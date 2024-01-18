Savaria to Host Its First-Ever Investor Day

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces its first-ever Investor Day to be held in the Greater Toronto Area on April 9, 2024. This event will comprise management presentations and a factory tour at the manufacturing facility in Brampton.



“As Savaria has expanded significantly, we see an opportunity to introduce our global management team to the investment community known to Savaria and potential investors, with updates about our operations in North America and Europe for both our Accessibility and Patient Care segments followed by a Q&A session,” said Sébastien Bourassa, President and CEO of Savaria.

The format of the day will include updates on how the Savaria One program has been integrated into day-to-day operations as well as short- and long-term growth planning for Savaria. The global management team presenting on this day includes:

Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman;

Sébastien Bourassa - President & CEO;

Stephen Reitknecht - CFO;

Jean-Philippe De Montigny - CTO;

Alexandre Bourassa - President North America Accessibility;

Clare Brophy - President EURoW Accessibility;

Les Teague - Group President Patient Care; and

Patrick Mongeau - Vice President Business Development Patient Care.

More details of the Investor Day will be made available in the coming weeks. If you would like to be added to the invitation list, please contact Nicolas Rimbert from Savaria at nrimbert@savaria.com.

After the event, Investor Day presentations documents will be posted on Savaria’s website under https://www.savaria.com/our-company/investors

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:

Sébastien Bourassa

President and Chief Executive Officer

1.800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com



Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

www.savaria.com

