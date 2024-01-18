Lightspeed and GreatLIFE Partner to Offer Customers World-Class, Technology-Driven Golf Experiences

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) announced today a new partnership with GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, an industry-leading Multi-Course Operator (MCO). Through this partnership Lightspeed will provide courses in GreatLIFE’s portfolio with custom technology solutions that are tailored to their unique operational needs. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.







The collaboration marks a milestone in the golf technology landscape and highlights Lightspeed's continued commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the golf industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness into the Lightspeed family,” said David Hope, General Manager, Lightspeed Golf. “Our two organizations share a commitment to providing flexible, innovative solutions to the golf industry that empower owners and operators. It’s through this commitment that we saw a natural alignment. With this partnership in place, it marks a step forward in our shared vision for accessible, technology-driven golf experiences."

GreatLIFE Golf manages an extensive portfolio of 56 locations across the United States. GreatLIFE is moving forward with Lightspeed at its 14 clubs in the Kansas City market, with plans for further implementation across additional sites. This partnership solidifies Lightspeed’s position as a technology partner of choice for renowned MCOs in the golf industry, adding GreatLIFE to an esteemed list of collaborators, including Landscapes Unlimited, Advance Golf Partners, Kapalua Troon, Ron Jaworski Golf, OKI Golf, KemperSports, and MCG.

The partnership is especially noteworthy given Lightspeed's commitment to public, accessible golf—a shared commitment with GreatLIFE, whose mission is to enrich the lives of families and communities through golf, fitness, and healthy lifestyles.

Unprecedented Flexibility with Open API

The standout feature that led GreatLIFE to choose Lightspeed was the platform's flexibility enabled by its cloud-based, open API. GreatLIFE seamlessly integrated Lightspeed's POS solutions for Retail and Restaurant with their preferred direct booking engine, GolfBack. This level of customization, combined with Lightspeed's multi-location capabilities and best-in-breed partner ecosystem, makes it a powerful choice for complex MCOs looking to elevate their operations.

Also central to GreatLIFE’s decision was Lightspeed’s onboarding support, dedicated account management and product adoption specialist teams. Given GreatLIFE’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of customer service across its broad customer base, they required a partner who could deliver the same. From onboarding to post-launch services, Lightspeed’s team are industry experts who collaborate closely with customers to ensure their success.

“I appreciate Lightspeed’s commitment to helping not only GreatLIFE Golf operate at a high level, but our industry as a whole,” said John Brown, CEO, GreatLIFE Golf. “Lightspeed is a great partner to have in our portfolio and we also feel that Lightspeed will work to continue to push technology in golf further.”

Lightspeed powers the world’s best businesses, including Founders Group International, Landscapes Unlimited, KemperSports, TPC Myrtle Beach, Cape Kidnappers and Kapalua Troon.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Golf on our website. Lightspeed’s team will also be onsite at the 2024 PGA Show from January 24 to 26 at booth #3929.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

About GreatLIFE

GreatLIFE Golf Management’s mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and families through the game of golf, positive social connection, and a dedication to healthy lifestyles while understanding the tremendous economic benefit a club can bring to its local community. GreatLIFE Golf currently operates 56 clubs in 10 states and is the ninth largest golf course operator in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

