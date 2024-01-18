Increasing Production of EV Manufacturing Globally Positively Influencing Growth of Lithium Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A significant amount of R&D has been and will be devoted in coming years to mining more lithium. Electrification of vehicles is projected to attract a significant volume of lithium-ion batteries, thus anticipated to drive market over the forecast period. Automotive application segment is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by stringent regulations for ICE automakers imposed by government bodies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. This has shifted the interest of automakers toward producing EVs, which is anticipated to benefit the demand for lithium and related products. Government subsidies for EVs, along with investments in this space, are likely to act as an additional booster to market growth. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have a wide application scope and are deployed in electronics & transportation, and energy storage systems. Existing applications of Li-ion batteries include smartphones, wearables, tablets & laptops, buses, forklifts, gold carts, power tools, and portable & stationary energy storage. Among the aforementioned applications, the usage of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to proliferation in sales of electric vehicles (EVs). A report from Grand View Research said that the global lithium market size was valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030. Active mining stocks in the markets this week include: Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSX-V: SLI), Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX: NILIF) (TSX-V: NILI), Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM), E3 LITHIUM LTD. (OTCQX: EEMMF) (TSX-V: ETL).

The Grand View Research report added: “The market is characterized by a high degree of innovation to optimize both the manufacturing process, and also obtain high purity lithium. Players have invested in R&D heavily to optimize the usage of lithium in high-growth end use segments such as electric vehicles. Manufacturers have been focusing on developing and innovating new products by improving their production process. The market observed moderate levels of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity owing to stringent regulations with respect to mining rights and heavy competition. Players in this industry generally have resorted to backward or forward integration as their growth strategy. U.S. holds major significance in battery production after China, which makes it one of the key lithium-consuming countries in the world. The country has huge reserves of this important metal. Market players in U.S. are focusing on getting a hold on the battery supply chain due to increasing production of EVs in the country and as transportation of batteries is dangerous. In 2018, Interior Department listed lithium as a critical mineral, which paced up the mine permitting process. The lithium market is at a high stage of growth, with an accelerated pace. It is fairly consolidated and is characterized by the presence of large players who own lithium mines located across regions. These players cater to global demand, and the level of competition is high.”

Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS) Pumping/Production Well Drilling Update - Lithium South Development Corporation is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing development of the HMN Li Project, located on the Hombre Muerto salar, in Salta Province, Argentina.

Spanning 3,287 salar located hectares, the HMN Li Project is comprised of five key claim blocks: Alba Sabrina (2089 hectares), Norma Edit (115 hectares), Viamonte/Natalia Maria (595 contiguous hectares), Gaston Enrique (55 hectares), and Tramo (383 hectares).

Alba Sabrina Production Well One (ASPW1) has been drilled to 340 meters depth and is nearing the target depth of 400 meters. The well has encountered sand and sand/broken rock from surface to the current depth. Porosity is anticipated to be good. Upon target depth, the well will then be cased, developed, and a pumping test will be completed. A technical review is underway to determine the optimal location for further pumping wells on the Alba Sabrina claim block.

Company President and CEO, Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted, “We are excited to be nearing the completion of our first deep pumping well at the Alba Sabrina claim block. We look forward to pumping test results.”

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) announced October 18, 2023, is nearing completion. Knight Piesold Consulting and JDS Energy and Mining are now completing the financial model. Full results are expected shortly. The PEA will have an Initial Design Capacity of 15,000 tonnes per year Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. CONTINUED…. Read this release for the Lithium South news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lis/

Other recent mining developments in the markets include:

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSX-V: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium development company, recently provided an update on the commercial progress of its Phase 1A Project at LANXESS' South Plant near El Dorado, Arkansas. The Company has engaged Citi to facilitate strategic financing and partnership options for the Phase 1A Project, as well as for advancing the broader South West Arkansas project and the Company’s initiatives in East Texas.

In line with its strategic focus on core operations, LANXESS Corporation (“LANXESS”) has communicated its plans to commercialize its role in the Phase 1A Project alongside Standard Lithium. The cooperative framework is to include a brine supply and disposal agreement, a lease agreement for the production facility site, and the provisioning of certain infrastructure services. Details of the future cooperation are the subject of ongoing negotiations. These agreements will form the basis of the operational framework for the Phase 1A Project.

With the Phase 1A Project’s ownership and operational structure now clearly defined, Standard Lithium is well-placed to optimize project partnerships and structure off-take agreements that capture the full potential value of the project. With this increased clarity, supported by Citi for strategic financing and partnerships and BNP Paribas for debt financing and off-take negotiations, the Company is now positioned to accelerate project development and execute on its strategy to unlock the full potential of its Smackover resources.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX: NILIF) (TSX-V: NILI) recently announced that the remaining certified assays from the 2023 core drilling phase on its high-grade lithium (Li) clay discovery at Nevada North (NNLP) have intersected high-grade lithium mineralization 600 meters (about 2,000 ft) west of 2022 hole NN2203. Additionally, mineralization has been extended to depth in hole NN2311 and a narrow band of mineralization was intersected starting from surface in the northernmost hole, NN2312.

Two holes (NN2307 and NN2310) drilled from the same pad show the mineralized horizons extend at least 600 meters (about 2,000 ft) west of hole NN2203 drilled in 2022. Hole NN2307 was drilled vertically, and NN2310 was drilled at a 50-degree dip due east. Hole NN2307 cut a total of 50.3 meters averaging 2533 ppm Li and NN2310 cut 47.7 meters averaging 3220 ppm Li.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) recently announced the completion of the all-stock merger of equals between Allkem and Livent. The new, combined company is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. With roughly U.S. $1.9 billion of combined total revenue in 2022 and a global team of more than 2,600 employees, Arcadium Lithium is one of the largest integrated producers of lithium chemicals in the world.

Paul Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadium Lithium, said: "As one of the leading global producers of lithium chemicals, Arcadium Lithium has the resources, scale and expertise to meet the growing needs of our rapidly changing industry. We are a leader in every major lithium extraction process – from hard rock mining to conventional pond and DLE-based brine processing – and vertically integrated, from resource to chemical manufacturing, in strategic locations around the world. This will open doors to new opportunities and strengthen our ability to deliver value to our customers, investors, employees and communities."

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (OTCQX: EEMMF) (TSX-V: ETL), Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, recently shared an update on its financial position and the status of the government grants and investments that supported E3 Lithium’s growth in 2023.

E3 Lithium has secured more than $32M CAD in non share dilutive government grants and investments to-date, supporting the execution of its rigorous and ambitious development plans and its position as a global leader in lithium development.

Alberta Innovates has supported the Company’s development of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology and testing in lab and field environments, culminating in the successful 2023 field pilot plant. Of the $1.8M grant first announced in 2021, E3 Lithium has received $1.425M thus far and anticipates receiving the remaining $375,000 early in 2024, subject to the successful completion of a milestone report.

