Baby food market Size Worth USD 184.62 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby food market size was USD 97.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the number of female professionals in the workforce, a rapid transition to convenience meals, growing rates of the infant population globally, and increasing innovation in baby items and packaging are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

An increasing innovation in baby items and packaging is also a major factor driving market revenue growth. The rising demand for vegan-based baby food products is one of the considerable developments in the infant food products industry. Vegan infant food is in high demand as more families switch to plant-based diets for moral or health-related reasons. Producers of baby food have been forced to produce creative vegan substitutes, enabling vegan parents to give their children the vital nutrients required for healthy growth and development due to this.

However, changing preferences of parents toward homemade food can restrain market revenue growth to some extent. There are several advantages to making baby food at home for a child's development and well-being. While preparing homemade baby food can take more time than opening a container from the supermarket, it is typically less expensive. The FDA has increased monitoring due to recent publications highlighting concerns about harmful heavy metals in commercial infant food. Studies also suggest that certain baby foods purchased from stores cannot live up to their claims of being high in vegetables, as they are frequently sweetened with fruit puree. Offering a range of flavors and textures is possible with homemade options, which is important for a baby's food preferences to develop and can help them become less fussy eaters in the future.

Segment Insights:

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global baby food market is segmented into milk formula, prepared baby food, dried baby food, and other baby food.

The milk formula segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. Demand for milk formula is driven by a variety of nutritional needs and obstacles associated with nursing mothers. Formula milk is a synthetic food designed to mimic the nutritional profile of breast milk. When mothers are unable to breastfeed due to a lack of milk supply or other reasons, it is frequently used as a substitute for their milk. There are many different types of formula milk available in the market. The most popular kind of formula milk is made from cow milk, which contains additional ingredients and proteins. Soy proteins are one of the constituents in soy-based formulas. For people who want to avoid dairy or who cannot handle the proteins in cow milk, this is an option. Organic materials are used to create the organic formula.

Category Insights:

On the basis of category, the global baby food market is segmented into organic and conventional.

The conventional segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. Revenue growth of this segment is driven by advantages offered such as convenience and affordability of conventional baby food. Conventional farming methods are used to grow the ingredients used in conventional baby food, which may involve the use of hazardous chemicals such as artificial fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. Babies can be exposed to chemical residues as a consequence of these methods. These methods can be used to grow or prepare the fruits, vegetables, cereals, meat, fish or dairy items used in conventional baby foods. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives, which some studies have connected to potential health risks can be present in conventional baby food.

Regional Insights:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global baby food market in 2022. The revenue growth of the market in this region is driven by the rising need for baby food products that are healthy, nourishing and culturally relevant. For instance, on 26 December 2022, Mother Nurture launched with 12 Wholesome and Nutritious Baby Foods in India. Their baby food's basic ingredients are gathered from premium farms and factories worldwide, making it delectable, nutritious and free of preservatives.

The market in North America is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Supply chain resilience and addressing shortages drive market growth in North America. For instance, on 04 June 2022, Abbott Nutrition began producing baby formula at its Sturgis, Michigan facility in an effort to remedy a shortage that the country was experiencing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the corporation once it fulfilled the prerequisites. The business will resume producing other specialized and metabolic formulas, as well as EleCare, a formula for kids who have trouble digesting other products. In addition, revenue growth of the market in this region is driven by high demand from parents for varied, organic, and plant-based toddler nutrition.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 97.31 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 184.62 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Category, Demography and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Abbott, Australia Ausnutria Dairy Pty Ltd, Bellamy's Organic, Beingmate global, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Campbell Soup Company, Danone, DMK GROUP, FrieslandCampina, H&H Group, Hain Celestial, Hero Group, HiPP, Kraft-Heinz, Inc, Kewpie Corporation, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestlé, Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Yili

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global baby food market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective baby food solutions. some major players included in the global baby food market report are:

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2021, Raised Real, a well-known organic baby food meal delivery service with a plant-rich diet, and all of its operational assets were acquired by Once Upon a Farm, the largest and fastest-growing plant-based kid nutrition company. Once Upon a Farm's expanding line of organic, refrigerated pouches will soon include frozen meal alternatives due to the acquisition of Raised Real, which will make it even simpler for parents to select and prepare wholesome meals and snacks for their infants and toddlers.

On 17 August 2020, Heinz launched a new range of baby food called HEINZ BY NATURE. This lineup includes organic and natural alternatives created with acerola cherry and natural components. For parents seeking clearer, more environmentally responsible packaging, the portfolio also offers recyclable glass jar types. In order to present the new product portfolio to Canadian consumers, HEINZ BY NATURE collaborated with registered dietitian Abbey Sharp to offer an interactive baby book intended to support infants in developing a positive relationship with food.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global baby food market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, category, demography, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Milk formula Prepared baby food Dried baby food Other baby food

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Supermarkets Hypermarkets Small grocery retailers Health and beauty retailers Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Organic Conventional

Demography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Infant Toddler Pre Schooler

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



