Golden Grail Beverages Announces Strategic Realignment of Board of Directors to Enhance Shareholder Value

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), a beverage company distinguished by its commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability, today announced a strategic realignment of its Board of Directors. This initiative is designed to strengthen the company's focus on the beverage sector by incorporating seasoned industry experts into its leadership. This strategic direction enhances shareholder value and aligns with our mission to set new standards in the beverage sector, emphasizing sustainability and fiscal responsibility.



The restructured Board of Directors will be expanded with additional veterans from the beverage industry, each possessing specialized expertise pivotal for strategic decision-making and steering the company's future course. Their collective experience is expected to drive substantial advancements in market expansion, product innovation, and operational efficiency. The board's role will be instrumental in driving key strategies to optimize shareholder returns, encompassing market expansion plans, product innovation, and operational efficiency enhancements.

Golden Grail Beverages is proud to introduce the two newly added members of the Board: Robert Durand and Lateef Khan. Robert Durand has a dynamic background in the sports supplement and beverage industry. He previously worked for Bang Energy, and his expertise is rooted in new product development. He has a deep understanding of market trends and consumer preferences, enabling him to drive innovation and growth in the beverage sector.

Lateef Khan, a seasoned beverage analyst and consultant, brings extensive experience in quality assurance, technical support, product manufacturing, and distribution. His tenure at Royal Crown Cola Company involved managing technical and regulatory affairs, plant management, and product development, making him a pivotal asset to the board. Through their considerable experience in the beverage industry, both Robert and Lateef provide invaluable knowledge to Golden Grail Beverages' board, guiding informed decision-making on market expansion, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

"The strategic realignment of our Board of Directors is a pivotal step in aligning with our vision of sustainable growth and our dedication to our shareholders," remarks Russ Kaffenberger, the newly appointed interim CEO. "We welcome Robert Durand and Lateef Khan as board members and are excited about the expertise and perspectives they bring as we strategically build our board. Together, we are poised to navigate the dynamic market landscape and propel Golden Grail Beverages to new heights of success and market leadership."

The strategic realignment of the Board of Directors at Golden Grail Beverages is a significant move toward the company's strategic growth and value creation. The company plans to expand the board further by adding more members with relevant industry experience. The Board of Directors will play a critical role in advising the executive team, setting objectives, and ensuring the company remains steadfast in achieving its ambitious goals. This development underscores Golden Grail Beverages' commitment to making informed decisions that resonate with its long-term objectives and the interests of its shareholders.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change, and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.