%  52.28%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  48.22%  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  56.34%  52.57%  49.06%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  51.46%  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  52.35%  53.32%  52.81%
Total purchase accounting accretion $2,324  $2,431  $2,660  $3,172  $3,497  $10,587  $16,341 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  27,397   29,915   32,546   35,482   38,552   31,334   38,055 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
Hurricane expense $  $  $  $  $176  $  $176 
Advertising  2,226   2,295   2,098   2,231   2,567   8,850   7,974 
Amortization of intangibles  2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   9,685   8,853 
Electronic banking expense  3,599   3,709   3,675   3,330   3,914   14,313   13,632 
Directors' fees  399   417   538   460   358   1,814   1,491 
Due from bank service charges  274   282   286   273   273   1,115   1,255 
FDIC and state assessment  16,016   2,794   3,220   3,500   2,224   25,530   8,428 
Insurance  873   878   927   889   1,003   3,567   3,705 
Legal and accounting  1,192   1,514   1,436   1,088   5,962   5,230   9,401 
Other professional fees  1,640   2,117   2,774   2,284   2,552   8,815   8,881 
Operating supplies  777   860   763   738   690   3,138   3,120 
Postage  503   491   586   501   602   2,081   2,078 
Telephone  515   544   573   528   576   2,160   1,890 
Other expense  9,406   7,306   8,320   7,935   7,333   32,967   27,905 
               
Total other operating expenses $39,673  $25,684  $27,674  $26,234  $30,708  $119,265  $98,789 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  85.92%  86.40%  83.43%  82.47%  80.33%
Common equity to assets  16.73%  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%  15.41%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  11.05%  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%  9.66%
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,549,954  $5,614,259  $5,480,738  $5,524,125  $5,632,063 
Construction/land development  2,293,047   2,154,030   2,201,514   2,160,514   2,135,266 
Agricultural  325,156   336,160   340,067   342,814   346,811 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,844,260   1,808,248   1,790,218   1,748,231   1,748,551 
Multifamily residential  435,736   444,239   455,754   637,633   578,052 
Total real estate  10,448,153   10,356,936   10,268,291   10,413,317   10,440,743 
Consumer  1,153,690   1,153,461   1,156,273   1,173,325   1,149,896 
Commercial and industrial  2,324,991   2,195,678   2,288,646   2,368,428   2,349,263 
Agricultural  307,327   332,608   297,743   250,851   285,235 
Other  190,567   233,150   170,019   180,713   184,343 
Loans receivable $14,424,728  $14,271,833  $14,180,972  $14,386,634  $14,409,480 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $285,562  $285,683  $287,169  $289,669  $289,203 
Loans charged off  3,592   3,449   4,726   4,288   5,379 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  614   528   940   588   845 
Net loans charged off  2,978   2,921   3,786   3,700   4,534 
Provision for credit losses - loans  5,650   2,800   2,300   1,200   5,000 
Balance, end of period $288,234  $285,562  $285,683  $287,169  $289,669 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.08%  0.08%  0.11%  0.10%  0.13%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.00%  2.00%  2.01%  2.00%  2.01%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $59,971  $84,184  $49,627  $65,401  $51,011 
Loans past due 90 days or more  4,130   6,674   10,869   8,567   9,845 
Total non-performing loans  64,101   90,858   60,496   73,968   60,856 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  30,486   691   725   425   546 
Other non-performing assets  785   64   64   74   74 
Total other non-performing assets  31,271   755   789   499   620 
Total non-performing assets $95,372  $91,613  $61,285  $74,467  $61,476 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  449.66%  314.29%  472.23%  388.23%  475.99%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.44%  0.64%  0.43%  0.51%  0.42%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.42%  0.42%  0.28%  0.33%  0.27%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $337,821 $4,281 5.03% $197,336 $2,328 4.68%
Federal funds sold  4,716  65 5.47%  4,859  82 6.70%
Investment securities - taxable  3,444,715  34,016 3.92%  3,598,513  34,520 3.81%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,263,567  8,880 2.79%  1,272,680  9,034 2.82%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,336,613  260,069 7.20%  14,191,461  249,591 6.98%
Total interest-earning assets  19,387,432  307,311 6.29%  19,264,849  295,555 6.09%
Non-earning assets  2,669,008      2,637,585    
Total assets $22,056,440     $21,902,434    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
     Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $10,912,668 $73,026 2.65% $10,923,936 $68,067 2.47%
         Time deposits  1,564,682  14,945 3.79%  1,319,126  10,631 3.20%
             Total interest-bearing deposits  12,477,350  87,971 2.80%  12,243,062  78,698 2.55%
     Federal funds purchased     %  54  1 7.35%
     Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  162,102  1,480 3.62%  154,687  1,344 3.45%
     FHLB borrowed funds  905,689  9,878 4.33%  773,345  8,161 4.19%
     Subordinated debentures  439,906  4,121 3.72%  440,054  4,121 3.72%
             Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,985,047  103,450 2.93%  13,611,202  92,325 2.69%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
     Non-interest bearing deposits  4,212,665      4,434,394    
     Other liabilities  202,008      189,499    
Total liabilities  18,399,720      18,235,095    
Shareholders' equity  3,656,720      3,667,339    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,056,440     $21,902,434    
Net interest spread     3.36%     3.40%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $203,861 4.17%   $203,230 4.19%
             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $319,733 $15,023 4.70% $2,444,541 $29,110 1.19%
Federal funds sold  3,864  221 5.72%  1,519  25 1.65%
Investment securities - taxable  3,655,632  138,575 3.79%  3,582,664  91,933 2.57%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,276,566  36,727 2.88%  1,178,561  36,363 3.09%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,314,732  990,013 6.92%  12,940,998  728,998 5.63%
Total interest-earning assets  19,570,527  1,180,559 6.03%  20,148,283  886,429 4.40%
Non-earning assets  2,647,383      2,405,057    
Total assets $22,217,910     $22,553,340    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,162,244 $258,586 2.32% $11,520,781 $81,061 0.70%
Time deposits  1,284,156  37,392 2.91%  1,033,431  4,928 0.48%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,446,400  295,978 2.38%  12,554,212  85,989 0.68%
Federal funds purchased  44  3 6.82%  220  2 0.91%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 149,014  4,813 3.23%  129,006  1,430 1.11%
FHLB borrowed funds  753,152  30,825 4.09%  473,839  11,076 2.34%
Subordinated debentures  440,125  16,489 3.75%  515,049  20,593 4.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,788,735  348,108 2.52%  13,672,326  119,090 0.87%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,599,241      5,378,906    
Other liabilities  198,634      171,390    
Total liabilities  18,586,610      19,222,622    
Shareholders' equity  3,631,300      3,330,718    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,217,910     $22,553,340    
Net interest spread     3.51%     3.53%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $832,451 4.25%   $767,339 3.81%
             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $392,929  $305,262 
Pre-tax adjustments              
FDIC special assessment  12,983               12,983    
BOLI death benefits     (338)  (2,779)        (3,117)   
Merger and acquisition expenses                    49,594 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition                    58,585 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (5,024)  (4,507)  (783)  11,408   (1,032)  1,094   1,272 
Special dividend from equity investment                    (1,434)
TRUPS redemption fees                    2,081 
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense              (10,000)     (10,000)
Recoveries on historic losses           (3,461)     (3,461)  (6,706)
Hurricane expense              176      176 
Total pre-tax adjustments  7,959   (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (10,856)  7,499   93,568 
Tax-effect of adjustments  1,989   (1,112)  (879)  1,961   (2,679)  1,959   22,890 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  5,540   70,678 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $92,213  $94,720  $102,588  $108,948  $107,510  $398,469  $375,940 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  201,891   202,650   202,923   203,625   204,179   202,773   195,019 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.43  $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.57  $1.94  $1.57 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.03   (0.02)  (0.01)  0.03   (0.04)  0.03   0.36 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.46  $0.47  $0.51  $0.54  $0.53  $1.97  $1.93 
               
EARNINGS, EXCLUDING FDIC SPECIAL ASSESSMENT              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $392,929  $305,262 
FDIC special assessment  12,983               12,983    
Tax-effect of FDIC special assessment  3,244               3,244    
Adjustment after-tax  9,739               9,739    
Earnings, excluding FDIC special assessment (A) $95,982  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $402,668  $305,262 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (B)  201,891   202,650   202,923   203,625   204,179   202,773   195,019 
               
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (A/B) $0.48  $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.57  $1.99  $1.57 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.55%  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.98%  1.77%  1.35%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.66%  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.84%  1.79%  1.67%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  1.69%  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  2.15%  1.93%  1.47%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  1.81%  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  2.00%  1.95%  1.80%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $392,929  $305,262 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   9,685   8,853 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,690   1,866   1,866   1,866   1,866   7,288   6,624 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  5,540   70,678 
Average assets (E)  22,056,440   21,902,434   22,227,404   22,695,855   23,187,005   22,217,910   22,553,340 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,448,061   1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,454,639   1,451,705   1,335,216 
               


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  9.36%  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  13.29%  10.82%  9.17%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  10.00%  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  12.35%  10.97%  11.29%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  15.49%  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  22.96%  18.03%  15.30%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  16.56%  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  21.33%  18.28%  18.84%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  15.80%  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  23.33%  18.36%  15.63%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  16.87%  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  21.70%  18.62%  19.17%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $392,929  $305,262 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  87,933   100,319   107,137   104,828   117,553   400,217   311,886 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  5,540   70,678 
Average common equity (D)  3,656,720   3,667,339   3,630,194   3,569,592   3,454,005   3,631,300   3,330,718 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,448,061   1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,454,639   1,451,705   1,335,216 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))  50.64%  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  42.44%  46.21%  49.53%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))  46.43%  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  43.07%  45.24%  44.55%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  45.92%  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  54.50%  51.35%  42.26%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  49.16%  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  50.52%  52.10%  52.28%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $118,443  $130,588  $140,870  $134,115  $153,423  $524,016  $458,160 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)  126,402   125,743   137,308   142,062   142,567   531,515   493,143 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  48.22%  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  56.34%  52.57%  49.06%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)  51.46%  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  52.35%  53.32%  52.81%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $112,793  $129,288  $136,887  $132,915  $148,423  $511,883  $394,575 
Net interest income (B)  202,770   201,937   207,643   214,595   215,666   826,945   758,676 
Non-interest income (C)  42,848   43,413   49,509   34,164   56,660   169,934   175,111 
Non-interest expense (D)  127,175   114,762   116,282   114,644   118,903   472,863   475,627 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  1,091   1,293   1,494   1,628   2,017   5,506   8,663 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  7,959   (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (10,856)  7,499   93,568 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)                    58,585 
Amortization of intangibles (H)  2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   9,685   8,853 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $5,024  $4,507  $783  $(11,408) $1,032  $(1,094) $(1,272)
Gain on OREO  13      319      13   332   500 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  583      917   7   10   1,507   15 
Special dividend from equity investment                    1,434 
BOLI death benefits     338   2,779         3,117    
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit              15,000      15,000 
Recoveries on historic losses           3,461      3,461   6,706 
Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $5,620  $4,845  $4,798  $(7,940) $16,055  $7,323  $22,383 
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment  12,983               12,983    
Merger and acquisition expenses                    49,594 
Hurricane expense              176      176 
Legal expense - special lawsuit              5,000      5,000 
TRUPS redemption fees                    2,081 
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $12,983  $  $  $  $5,176  $12,983  $56,851 
               


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
          
 Quarter Ended
 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE         
Book value per common share: (A/B)$18.81  $18.06  $18.04  $17.87  $17.33 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 11.63   10.90   10.87   10.71   10.17 
          
Total stockholders' equity (A)$3,791,075  $3,654,874  $3,654,084  $3,630,885  $3,526,362 
End of period common shares outstanding (B) 201,526   202,323   202,573   203,168   203,434 
Goodwill (C) 1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455 
          
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS         
Equity to assets: (B/A) 16.73%  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%  15.41%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 11.05%  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%  9.66%
          
Total assets (A)$22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588 
Total stockholders' equity (B) 3,791,075   3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885   3,526,362 
Goodwill (C) 1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455 