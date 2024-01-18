CENTENNIAL TOYOTA ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF BRAND NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART DEALERSHIP IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Toyota is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their brand new state-of-the-art Toyota Dealership in Las Vegas. The dealership is now located at 6401 Centennial Center Boulevard.

With a modern and inviting design, the new state-of-the-art facility captures an atmosphere that mirrors the innovative spirit of the Toyota brand.

"Twenty-one years ago, Centennial Toyota opened its doors in Las Vegas. Thanks to Toyota's success, we outgrew our old facility. We believe this new location is poised to embrace future growth and will undoubtedly bring joy to our customers in the years ahead. With meticulous planning, we've crafted a space that not only accommodates our expansion but also surpasses expectations," stated Howard Keyes, President.

"We are delighted to announce that our new facility is poised to significantly elevate the customer experience. Our unwavering commitment is directed towards fostering substantial growth in the dynamic Las Vegas market over the years to come," stated Howard Tenenbaum, Vice President.

Key features of the dealership include:

Innovative Showroom: An expansive climate-controlled customer experience showroom is designed to showcase the latest Toyota models in a sleek and modern setting. From the fuel-efficient hybrids to the powerful SUVs, customers can explore the full range of Toyota vehicles, each equipped with cutting-edge features and safety technologies.

Dedicated Service Center: The dealership is equipped with a state-of-the-art service center staffed by highly trained technicians. From routine maintenance to complex repairs, our service center is equipped with over 70 service bays.

Customer Lounge and Amenities: The customer lounge offers a cozy environment where patrons can unwind in leather lounge chairs equipped with convenient phone charging stations while their vehicles are being serviced. Complementing this experience are complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi, wireless charging, ergonomic workstations, an outdoor patio, and a selection of refreshments, including cappuccino and espresso, ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable stay.

Members of the press are encouraged to schedule an exclusive tour of the dealership to experience the innovative features and exquisite design first-hand.





For more information or to schedule a tour please contact:

Kendra Spangler, PR at AGA Retail

kspangler@agaretail.com | 508.280.7186





About Centennial Toyota:

Centennial Toyota is part of Keyes Motors Inc., family-owned and operated for over 75 years. Conveniently located in Las Vegas, Centennial Toyota specializes in providing the Las Vegas area with high-quality service and sales of Toyota vehicles.

