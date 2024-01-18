David Young Joins Greystone as a Managing Director for Healthcare Finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David Young has joined the firm as a Managing Director for healthcare finance. In this role, Mr. Young will focus on originating and structuring senior loans for Greystone’s FHA lending platform as well as other permanent financing options such as bridge, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. Based in the New York area, Mr. Young reports to Christopher Clare, Managing Director for healthcare finance at Greystone.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Young was a Managing Director at Locust Point Capital, where he originated and structured over $2 billion in senior housing and skilled nursing debt and equity, including preferred and joint venture capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Young served as Chief Financial Officer for Radiant Senior Living. During his time there, he repositioned the 20-community regional operator through triple net lease restructuring, identifying divestitures and accretive acquisitions, and overseeing sales and marketing efforts. Mr. Young has also previously served as a Vice President of Finance for Aegis Living, focusing on sourcing and negotiating $300 million in loans, bonds, mezzanine debt, and equity. He has also worked in underwriting for healthcare loans at Lancaster Pollard. Mr. Young earned a Bachelor’s degree from New Saint Andrews College in Idaho and an MBA from University of Notre Dame.

“David’s expertise on the finance structuring side, as well as the operator side of senior housing and skilled nursing, will be invaluable to our growing, active team as we focus on helping clients to optimize their portfolios and deliver the most dedicated execution on the best possible solutions for their needs,” said Mr. Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending platform.

